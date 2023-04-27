10 highest-paying IT jobs

The past year was rough for the tech industry, with several companies reporting layoffs and the looming threat of a recession. But despite the bumpy year, demand for technology skills remains strong, with the US tech unemployment rate dropping to 1.5% as of January. For technologists with the right skills and expertise, the demand for talent remains and businesses continue to invest in technical skills such as data analytics, security, and cloud.

Companies can’t ignore digital transformation as technology continues to dominate nearly every aspect of business and daily-life. There’s an ever-growing need for technical pros who can handle the rapid pace of technology, ensuring businesses keep up with industry standards, compliance regulations, and emerging or disruptive technologies.

And according to the latest 2023 Dice Tech Salary Report, you don’t need to reach for an executive career in IT to earn a six-figure salary. The demand for specialized skills has boosted salaries in cybersecurity, data, engineering, development, and program management. Here are the top 10 IT occupations with the highest average salaries, according to Dice.

1. IT management

It’s no surprise that IT executive positions earn some of the highest average salaries, with Dice reporting an average yearly salary of $164,814 in 2022 — an 8.4% increase from 2021. Those working in IT management, including the roles of CIO, CTO, VP, and IT Director, hold high-level positions that oversee an entire company’s technology infrastructure. The CIO typically ranks the highest in an IT department, responsible for managing the organization’s IT strategy, resources, operations, and overall goals. Meanwhile, the CTO focuses on technology research and development efforts, often working closely with the CIO to develop a strong IT strategy. The vice president of IT is responsible for overseeing specific aspects of the organization’s IT operations, whether it’s infrastructure, security, data management, or applications. Finally, the director of IT is tasked with managing specific teams or departments within IT operations, often including development teams and help desk support.

Average salary: US$164,814

Increase since 2021: 8.4%