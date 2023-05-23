クラウド費用管理ツールトップ17

\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9 \u30b5\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u306b\u306f\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u8cbb\u7528\u306f\u304b\u304b\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3068\u8a00\u308f\u308c\u3066\u3044\u305f\u306e\u304c\u3064\u3044\u6628\u65e5\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u611f\u3058\u3089\u308c\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30e9\u30c3\u30af\u3092\u30bd\u30d5\u30a1\u30fc\u306e\u30af\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u88cf\u306b\u843d\u3061\u3066\u3044\u308b\u5c0f\u92ad\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u5c11\u984d\u3067\u30ec\u30f3\u30bf\u30eb\u3057\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3067\u3082\u30a2\u30a4\u30b9\u30af\u30ea\u30fc\u30e0 \u30b5\u30f3\u30c9\u3092\u8cb7\u3048\u308b\u304f\u3089\u3044\u306e\u304a\u91d1\u304c\u6b8b\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001\n\n\u305d\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u6642\u4ee3\u306f\u3068\u3063\u304f\u306b\u7d42\u308f\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u6bce\u6708\u306e\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u8acb\u6c42\u66f8\u304c\u5c4a\u304f\u3068\u3001CFO\u306f\u982d\u3092\u62b1\u3048\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u958b\u767a\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u3001\u308f\u305a\u304b\u306a\u984d\u3067\u3082\u7a4d\u307f\u91cd\u306a\u308c\u3070\uff08\u5834\u5408\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u306f\u4e88\u60f3\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306b\u65e9\u304f\uff09\u5927\u304d\u306a\u984d\u3068\u306a\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u5b66\u3073\u3001\u306a\u3093\u3089\u304b\u306e\u898f\u5f8b\u3092\u53d6\u308a\u5165\u308c\u308b\u6642\u671f\u304c\u6765\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3092\u75db\u611f\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9 \u30b3\u30b9\u30c8 \u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u304c\u305d\u306e\u89e3\u6c7a\u7b56\u3068\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9 \u30b3\u30b9\u30c8 \u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u8acb\u6c42\u66f8\u3092\u8ffd\u8de1\u3057\u3001\u305d\u306e\u84c4\u7a4d\u306b\u8cac\u4efb\u3092\u6301\u3064\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u5272\u308a\u5f53\u3066\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u3046\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u904e\u5270\u306a\u30b9\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30b8\u3084\u30b5\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u6642\u9593\u3092\u5fc5\u8981\u3068\u3059\u308b\u8907\u96d1\u306a\u6a5f\u80fd\u3092\u8ffd\u52a0\u3057\u904e\u304e\u305f\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u306f\u3001\u305d\u306e\u6d6a\u8cbb\u3092\u8aac\u660e\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u51fa\u3066\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002RAM\u3084\u30c7\u30a3\u30b9\u30af\u5bb9\u91cf\u3092\u4f7f\u3044\u3059\u304e\u306a\u3044\u512a\u79c0\u306a\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30de\u30fc\u306f\u5831\u916c\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u5c0f\u898f\u6a21\u3067\u30b7\u30f3\u30d7\u30eb\u306a\u69cb\u6210\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3067\u3042\u308c\u3070\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u4f01\u696d\u306e\u30b9\u30c8\u30c3\u30af\u578b\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3067\u4f55\u3068\u304b\u306a\u308b\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002\u73fe\u5728\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306eCIO\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u6291\u5236\u306f\u5927\u304d\u306a\u8ab2\u984c\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u4f01\u696d\u3082\u305d\u308c\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u8acb\u6c42\u984d\u304c\u81a8\u308c\u4e0a\u304c\u308b\u524d\u306b\u77e5\u3089\u305b\u3066\u304f\u308c\u308b\u4f1a\u8a08\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3084\u30a2\u30e9\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u8ffd\u52a0\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u4e09\u5927\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306f\u3001Azure Cost Management\u3001Google Cloud\u306e\u8cbb\u7528\u7ba1\u7406\u3001AWS Cloud Financial Management\u306e\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3092\u3054\u89a7\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u3002\n\n\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u3078\u306e\u30b3\u30df\u30c3\u30c8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u304c\u5927\u304d\u304f\u306a\u308c\u3070\u306a\u308b\u307b\u3069\u3001\u72ec\u7acb\u3057\u305f\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u7ba1\u7406\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u8907\u6570\u306e\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u3068\u9023\u643a\u3057\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u7d71\u4e00\u3057\u3066\u4f7f\u3044\u3084\u3059\u3044\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u4f5c\u6210\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u8a2d\u8a08\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u30ec\u30f3\u30bf\u30eb \u30b5\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u3068\u81ea\u793e\u30b5\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc \u30eb\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u3092\u6bd4\u8f03\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u30aa\u30f3\u30d7\u30ec\u30df\u30b9\u3067\u7a3c\u50cd\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3092\u8ffd\u8de1\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3082\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u591a\u304f\u306e\u5834\u5408\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9 \u30b3\u30b9\u30c8 \u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u6700\u7d42\u7684\u306a\u53ce\u76ca\u3092\u30e2\u30cb\u30bf\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3059\u308b\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u306a\u3069\u4ed6\u306e\u30eb\u30fc\u30eb\u3092\u9069\u7528\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u8a2d\u8a08\u3055\u308c\u305f\u5927\u898f\u6a21\u306a\u30b9\u30a4\u30fc\u30c8\u306e\u4e00\u90e8\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u5236\u5fa1\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3068\u3057\u3066\u76f4\u63a5\u8ca9\u58f2\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3082\u306e\u3082\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u3053\u306e\u554f\u984c\u306e\u89e3\u6c7a\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3064\u3082\u306e\u3068\u3057\u3066\u767a\u5c55\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30a8\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30ba \u30a2\u30fc\u30ad\u30c6\u30af\u30c1\u30e3\u306e\u8abf\u67fb\u3084\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2 \u30ac\u30d0\u30ca\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u7ba1\u7406\u3059\u308b\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u306e\u4e2d\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u3092\u540c\u6642\u306b\u8ffd\u8de1\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3082\u306e\u3082\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u76ee\u7684\u306b\u7279\u5316\u3057\u305f\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9 \u30b3\u30b9\u30c8 \u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3068\u540c\u3058\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u524a\u6e1b\u306e\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3067\u304d\u3001\u4ed6\u306e\u7ba1\u7406\u306e\u9762\u5012\u306a\u4f5c\u696d\u3082\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u4ee5\u4e0b\u306f\u3001\u512a\u308c\u305f\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9 \u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u8ffd\u8de1\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3092\u30a2\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30d9\u30c3\u30c8\u9806\u306b\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u3057\u305f\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u4f01\u696d\u7d4c\u55b6\u8005\u304c\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u6599\u91d1\u3092\u628a\u63e1\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u6027\u3092\u8a8d\u8b58\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306a\u304b\u3001\u3053\u306e\u9818\u57df\u306f\u6025\u901f\u306b\u62e1\u5927\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306f\u3059\u3079\u3066\u3001\u4e16\u754c\u4e2d\u306b\u5e83\u304c\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u306e\u3042\u308b\u3001\u6025\u6210\u9577\u4e2d\u306e\u30b5\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc \u30a4\u30f3\u30b9\u30bf\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u4e16\u754c\u3092\u7ba1\u7406\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3061\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\nAnodot\n\nAnodot\u306e\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9 \u30e2\u30cb\u30bf\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0 \u30c4\u30fc\u30eb \u30b3\u30ec\u30af\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u6700\u521d\u306e\u30b8\u30e7\u30d6\u306f\u3001\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3084\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u304b\u3089\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u30d5\u30ed\u30fc\u3092\u8ffd\u8de1\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u30e6\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u306b\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u7570\u5e38\u3084\u4e0d\u8abf\u304c\u3042\u308c\u3070\u3001\u30d5\u30e9\u30b0\u3092\u7acb\u3066\u307e\u3059\u3002\u8907\u6570\u306e\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u306b\u307e\u305f\u304c\u308b\u30a4\u30f3\u30b9\u30bf\u30f3\u30b9\u3084\u30dd\u30c3\u30c9\u306e\u8cbb\u7528\u3092\u8ffd\u8de1\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