Cost-effective security: certainty without complexity

In a recent article, we discussed the connection between digital transformation, innovation, and rising IT complexity. And we noted that complexity presents a big challenge to cybersecurity teams. Nevertheless, organizations have armed themselves with a litany of best-of-breed tools to tackle their most pressing security challenges. Many large enterprises use upwards of 40 to 50 tools \u2014 all best-of-breed point solutions. This is tool proliferation in the extreme \u2014 popularly known as \u201ctool sprawl.\u201d\n\nBradley Schaufenbuel, the CISO of Paychex, a provider of payroll services for small businesses, says \u201ctool sprawl\u201d has become a major concern for IT and security teams. His own team finds new vulnerabilities from rogue software every day. If that software is not regularly updated, the attack surface grows exponentially.\n\n\u201cUnless the tools are sanctioned and inventoried, security teams are often unaware of their existence,\u201d explains Schaufenbuel. \u201cAnd a security team cannot secure what it doesn\u2019t know exists.\u201d\n\nThey cannot secure it; they cannot effectively manage it; and they cannot control the spiraling costs of maintaining a mismatched portfolio of security tools with overlapping capabilities.\n\nSecurity tools can breed insecurity\n\nThe great irony of all of this complexity is that the very tools designed to protect the security of an organization may present the greatest cybersecurity threat, as the well-publicized SolarWinds hack highlighted in 2021. \n\nMany CIOs admit the tools in their security portfolio lack integration. According to an IBM study, this creates added cost and even more complexity, which ends up hindering an organization\u2019s ability to detect and respond to breaches.\n\nMoreover, problems with security tool sprawl don\u2019t necessarily begin with IT departments. Instead, many security tools are one-time freeware installations by employees self-servicing their machines. But problems arise when licenses requiring corporations to pay for those applications kick in and block the use of the programs. Few users go the extra mile to actually remove them, creating additional potential cybersecurity vulnerabilities.\n\n\u201cMost security teams with dozens of tools will admit they don\u2019t really know how well they\u2019re working,\u201d comments Chris Hughes, cybersecurity consultant, and university lecturer. \u201cThey\u2019re spending a lot on these tools but can\u2019t tell you if they\u2019re getting value out of them. And that\u2019s money they could have shifted to other resources, like bolstering their teams.\u201d\n\nCost-effective security: certainty without complexity\n\nIn principle, companies invest in multiple tools because they have complementary capabilities, and the benefits they produce when assembled are greater than the sum of their parts. But Mark Settle, a former CIO for Okta and BMC Software, believes it often doesn\u2019t work out that way. \n\n\u201cIn practice, tools may have overlapping capabilities, be difficult to administer, and come with underlying security vulnerabilities,\u201d Settle notes.\n\nSo, how can IT operations and security teams tame tool sprawl, while reducing costs and protecting their organizations against the multitude of threats that circle them like hungry sharks?\n\nOne approach for organizations looking to counter tool sprawl and reduce costs is to deploy a single, authorized platform to handle multiple functions. This can streamline operations and improve security while also eliminating the attraction of shadow IT and rogue software solutions.\n\nA unified platform can cut the cost of running, managing, and maintaining multiple security tools, while:\n\nOf course, abandoning tool sprawl for a platform approach, while sensible, will require buy-in from multiple stakeholders. In the meantime, here are three interim steps to improve security:\n\nTanium\u2019s Converged Endpoint Management (XEM) platform provides a significant return on investment. For example,\u00a0ABB Americas\u2019 estimated ROI\u00a0of its investment in Tanium is $1.75 million.\u00a0\u00a0\n\nLearn more about the benefits of\u00a0Tanium\u2019s XEM platform\u00a0and the cost savings it can bring to your organization by\u00a0signing up for a Tanium ROI report.