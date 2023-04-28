BNY Mellon banks on AI to improve master data

Data about who owes how much to whom is at the core of any bank’s business. At Bank of New York Mellon, that focus on data shows up in the org chart too. Chief Data Officer Eric Hirschhorn reports directly to the bank’s CIO and head of engineering, Bridget Engle, who also oversees CIOs for each of the bank’s business lines.

“It’s very purposeful because a lot of the opportunities for us around data require tight integration with our technology,” says Hirschhorn. “I’m a peer to the divisional CIOs of the firm, and we work hand-in-glove because you can’t separate it out: I can make a policy, but that alone doesn’t get the job done.”

Hirschhorn, who joined the bank in late 2020, has worked in financial services for over three decades, during which the finance industry’s concerns about data have changed significantly.

“Twenty years ago, we were trying to make sure our systems didn’t fall over,” he says. “Ten years ago, we were worried about systemic importance, and contagion. When you solve some of the more structural concerns, it all gets back to the data. We are incredibly bullish on building advanced capabilities to understand the interconnectedness of the world around us from a data perspective.”

One key to that endeavor is being able to identify all the data related to an individual customer, and to identify the relationships that link that customer with others. Banks have a regulatory requirement to know who they’re dealing with — often referred to as KYC or “know your customer” — to meet anti-money-laundering and other obligations.

“The initial problem we were looking to solve is a long-standing issue in financial markets and regulated industries with large datasets,” Hirschhorn says, “and that was really around entity resolution or record disambiguation,” or identifying and linking records that refer to the same customer.