u3053\u306e\u5927\u304d\u306a\u30b8\u30e7\u30d6\u306e\u4e00\u74b0\u3067\u3059\u3002\u30c0\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u30dc\u30fc\u30c9\u3067\u306f\u3001\u5404\u30de\u30a4\u30af\u30ed\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3084API\u3092\u8abf\u67fb\u3057\u3001\u9ad8\u9700\u8981\u6642\u3084\u4f4e\u9700\u8981\u6642\u306b\u305d\u306e\u7a3c\u50cd\u3092\u7dad\u6301\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u8cbb\u7528\u304c\u3044\u304f\u3089\u304b\u304b\u308b\u304b\u3092\u5224\u65ad\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30a4\u30f3\u30d5\u30a9\u30b0\u30e9\u30d5\u30a3\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\u304c\u751f\u6210\u3055\u308c\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u8a73\u7d30\u306a\u60c5\u5831\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u8cbb\u7528\u306e\u304b\u304b\u308b\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u30ed\u30fc\u30c9\u3092\u767a\u898b\u3057\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3089\u3092\u53d6\u308a\u9664\u304f\u65b9\u6cd5\u3092\u898b\u3064\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u7279\u7b46\u3059\u3079\u304d\u6a5f\u80fd\uff1a\n\nAppDynamics\n\nKubernetes\u74b0\u5883\u306b\u304a\u3051\u308b\u30b3\u30f3\u30c6\u30ca\u306e\u8ffd\u8de1\u3068\u6291\u5236\u304c\u3001Cisco\u306eAppDynamics\uff08\u65e7\u79f0Replex\uff09\u306e\u76ee\u6a19\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u30d1\u30d6\u30ea\u30c3\u30af \u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u3084\u30ed\u30fc\u30ab\u30eb\u3067\u7a3c\u50cd\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30af\u30e9\u30b9\u30bf\u304c\u6b63\u3057\u304f\u52d5\u4f5c\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3069\u3046\u304b\u3092\u30e2\u30cb\u30bf\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3059\u308b\u3001\u3088\u308a\u5927\u304d\u306a\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306e\u4e00\u90e8\u3068\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u8ffd\u8de1\u306f\u3001\u5e38\u306b\u7d71\u8a08\u3092\u53ce\u96c6\u3057\u3001\u7570\u5e38\u3092\u30e2\u30cb\u30bf\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3059\u308b\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306e\u307b\u3093\u306e\u4e00\u90e8\u306b\u3059\u304e\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u5831\u544a\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306e\u4e00\u3064\u306f\u3001\u6bce\u6708\u306e\u8acb\u6c42\u66f8\u306e\u5185\u5bb9\u3092\u8ab0\u3082\u304c\u7406\u89e3\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u3092\u8a72\u5f53\u3059\u308b\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u9061\u3063\u3066\u8acb\u6c42\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001AppDynamics\u306f\u72ec\u81ea\u306e\u6a5f\u68b0\u5b66\u7fd2\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30f3\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u3001\u904e\u53bb\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u52b9\u7387\u7684\u306a\u30c7\u30d7\u30ed\u30a4\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30d7\u30e9\u30f3\u306b\u5909\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30dd\u30ea\u30b7\u30fc\u5236\u5fa1\u30ec\u30a4\u30e4\u306f\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u3082\u306e\u306b\u306f\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u3067\u304d\u308b\u304c\u3001\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u3044\u3082\u306e\u306b\u306f\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u304d\u3081\u7d30\u304b\u304f\u5236\u9650\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u7279\u7b46\u3059\u3079\u304d\u6a5f\u80fd\uff1a\n\nApptio Cloudability\n\nApptio\u306f\u3001IT\u30b7\u30e7\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u7ba1\u7406\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u5927\u898f\u6a21\u306a\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb \u30b3\u30ec\u30af\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u4f5c\u3063\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001Cloudability\u306f\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9 \u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u3092\u6271\u3046\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u4f7f\u7528\u4e2d\u306e\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9 \u30a4\u30f3\u30b9\u30bf\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u5206\u6790\u3057\u3001\u4f1a\u8a08\u51e6\u7406\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u5272\u308a\u5f53\u3066\u307e\u3059\u3002\u7406\u60f3\u306f\u3001\u63d0\u4f9b\u3055\u308c\u308b\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3084\u30c0\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u30dc\u30fc\u30c9\u3092\u4f7f\u7528\u3057\u3066\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u81ea\u3089\u306e\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u3092\u7ba1\u7406\u3057\u3001\u5c06\u6765\u306e\u4f7f\u7528\u91cf\u3092\u4e88\u6e2c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u305f\u3068\u3048\u3070\u3001Cloudability\u306eTrue Cost