The 7 venial sins of IT management

As a CIO you can get advice about how to be more effective from any number of sources, from what you get here in CIO Survival Guide (best practice), to other sources here at CIO.com, to, if you\u2019re desperate, various punditries like Gartner, Forrester, and McKinsey.\n\nMost of what you read lists what should be a CIO\u2019s top priorities. They usually read like they were written by Captain Obvious, but that doesn\u2019t make them wrong.\n\nJust repetitious.\n\nSo in an attempt to provide advice you haven\u2019t already received, here are seven venial sins of IT management, presented in no particular order, that you aren\u2019t likely to get advice about from anywhere else.\n\nNo, don\u2019t thank me \u2026\n\n1. Too much managing, not enough leading\n\nOkay, I lied \u2014 a venial sin in and of itself. Far from being something you haven\u2019t read before, managing-instead-of-leading is, if anything, something you\u2019ve read far too much about.\n\nThere\u2019s an old joke about a dog with no legs. Every morning its owner took it out for a drag.\n\nLeadership is what makes the difference between dragging employees along and their moving in the right direction on their own.\n\n2. Too much leading, not enough managing\n\nYou\u2019re paid to get work out the door. That\u2019s what managing is all about \u2014 making sure the work of the enterprise you\u2019re responsible for gets done.\n\nLeadership is a useful tool for making that happen (see \u201cdog,\u201d above). But it\u2019s far from the only tool. Information technology is an obvious example; so are business process optimization initiatives \u2014 and with too much emphasis on leadership, managers can spend so much effort being inspiring that they lose track of what they\u2019re paid for.\n\n3. Arguing about chargebacks\n\nChargebacks fall into the Great Theory But bucket. The Great Theory part is that by charging cost-center managers for the IT resources they use, their decisions about what to ask IT for will be more prudent.\n\nThe But part happens when IT explains how much it\u2019s charging. That\u2019s because IT has two ways to compute its chargebacks. It can do it the simple way \u2014 allocate the IT budget to cost-center managers based on some easy-to-understand metric, like percent of the corporation\u2019s total headcount, or the percent of the total corporate budget the cost-center manager controls.\n\nOr, IT can get granular, computing unit costs for each type of IT resource, monitoring consumption of those resources, and multiplying consumption by unit costs.\n\nForget the simple approach. What makes it appealing \u2014 its simplicity \u2014 also makes it pointless: As there\u2019s no way for a cost-center manager to reduce their chargeback costs by reducing their IT consumption, it violates the premise of the theory.\n\nAs for the granular, accurate approach, if you head down this path you can count on your entire time budget being eaten alive by arguments over whether what you\u2019re charging is right or not.\n\nBecause this approach is complicated you can count on it being the result of numerous unprovable assumptions. And besides, no matter who wins the argument, the time lost by both parties, translated into the cost of their time, amounts to deciding which pocket the same money will come out of.\n\nGive it up.\n\n4. Trying to be a business person, not a technology person\n\nYou\u2019ve read this advice, over and over and over again. It reached its epitome in companies that adopted the CTO title for the person running IT, resulting in the peculiar assertion that the top person with \u201ctechnology\u201d in their job title shouldn\u2019t be a technology person.\n\nSo please. Consider that you\u2019re being left off the hook. First of all, comparing the two, being a business person is easier. Second of all, unless you think the company\u2019s CFO should be a business person, not a finance person, and that the chief marketing officer should be a business person and not a marketeer, the whole thing just isn\u2019t worth your time and attention.\n\nBut since I have your attention anyway, here\u2019s the bad news about the good news: CIOs who try to be business people instead of technology people are like the high school outcasts who are desperately trying to join the Cool Kids Club. They\u2019ll still be excluded, only now they\u2019ve added being pathetic to their coolness deficit.\n\n5. Using \u2018architect\u2019 as a verb\n\nNow this is just my opinion, mind you, but I don\u2019t think architect-as-a-verb says anything more useful about what you\u2019re going to do than substituting \u201cengineer\u201d as a verb. Often, when I hear \u201cWe have to architect a solution,\u201d I see someone who, having failed to join the business Cool Kids Club, has decided to join the technology Cool Kids Club instead.\n\n6. Employing \u2018best practice\u2019\n\nYes, it\u2019s a losing battle. Frowning at someone who claims something is \u201cbest practice\u201d when they mean it\u2019s a good practice, a proven practice, or the minimum standard of basic professionalism is as lost a cause as griping because someone started a sentence with \u201chopefully\u201d when they meant \u201cI hope.\u201d\n\nSince it is a lost cause, we\u2019ll move along to lucky number seven:\n\n7. Shifting focus from project management to product management\n\nProject management is how organizations make tomorrow different from yesterday in a planful, intentional way.\n\nProduct management is the business discipline of managing the evolution of one of a company\u2019s products or product lines to maintain and enhance its marketplace appeal.\n\nIT product management comes out of the agile world, and has at best a loose connection to business product management. Because while there is some limited point in enhancing the appeal of some chunk of a business\u2019s technology or applications portfolio, that isn\u2019t what IT product management is about.\n\nWhat it\u2019s about is establishing accountability and decision-making authority.\n\nIs this different enough, not to mention enough better than project management to make it interesting?\n\nProbably not. It\u2019s more of a false dichotomy than a revelation.\n\nThe big finish\n\nNow that you\u2019ve absorbed this list of CIO venial sins, the next question is which ones you\u2019ll try to fix first. The beauty part is that if you have time to focus on any of them, and certainly if you have time to focus on several, either you\u2019re in pretty good shape as CIOs go, or else you\u2019re so hopelessly delusional that it really doesn\u2019t matter.