Salesforce previews EinsteinGPT-powered Field Service Mobile app

Salesforce previewed new capabilities for its Field Service application suite on Tuesday, giving an early look at a new mobile application powered by the company's EinsteinGPT generative AI engine.\n\nSalesforce Field Service, which is a part of the company\u2019s Service Cloud, offers applications designed to boost productivity of companies' frontline workers, lower operating costs, and enhance customer experience.\n\nIn addition to the EinsteinGPT-powered Field Service Mobile app, updates to to the suite include Asset Service Management and Contractor Management, said Taksina Eammano, executive vice president of Field Service at Salesforce.\n\nEinsteinGPT, which was showcased by the company last month, is Salesforce\u2019s generative AI engine, trained on large language foundation models such as OpenAI\u2019s ChatGPT and open source-based Anthropic.\n\nThe company had said that it would offer EinsteinGPT via five products \u2014 for service, sales, marketing, developers, and for its Slack workplace chat and collaboration application.\n\nEinsteinGPT for field service employees\n\nThe EinsteinGPT-powered Field Service Mobile application, according to Eammano, can help enterprises achieve three goals \u2014 support technicians trying to complete service work and summarize it easily, drive more insights about customer experience by collecting more data points, and scale up revenue by upselling or cross-selling.\n\nThe application can help frontline service workers complete their work by automatically generating step-by-step guides and how-to content to address specific customer issues, including troubleshooting error codes for an appliance, Salesforce said. AI-generated work summarization can include contextual information, images and text.\n\nIn addition, Field Service Mobile will allow teams to coordinate customer issues and work orders in Slack, use prebuilt capabilities from Salesforce's Component Library for tasks like finding nearby spare parts and managing timesheets, and help onboard employees quickly, the company added.\n\nThe generative AI-powered Field Service Mobile application is expected to be available in beta by December.\n\nAsset service and contractor management\n\nSalesforce also unveiled Asset Service Management and Contractual Management updates to its Field Service suite. \n\nAsset Service Management, which is powered by the company\u2019s Data Cloud, helps maintain enterprise equipment and machinery with real-time data collected from sensors and predictive maintenance based on usage, Eammano said. This minimizes preventable maintenance issues and extends the lifespan of expensive infrastructure. Asset Service Management is expected to available in beta by December 2023, the company said.\n\nThe Contractor Management feature, meanwhile, is designed to help enterprises manage their contractual workforce and has been added to the Flex Worker Management module inside Salesforce Field Service.\n\n\u201cContractor Management with Flex Worker Management allows companies to easily scale their contractor workforce, and efficiently deploy them based on skills, distance, and available tools,\u201d the company said in a statement, adding that the new capability is generally available now.