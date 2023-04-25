2023 CIO 100 UK Awards Open for Entries and Launch New Recognition Awards

The CIO 100 returns for 2023 to showcase and celebrate the top 100 CIOs and their teams across the UK.



The Official CIO 100 Awards UK acknowledges the best and brightest CIOs and technology leaders in the UK, celebrating their digital transformation achievements, and reflecting on themes and ideas which emerged from submissions.

The awards are open exclusively to IT leaders in the UK, with winners receiving an invitation to the live awards to celebrate peers, announcements as a 2022 winner via CIO marketing channels, as well as further exposure of their success through CIO.com.

This year the CIO 100 Awards will be co-located with the CIO Summit, the annual thought leadership event held by CIO UK. The event will be held at the Leonardo Royal Hotel St Paul’s.

The winner of the 2022 CIO 100 was Joanna Drake, CIO of THG. In her interview with CIO.COM, she shared: “If this was about me, as an individual, I’d struggle to do a [CIO 100] submission, so it’s about the team and I’m blessed and honoured to work with some amazing people every day, with so much grit, determination and creativity”. She also added it was an opportunity to stop and reflect on how far they’ve come in a year, and how she fell into IT after a career in tennis failed to materialise, first starting in a help desk support before progressing into service management and engineering positions.

New for 2023