UC Riverside turns to cloud to supercharge scientific research

For research institutions, a solid IT foundation can prove to be the difference in delivering meaningful results for scientific endeavors \u2014 and thereby in securing valuable funding for further research.\n\nTo that end, University of California, Riverside has launched an ambitious cloud transformation to shift from a small on-premises data center to an advanced research platform powered by Google Cloud Platform and its various service offerings.\n\nAs part of a three-year partnership with Google Public Sector, which kicked off in January, UC Riverside aims to empower its researchers in computer science, materials and quantum engineering, genomics, and precision agriculture to fully exploit Google\u2019s location-agnostic application modernization platform, as well as its scalable compute and high performance computing (HPC) capabilities, says Matthew Gunkel, CIO of IT solutions at UCR.\n\nGunkel enlisted Google Public Sector professional services specifically as part of a strategy to quickly evolve UC Riverside\u2019s small data center into an advanced cloud hub with robust research computing capabilities that would enable researchers to better compete for grants and funding opportunities.\n\n\u201cWe identified Google as being well aligned with us strategically,\u201d says Gunkel. \u201cThey have an agile infrastructure. They have the ability to facilitate industry-leading service concepts in additional clouds through a service they run called Anthos.\u201d\n\nGoogle\u2019s Anthos is a hybrid cloud container platform for managing Kubernetes workloads across on-prem and public cloud environments. Gunkel also cited Google\u2019s Looker and Big Query BI data analysis tools and its Chronicle security operations suite as important for enabling the university to operate a wide variety of applications and research on the cloud.\n\nA partnership and cloud training model\n\nWith roughly 180 staff members, UC Riverside IT is relatively small, with largely traditional on-premises IT skills. As such, migrating to the cloud alone was not part of Gunkel\u2019s plan.\n\nGoogle\u2019s assistance in developing a more efficient cloud architecture and training UCR\u2019s IT staff in cloud technologies has been an immeasurably valuable service, he says, adding that Google is in a support role and is not running the show. UCR\u2019s cloud architecture, for example, has been designed to be location-agnostic so the university is not locked into any one vendor and can adopt a multicloud platform over the long term.\n\n\u201cThe services engagement is consulting and training to assist us in moving initial cloud workloads and to assist in our architecture to align to GCP services,\u201d Gunkel says. \u201cThis is a \u2018teach us to fish\u2019 model. It\u2019s all our work.\u201d\n\nUC Riverside IT is well on its way to migrating its core data to the cloud, developing its research platform, and shifting a range of applications to support the needs of its user base, which ranges from quantum engineering researchers to administrators, faculty, and students.\n\nTo date, UCR has moved the \u201cvast majority of our data stores to Google,\u201d Gunkel says, noting that his staff is currently refining the architecture and ETL processes for management and organization of the data long term.\n\nIn addition, UC Riverside IT is aligning its data to be accessed from Looker, Google\u2019s enterprise BI and analytics platform, though which UCR will be deploying its Oracle Finance application for scaled reporting. UC Riverside is also rewriting a number of legacy applications to be cloud-native while revamping others for the cloud \u2014 there will be no \u2018lift and shift\u2019 of any applications, Gunkel says.\n\nTo that end, Google helped UC Riverside re-architect and migrate certain legacy services, including an LDAP configuration on a Solaris Unix server, as part of a process of identifying increased efficiencies for the deployment and operation of those services, which has been \u201can educational experience for a lot of my staff,\u201d Gunkel says, noting that the overall transformation has required \u201ccultural change management.\u201d\n\nEmpowering research in the cloud\n\nBut the university\u2019s evolving research hub is the crown jewel of the cloud migration.\n\n\u201cWe have been working with a number of researchers on a platform that we are calling \u2018Ursa Major\u2019 where we committed to a number of compute instances and storage and RAM and GPUs that would be available to our researchers over a three-year time period,\u201d Gunkel says.\n\nJim Kennedy, CTO of UC Riverside, says Google is helping architect the research hub and is also helping the IT chiefs make connections with researchers beyond UCR to help train UCR\u2019s research faculty on Ursa Major, which will expand and grow beyond the three-year agreement with Google.\n\n\u201cGoogle connects us to experts in various research fields, and have conversations with our faculty directly, such as our genomics researcher on campus. There are experts on Google\u2019s side, too,\u201d Kennedy says.\n\nGoogle also helped the Gunkel and Kennedy extend the university\u2019s subscription-based compute and storage services to researchers in a multitude of disciplines. In the past, if a materials engineering researcher wanted to run workloads on several thousand processors, they would often have to write proposals to gain access to external supercomputer clusters.\n\nWith HPC requiring vast computing power, Gunkel also notes the benefit for efficiency and sustainability of shifting those workloads to the cloud. \u201cWe\u2019re in a fairly constrained region against mountains and our ability to bring power into the university is something we\u2019re constantly battling,\u201d Gunkel says. \u201cOne of the things our researchers were very concerned about was [building] a sustainable, more eco-friendly solution. It\u2019s something UCR values heavily but it\u2019s also a challenge for us locally.\u201d\n\nStill, the migration, still in its early days, is being designed to accommodate a wide range of computing constituencies. For instance, UCR is also using Salesforce and MuleSoft as well as Google\u2019s API layer to provide the \u201cconnective tissue\u201d that is required across the university\u2019s many enterprise platforms.\n\n\u201cThe best way to think of the university is really as a collection or community of small businesses,\u201d Gunkel says. \u201cA lot of what we try to provide on the service stack side are tools that empower all of them in their different endeavors.\u201d