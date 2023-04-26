7 common IT training mistakes to avoid

It\u2019s widely recognized that introducing IT teams to the latest technology, business, and security advancements is essential for maximum performance and productivity. What\u2019s not often discussed, however, are the mistakes IT leaders make when establishing and supervising training programs, particularly when training is viewed as little more than an obligatory task.\n\n\u201cTreating training as a checkbox exercise sends the message to your team that you don\u2019t really care all that much about the content they\u2019re learning \u2014 and that mindset is contagious,\u201d warns Steve Ryan, a manager at BARR Advisory, a cloud-based security and compliance solutions provider.\n\nIs your organization giving its teams the training they need to keep pace with the latest industry developments? To find the answer, here\u2019s a quick checklist of the seven most common training mistakes you need to steer clear of when upskilling your IT teams.\n\n1. Emphasizing the wrong goals\n\nA big mistake many IT leaders make is relying on a training structure that prioritizes career advancement over skill development.\n\n\u201cThis creates a culture of \u2018ladder-climbing\u2019 rather than a focus on continuous training, learning, and improvement,\u201d says Nicol\u00e1s \u00c1vila, CTO for North America at software development firm Globant.\n\nTo keep teams engaged and reaching toward goals, \u00c1vila suggests individualizing skill-building while periodically creating skill-focused missions. Experimentation broadens expertise, particularly in a rapidly evolving field like technology where being able to learn many new skills is key to both career and enterprise success, he says. \u201cCreating a culture of development also leads to a happier and more engaged workforce, which can minimize attrition.\u201d\n\nDon\u2019t fear attrition \u2014 fear stagnation, \u00c1vila advises. \u201cIf you have the right team some members will leave, but if you have the wrong team they might all stay and slowly damage your organization beyond repair.\u201d\n\n2. Neglecting soft skills\n\nFocusing solely on technical skills and ignoring other essential professional abilities, such as business acumen, communication management, and leadership, is a serious mistake, says Sharon Mandell, CIO at Juniper Networks. \u201cSome people call them \u2018soft skills,\u2019 but I think these should be thought of as core skills,\u201d she states.\n\nIf team members are unable to communicate with and influence both colleagues and stakeholders, it\u2019s unlikely they\u2019ll be able to produce solutions that work for everyone, Mandell says. \u201cA better approach is making sure you\u2019re doing some of both, developing technical and complementary core skills.\u201d\n\nFor maximum training effectiveness, Mandell recommends that IT leaders follow a balanced approach. \u201cBy focusing on creating well-rounded teams, you\u2019re thinking long term,\u201d she says. You\u2019ll also build a sustainable and resilient organization, not just tech skills for today. \u201cDon\u2019t let urgent things cloud your long-term strategy.\u201d\n\n3. Failing to address change\n\nCommit to continual learning, development, and business alignment to stay ahead of the curve and fulfill larger business goals, advises Dalan Winbush, CIO at code application development platform firm Quickbase.\n\nBecause technology is always changing, IT personnel must stay current with new innovations to continue performing their jobs effectively. Prioritizing business alignment at the expense of continuous learning and growth may lead to lack of innovation, stagnation, and an inability to achieve organizational goals, he warns.\n\nTraining technology is also rapidly advancing. Intelligence automation (IA)-driven training options \u2014 including offerings that utilize artificial intelligence and machine learning \u2014 have the potential to boost training results by providing highly focused job- and business-relevant instruction featuring individualized learning experiences.\n\n4. Disregarding diversity\n\nFailing to recognize IT team members as unique individuals leads to uneven training results at best. \u201cDiversity extends to the uniqueness in how we think and process information, and these differences shape the way we learn and interact,\u201d says Ashwin Sadasiva Kumar, senior vice president, learning and campus head, at IT consulting firm Virtusa.\n\nIT leaders and their training colleagues should design training modules that cater to all learning styles. \u201cSome people are visual thinkers, while others are more analytical or creative,\u201d Kumar says. Perspectives matter, he notes. \u201cTherefore, training diversity is important, since it allows team members to approach problems and challenges from different angles, which can lead to more innovative solutions and better decision-making.\u201d\n\nKumar suggests that CIOs should widen their training perspective and focus on their teams\u2019 needs. \u201cThis starts with encouraging employees to be creative and curious, while also cultivating the workplace to prioritize individual growth,\u201d he says. \u201cEmployees are looking for leaders to incubate a workplace where they have a seat at the table, whether that\u2019s anticipating the needs of clients, understanding organizational needs and forecasts, identifying and pursuing deals, or feeling motivated.\u201d\n\n5. Instructional irrelevance\n\nIT leaders tend to believe that most staff members understand training\u2019s importance and how it relates to their job, says Orla Daly, CIO at educational technology firm Skillsoft. Yet that\u2019s frequently not true.\n\nIT pros want training relevancy, Daly says. If team members don\u2019t understand why a specific training program or session is necessary, they probably won\u2019t recognize its value. Focusing on topics that are relevant to their job, and may possibly lead to career advancement, will motivate staffers and make them eager to learn.\n\nWhen lacking context on training\u2019s value, team members are likely to dismiss training as an unnecessary chore. \u201cThey either won\u2019t make time for it or will go through the motions without digesting or retaining any of the key messages or insights,\u201d Daly explains. \u201cThis not only defeats the purpose of the intended training, but can lead to frustration and disengagement among teams.\u201d IT professionals crave growth and professional development. \u201cIf they\u2019re not seeing the value in their current training programs, they may lose motivation or even consider changing jobs.\u201d\n\nBuilding training relevancy requires IT leaders to recognize and demolish training barriers, such as course sessions that conflict with team members\u2019 hectic work schedules or intruding on their personal time. \u201cIt also means connecting training to professional development and career growth,\u201d Daly says.\n\nLeadership development and power-skills training are frequently unfortunate afterthoughts, Daly states. \u201cBy showing employees how training can help them achieve their own career goals \u2014 in addition to supporting the needs of the business \u2014 IT leaders will see greater productivity and engagement from their team members.\u201d\n\n6. Cutting corners\n\nTeam education should never be regarded as an afterthought, so training programs should be allocated appropriate resources in terms of money, time, and trainers, says Randall Trzeciak, director of the Masters of Science Information Security Policy and Management program at Carnegie Mellon University.\n\n\u201cDon\u2019t allow resource limitations to deny training to all relevant IT staff members, including secondary support staff,\u201d he advises.\n\nUnlike fine wines or blue jeans, training programs don\u2019t age well. \u201cMake sure that IT skills are keeping pace with change,\u201d Trzeciak recommends. \u201cEnsure there\u2019s an ability to measure training effectiveness during and after the training program\u2019s completion.\u201d\n\n7. Treating training as a discrete entity\n\nPerhaps the best and most effective training approach is educating team members without them even realizing it, BARR Advisory\u2019s Ryan says. Besides providing conventional formal training, a growing number of organizations are making training an integral part of each team member\u2019s everyday work-life.\n\nRyan points to security training as an example. \u201cThis means sending out periodic reminders to employees, conducting regular phishing awareness and reporting exercises, and incentivizing employees to improve by gamifying the learning experience.\u201d