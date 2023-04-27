Modernizing applications: the importance of reducing technical debt

Technical debt is no longer just a \u201ctechnical\u201d problem. As recent, widely publicized events have shown, it is a business problem that can have serious consequences for organizations. The government and Congress are taking notice of unfair consumer experiences, and it is crucial for businesses to address their technical debt and minimize the risk of negative press, government fines, and damaged reputations.\n\nWhat is technical debt?\n\nTechnical debt can be defined as the accumulation of legacy systems and applications that are difficult to maintain and support, as well as poorly written or hastily implemented code that increases risk over time. These technical challenges can significantly impact the performance and stability of critical operations, and it is essential that these be addressed before they cause damage to your organization. By listening to the voice of customers, employees, and other users, businesses can identify potential technical debt early and prioritize their modernization efforts.\n\nAddressing technical debt can be challenging, especially for overworked and understaffed IT teams who are tasked with maintaining aging systems while also learning new development frameworks, languages, and techniques. Band-aid fixes may be easy to implement, but they can be difficult to maintain in the long term and often do not adhere to industry best practices. Prioritizing old fixes can feel like a waste of time to the technical team if things are working now, especially when they may be understaffed and overwhelmed with current workloads. The need to learn new systems while keeping the old systems up and running smoothly can generate staffing issues, as the IT team is tasked with simultaneously maintaining aging systems and learning new techniques.\n\nThe warning signs of technical debt are clear. Employees may complain that the technology they use is cumbersome and time-consuming, ultimately hindering their job performance. Customers may describe applications as clunky, buggy, and outdated. If these complaints sound familiar, then it is time to act and reduce technical debt.\n\nHow to break free\n\nThere are several options that companies can consider before getting started with reducing their technical debt:\n\nAt Protiviti, we are dedicated to helping organizations navigate their\u00a0application modernization\u00a0journeys and achieve success in improving user experiences and reducing technical debt and business risks. Our team of experts understands each organization\u2019s unique needs and provides tailored solutions to ensure the success of modernization efforts. We help companies take the first step towards reducing technical debt and improving both technology infrastructure and brand with modern applications that are intelligent, engaging, and easy to use.\n\nLearn more about Protiviti\u2019s Innovation vs. Technical Debt Tug of War survey results.\n\nConnect with the Authors\n\nAmanda DownsManaging Director, Technology Consulting\n\nAlina ZamorskayaSenior Manager, Technology Consulting