Generative AI: A paradigm shift in enterprise and startup opportunities

Vlad Sejnoha, Partner at Glasswing Ventures, former CTO & SVP R&D at Nuance, and Kleida Martiro, Principal at Glasswing Ventures are contributing authors.

Generative AI (Artificial Intelligence) and its underlying foundation models represent a paradigm shift in innovation, significantly impacting enterprises exploring AI applications. For the first time, because of generative AI models, we have systems that understand natural language at a near-human level and can generate and synthesize output in various media, including text and images. Enabling this technology are powerful, general foundation models that serve as a basis or starting point for developing other, more specialized generative AI models. These foundation models are trained on vast amounts of data. When prompted with natural language instructions, one can use these learnings in a context-specific manner to generate an output of astonishing sophistication. An analogy to generative AI used to create images may be the talented artist who, in response to a patron’s instructions, combines her lifelong exposure to other artists’ work with her inspiration to create something entirely novel.

As news cycles eclipse one another about these advancements, it may seem like generative AI sprang out of nowhere for many business and executive leaders. Still, the reality is that these new architectures are built on approaches that have evolved over the past few decades. Therefore, it is crucial to recognize the essential role the underlying technologies play in driving advancement, enterprise adoption, and opportunities for innovation.

How we got here

The most notable enabling technologies in generative AI are deep learning, embeddings, transfer learning (all of which emerged in the early to mid-2000s), and neural net transformers (invented in 2017). The ability to work with these technologies at an unprecedented scale – both in terms of the size of the model and the amount of training – is a recent and critically important phenomenon.

Deep learning emerged in academia in the early 2000s, with broader industry adoption starting around 2010. A subfield of machine learning – deep learning – trains models for various tasks by presenting them with examples. Deep learning can be applied to a particular type of model called an artificial neural net, which consists of layers of interconnected simple computing nodes called neurons. Each neuron processes information passed to it by other neurons and then passes the results on to neurons in subsequent layers. The parameters of the neural net models are adjusted using the examples presented to the model in training. The model can then predict or classify new, previously unseen data. For instance, if we have a model trained on thousands of pictures of dogs, that model can be leveraged to detect dogs in previously unseen images.

Transfer learning emerged in the mid-2000s and quickly became popular. It is a machine-learning technique that uses knowledge from one task to improve the model performance on another task. An analogy to understand this powerful technique is learning one of the “Romance Languages,” like Spanish. Due to their similarities, one may find it easier to learn another romance language, like Italian. Transfer learning is essential in generative AI because it allows a model to leverage knowledge from one task into another related task. This technique has proven groundbreaking as it mitigates the scarcity of data challenge. Transfer learning can also improve the diversity and quality of generated content. For example, a model pre-trained on a large dataset of text can be fine-tuned on a smaller dataset of text specific to a particular domain or style. This allows the model to generate more coherent and relevant text for a particular domain or style.