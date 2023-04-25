2023 CIO 100 UK Awards Open for Entries and Launch New Recognition Awards

The CIO 100 returns for 2023 to showcase and celebrate the top 100 CIOs and their teams across the UK.\n\nThe Official CIO 100 Awards UK acknowledges the best and brightest CIOs and technology leaders in the UK, celebrating their digital transformation achievements, and reflecting on themes and ideas which emerged from submissions.\n\nThe awards are open exclusively to IT leaders in the UK, with winners receiving an invitation to the live awards to celebrate peers, announcements as a 2022 winner via CIO marketing channels, as well as further exposure of their success through CIO.com.\n\nThis year the CIO 100 Awards will be co-located with the CIO Summit, the annual thought leadership event held by CIO UK. The event will be held at the Leonardo Royal Hotel St Paul's.\n\nThe winner of the 2022 CIO 100 was Joanna Drake, CIO of THG. In her interview with CIO.COM, she shared: \u201cIf this was about me, as an individual, I\u2019d struggle to do a [CIO 100] submission, so it\u2019s about the team and I\u2019m blessed and honoured to work with some amazing people every day, with so much grit, determination and creativity\u201d. She also added it was an opportunity to stop and reflect on how far they\u2019ve come in a year, and how she fell into IT after a career in tennis failed to materialise, first starting in a help desk support before progressing into service management and engineering positions. \n\nNew for 2023\n\nAlongside the CIO 100, CIO UK will be sharing Industry Recognition Awards, highlighting outstanding applications in particular fields. Winners of the Industry Recognition Award can be part of the CIO 100 but can also be recognised outside of it. Categories for the 2023 Industry Recognition Awards are:\n\nThe same application can be used for both the CIO 100 and industry recognition awards, there will be an opportunity at the end of your submission to choose which category you would like to be considered for.\n\nSubmissions can be made directly or on behalf of an individual. All entries are reviewed by an expert judging panel and winners are announced at the live and in-person event, which will include a three-course dinner and an awards ceremony. Editorial, networking, and event opportunities will also be shared exclusively, to apply for the CIO 100, follow this link. The deadline for submitting an application for the CIO 100 is Friday 16th June.