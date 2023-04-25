ChatGPT, the rise of generative AI

Over the last few months, both business and technology worlds alike have been abuzz about ChatGPT, and more than a few leaders are wondering what this AI advancement means for their organizations. Let\u2019s explore ChatGPT, generative AI in general, how leaders might expect the generative AI story to change over the coming months, and how businesses can stay prepared for what\u2019s new now\u2014and what may come next.\n\nWhat is ChatGPT?\n\nChatGPT is certainly impressive, and its conversational interface has made it more accessible and understandable than its predecessors. Meanwhile, however, many other labs have been developing their own generative AI models. Some examples are originating from Microsoft, Amazon Web Service, Google, IBM , and more, plus from partnerships among players. The frequency of new generative AI releases, the scope of their training data, the number of parameters they are trained on, and the tokens they can take in will continue to increase. There will be more developments in the generative AI space for the foreseeable future, and they\u2019ll become available rapidly. It was 2 years from GPT-2 (February 2019) to GPT-3 (May 2020), 2.5 years to ChatGPT (November 2022), and only 4 months to GPT-4 (March 2023).\n\nHow ChatGPT and generative AI fit with conversational AI\n\n\n\nText-based generative AI can be considered a key component in a broader context of conversational AI. Business applications for conversational AI have, for several years already, included help desks and service desks. A natural language processing (NLP) interpretation layer underpins all conversational AI, as you must first understand a request before responding. Enterprise applications of conversational AI today leverage responses from either a set of curated answers or results generated from searching a named information resource. The AI might use a repository of frequently asked questions (producing a pre-defined response) or an enterprise system of record (producing a cited response) as its knowledge base.\n\nWhen generative AI is introduced into conversational applications, it is impossible today to provide answers that include the source of the information The nature of generative capabilities of a large language model is to create a novel response by compiling And restructuring information from a body of information. This becomes problematic for enterprise applications, as it is often imperative to cite the information source to validate a response and allow further clarification.\n\nAnother key challenge of generative AI today is its obliviousness to the truth. It is not a \u201cliar,\u201d because that would indicate an awareness of fact vs. fiction. It is simply unaware of truthfulness, as it is optimized to predict the most likely response based on the context of the current conversation, the prompt provided, and the data set it is trained on. In its current form, generative AI will oblige information as prompted, which means your question may lead the model to produce false information. Any rules or restrictions on responses today are built in as an additive \u201csafety\u201d layer outside of the model construct itself.\n\nFor now, ChatGPT is finding most of its applications in creative settings. But one day soon, generative AI like ChatGPT will draw responses from a curated knowledge base (like an enterprise system of record), after which more organizations will be able to apply generative AI to a variety of strategic and competitive initiatives, as some of these current challenges could be addressed.\n\nLeaders can start preparing today for this eventuality, which could come in a matter of months, if recent developments indicate how fast this story will continue to move: in November of 2022, ChatGPT was only accessible via a web-based interface. By March of 2023, ChatGPT\u2019s maker OpenAI announced the availability of GPT3.5 Turbo, an application programming interface (API) via which developers can integrate ChatGPT into their applications. The API\u2019s availability doesn\u2019t resolve ChatGPT\u2019s inability to cite sources in its responses, but it indicates how rapidly generative AI capabilities are advancing. Enterprise leaders should be thinking about how advances in generative AI today could relate to their business models and processes tomorrow.\n\nWhat it takes to be ready\n\nOrganizations that have already gained some experience with generative AI are in a better position than their peers to apply it one day soon. The next impressive development in generative AI is fewer than six months away. How can organizations find or maintain an edge? The principles of preparing for the great \u201cwhat\u2019s next?\u201d remain the same, whether the technology in question is generative AI or something else.\n\nIt\u2019s hard to achieve a deep, experiential understanding of new technology without experimentation. Leaders should define a process for evaluating these AI technology developments early, as well as an infrastructure and environment to support experimentation.\n\nThey should respond to innovations in an agile way: starting small and learning by doing. They\u2019ll keep track of innovation in the marketplace and look for opportunities to refresh their business and competitive strategies as AI advances become available to them.\n\nThey should seed a small cross-functional team to monitor these advancements and experiment accordingly. Educate that team about the algorithms, data sources, and training methods used for a given AI application, as these are critical considerations for enterprise adoption. If they haven\u2019t already, they should develop a modular and adaptable AI governance framework to evaluate and sustain solutions, specifically including generative abilities, such as the high-level outline below:\n\nLeaders need not wonder what ChatGPT, other generative AI, and other revolutionary technologies might mean for their business and competitive strategy. By remaining vigilant to new possibilities, leaders should create the environment and infrastructure that supports identification of new technology opportunities and prepare to embrace the technology as it matures for enterprise adoption.