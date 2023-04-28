Skandia’s CIO drops ‘lift and shift’ to spur consolidation

Skandia consists of several different companies, of which insurance and banking are the two largest. The insurance business has old roots: the pension company was started as early as 1855, while the bank only started in 1994, yet it was first as a purely telephone bank.

In light of this, the technical basis on which each company rests is very different.

“On the insurance side, we have mainframe technology, while the bank relies on newer, Windows-based technology and basically has no legacy,” says Skandia CIO Johan Clausén. “So they are different situations.”

Right now, there is also a major change initiative taking place to consolidate and gradually transfer to standard systems—a process that’s taking a very long time. But the challenge with the older systems is not the technology or the systems themselves, he notes.

“The mainframe is very reliable and with new integration solutions such as z/OS Connect, we have good conditions to solve the integration needs we have,” he says. “The challenge, rather, is the amount of systems and the complexity with the number of systems and business logic.”

As part of the ongoing change, the business system Lumera, formerly Itello, which is used by many in the financial industry, is also being implemented.