Skandia’s CIO drops ‘lift and shift’ to spur consolidation

Skandia consists of several different companies, of which insurance and banking are the two largest. The insurance business has old roots: the pension company was started as early as 1855, while the bank only started in 1994, yet it was first as a purely telephone bank.\n\nIn light of this, the technical basis on which each company rests is very different.\n\n\u201cOn the insurance side, we have mainframe technology, while the bank relies on newer, Windows-based technology and basically has no legacy,\u201d says Skandia CIO Johan Claus\u00e9n. \u201cSo they are different situations.\u201d\n\nRight now, there is also a major change initiative taking place to consolidate and gradually transfer to standard systems\u2014a process that\u2019s taking a very long time. But the challenge with the older systems is not the technology or the systems themselves, he notes.\n\n\u201cThe mainframe is very reliable and with new integration solutions such as z\/OS Connect, we have good conditions to solve the integration needs we have,\u201d he says. \u201cThe challenge, rather, is the amount of systems and the complexity with the number of systems and business logic.\u201d\n\nAs part of the ongoing change, the business system Lumera, formerly Itello, which is used by many in the financial industry, is also being implemented.\n\n\u201cWe will run the installation on prem in our own data centers,\u201d says Claus\u00e9n. \u201cIt\u2019s a system that\u2019s largely customized to the customer. At the moment, we don't see any big gains from having it in the cloud the way the system is built. And another reason for that is the Schrems II judgment and GDPR where, among other things, it's about the risk of putting it in the cloud and then maybe being forced to bring it home. It can be challenging to put system solutions in the cloud, but it\u2019s probably more challenging to bring it home from the cloud.\u201d\n\nBecause of this, Skandia has no plans to make an entire move toward the cloud despite having a multicloud strategy using the public cloud, private cloud, and on prem depending on what they think is appropriate.\n\n\u201cWhat\u2019s important to us is to make informed decisions based on use and which information is to be processed,\u201d he says. \u201cWe\u2019re in an industry of trust. That\u2019s important to remember.\u201d\n\nNot just changing technology\n\nAbove all, the benefit of reducing complexity is it simplifies business processes, digitization, and it takes less time to get new functionality.\n\n\u201cThe important thing for me is the business transfer we make in a shift like this and not just that we migrate from one system solution to another,\u201d says Claus\u00e9n. \u201cI constantly say no to suppliers who want us to do a so-called lift and shift, where we just go from one technology to another. It doesn\u2019t produce the effects we want. When we build new, we should think about how we want the business to look in the future, not just build the same.\u201d\n\nEven before the pandemic, Skandia had switched to working agile according to the Safe framework, which has created completely different conditions for IT and operations to go hand in hand, according to Claus\u00e9n.\n\n\u201cIt's about involvement and inclusion,\u201d he says. \u201cWhen everyone works together, it's easier to influence and explain to each other where the biggest advantage of agile working methods lies; that we have common priorities everyone knows about and is involved in, and that there are no priorities on the side.\u201d\n\nThe IT side is growing\n\nWith the agile way of working, resources that previously belonged to projects have been moved into IT, which has meant that during his seven years as CIO, the unit has grown to nearly 600 employees, nearly a quarter of the company's total 2,300 employees.\n\nAnd the unit still has a great need for new employees. Last year, over 80 people were recruited, and more growth is the aim for the near future as well. For Skandia's part, the uncertain economic times can even be an advantage when it comes to attracting talent.\n\n\u201cEveryone is affected by the recession, but we are in an industry that has fared relatively well compared to others,\u201d he says. \u201cThe insurance side has a long-term perspective like few other industries, and the bank has achieved good results. So my feeling is we\u2019re in a good position.\u201d\n\nSustainability in focus\n\nConsolidation can often be seen as a way to more sustainable outcomes with greater energy efficiency\u2014something not lost on Claus\u00e9n.\n\nFor a couple of years, Skandia, and Claus\u00e9n in particular, has started to include sustainability as a priority when making IT decisions. Among other things, he\u2019s been involved in starting the CIOCO2 initiative because he sees there\u2019s a lot to do on the IT side.\n\n\u201cToo little thought has been given to sustainability in IT and it\u2019s going too slowly,\u201d he says. \u201cAfter my years on the supplier side, I strongly believe in driving development by setting requirements in procurements.\u201d\n\nHe points out that if a customer goes to the supplier with requests for how a service should be designed, nothing happens unless the supplier believes it\u2019s possible to make a profit in the near future. But when the same thing comes from 20 customers, it becomes difficult for the supplier not to act.\n\nBut if there\u2019s sustainability criteria in a procurement and a supplier doesn\u2019t meet them as well as others, it doesn\u2019t necessarily signal an end to that partnership.\n\n\u201cInstead, you can set demands that within a certain time they must have reached a required level,\u201d he says. \u201cIn this way, you push on and raise the general level.\u201d\n\nHow suppliers respond when demands on sustainability are made, however, can vary widely. \n\n\u201cThere\u2019s no one who doesn\u2019t think it\u2019s important, but some have difficulty delivering what we want because their company has not progressed far enough,\u201d says Claus\u00e9n.