Explorer\u306f\u3001\u30d4\u30dc\u30c3\u30c8\u53ef\u80fd\u306a\u30c1\u30e3\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u3001\u96c6\u7d04\u3055\u308c\u305f\u5909\u6570\u3092\u5207\u308a\u66ff\u3048\u3066\u3001\u6b63\u78ba\u306a\u8a08\u753b\u3092\u7acb\u3066\u3001\u5c06\u6765\u306e\u4f7f\u7528\u91cf\u3092\u4e88\u6e2c\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002Cloudability\u306f\u3001\u30d7\u30e9\u30f3\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306bJira\u306a\u3069\u306e\u30c1\u30b1\u30c3\u30c8 \u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3001\u30e2\u30cb\u30bf\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306bPagerDuty\u3084Datadog\u306a\u3069\u306e\u8ffd\u8de1\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3068\u7d71\u5408\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u7279\u7b46\u3059\u3079\u304d\u6a5f\u80fd\uff1a\n\nCloudAdmin\n\nCloudAdmin\u3067\u4f5c\u6210\u3055\u308c\u308b\u30c0\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u30dc\u30fc\u30c9\u306f\u3001\u30b7\u30f3\u30d7\u30eb\u3067\u76f4\u63a5\u7684\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u306e\u4f7f\u7528\u72b6\u6cc1\u3092\u8ffd\u8de1\u3057\u3001\u30b5\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u306e\u6a29\u5229\u5316\u3084\u4e88\u7d04\u6e08\u307f\u30a4\u30f3\u30b9\u30bf\u30f3\u30b9\u3078\u306e\u5909\u63db\u3092\u63d0\u6848\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30b5\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc \u30a4\u30f3\u30b9\u30bf\u30f3\u30b9\u306f\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u5272\u308a\u5f53\u3066\u3089\u308c\u3001\u4e88\u7b97\u3067\u8ffd\u8de1\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30e1\u30fc\u30eb\u3084PagerDuty\u306a\u3069\u306e\u4e00\u822c\u7684\u306a\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3 \u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u306b\u30a2\u30e9\u30fc\u30c8\u304c\u7d71\u5408\u3055\u308c\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u652f\u51fa\u984d\u304c\u5b9a\u3081\u3089\u308c\u305f\u30e9\u30a4\u30f3\u3092\u8d85\u3048\u305f\u5834\u5408\u3001\u62c5\u5f53\u8005\u306b\u6ce8\u610f\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3042\u308b\u65e8\u901a\u77e5\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u7279\u7b46\u3059\u3079\u304d\u6a5f\u80fd\uff1a\n\nCloudCheckr\n\nCloudCheckr\u306f\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u306e\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u3068\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u306e\u5236\u5fa1\u306b\u91cd\u70b9\u3092\u7f6e\u3044\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u7ba1\u7406\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306eNetApp\u306eSpot constellation\u306e\u4e00\u90e8\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u6d88\u8cbb\u3001\u4e88\u6e2c\u3001\u30a4\u30f3\u30b9\u30bf\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u6a29\u5229\u5316\u306a\u3069\u306e\u6a19\u6e96\u7684\u306a\u652f\u51fa\u30a4\u30d9\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u8ffd\u8de1\u3057\u3066\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u7ba1\u7406\u3092\u62c5\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u30b3\u30e2\u30c7\u30a3\u30c6\u30a3 \u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9 \u30a4\u30f3\u30b9\u30bf\u30f3\u30b9\u306b\u72ec\u81ea\u306e\u30ec\u30a4\u30e4\u3092\u8ffd\u52a0\u3059\u308b\u4f01\u696d\u5411\u3051\u306e\u518d\u8ca9\u3092\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30db\u30ef\u30a4\u30c8 \u30e9\u30d9\u30eb\u306e\u30aa\u30d7\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u304a\u5ba2\u69d8\u304c\u8acb\u6c42\u5185\u5bb9\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3084\u30b0\u30e9\u30d5\u3092\u3059\u3079\u3066\u6e21\u3059\u3053\u3068\u304c\u53ef\u80fd\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u884c\u653f\u6a5f\u95a2\u304c\u4f7f\u7528\u3059\u308b\u30d1\u30d6\u30ea\u30c3\u30af \u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u306e\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u306b\u3082\u529b\u3092\u5165\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u7279\u7b46\u3059\u3079\u304d\u6a5f\u80fd\uff1a\n\nDatadog\n\n\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9 \u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3001\u30cd\u30c3\u30c8\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u3001\u30b5\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30ec\u30b9 \u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u3001\u305d\u306e\u4ed6\u306e\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u76e3\u8996\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3001Datadog\u306e\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb \u30b3\u30ec\u30af\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u6700\u521d\u306e\u30b8\u30e7\u30d6\u3067\u3059\u3002\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u306e\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u3092\u8ffd\u8de1\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u30ed\u30fc\u30c9\u306e\u4e00\u3064\u306b\u904e\u304e\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002Datadog\u306e\u30c6\u30ec\u30e1\u30c8\u30ea\u306f\u3001\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3068\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u53ce\u96c6\u3057\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u30c0\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u30dc\u30fc\u30c9\u306b\u69cb\u7bc9\u3057\u3066\u3001\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u3068\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u4e21\u65b9\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u76ee\u6a19\u306f\u3001\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u4fa1\u683c\u3092\u898b\u636e\u3048\u3066\u3001\u5bb9\u6613\u306b\u5224\u65ad\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30c9\u30aa\u30d5\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u524a\u6e1b\u306b\u3064\u306a\u3052\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u7279\u7b46\u3059\u3079\u304d\u6a5f\u80fd\uff1a\n\nDensify\n\nDensify\u306f\u3001\u30b3\u30f3\u30c6\u30ca\u3068VMware\u30a4\u30f3\u30b9\u30bf\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u4e21\u7acb\u3055\u305b\u3066\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9 \u30a4\u30f3\u30d5\u30e9\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30af\u30c1\u30e3\u3092\u7ba1\u7406\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb \u30b3\u30ec\u30af\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002Densify\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30b9\u30bf\u3092\u904b\u7528\u3059\u308b\u6700\u5584\u306e\u65b9\u6cd5\u306f\u3001\u8ca0\u8377\u306e\u6b63\u78ba\u3067\u7dbf\u5bc6\u306a\u8a18\u9332\u3092\u6b8b\u3057\u3001\u305d\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u4f7f\u3063\u3066\u8fc5\u901f\u306b\u30b9\u30b1\u30fc\u30eb \u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u3068\u30b9\u30b1\u30fc\u30eb \u30c0\u30a6\u30f3\u3092\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002Densify\u306e\u30aa\u30d7\u30c6\u30a3\u30de\u30a4\u30b6\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u30a4\u30f3\u30b9\u30bf\u30f3\u30b9\u3001Kubernetes\u30af\u30e9\u30b9\u30bf\u3001VMware\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306a\u3069\u306e\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9 \u30ea\u30bd\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u7126\u70b9\u3092\u5f53\u3066\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002Densify\u306f\u3001\u3053\u306e\u65b9\u6cd5\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u30b9\u30b1\u30fc\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u304c30%\u6539\u5584\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3068\u63d0\u8a00\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002Densify\u306eFinOps\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u958b\u767a\u8005\u3068\u7d4c\u7406\u62c5\u5f53\u8005\u3092\u6e80\u8db3\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3001\u5e83\u7bc4\u306a\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u751f\u6210\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u7279\u7b46\u3059\u3079\u304d\u6a5f\u80fd\uff1a\n\nFlexera One\n\nFlexera One\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u7ba1\u7406\u30b9\u30a4\u30fc\u30c8\u306f\u3001\u30a2\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u306e\u8ffd\u8de1\u3084\u5236\u5fa1\u3092\u30aa\u30fc\u30b1\u30b9\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30ac\u30d0\u30ca\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u7de8\u6210\u306a\u3069\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u7ba1\u7406\u30bf\u30b9\u30af\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3093\u3067\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u30b9\u30a4\u30fc\u30c8\u306e\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u30bb\u30af\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u4e88\u7b97\u306e\u5236\u5fa1\u306b\u8cbb\u3084\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3084\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u3054\u3068\u306e\u7cbe\u5de7\u306a\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3001\u652f\u51fa\u3092\u8ffd\u8de1\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30de\u30eb\u30c1\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u4f1a\u8a08\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001Flexera One\u306f\u3001\u7121\u99c4\u306a\u5272\u308a\u5f53\u3066\u3092\u30bf\u30fc\u30b2\u30c3\u30c8\u306b\u3057\u305f\u6d88\u8cbb\u306e\u6700\u9069\u5316\u3092\u63d0\u6848\u3057\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3089\u306e\u6240\u898b\u3092\u5b9f\u8df5\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3092\u5099\u3048\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u6a5f\u68b0\u5b66\u7fd2\u3068\u4eba\u5de5\u77e5\u80fd\u3082\u7d71\u5408\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u8907\u6570\u306e\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u306b\u307e\u305f\u304c\u308b\u6d88\u8cbb\u30d1\u30bf\u30fc\u30f3\u3092\u5206\u6790\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u7279\u7b46\u3059\u3079\u304d\u6a5f\u80fd\uff1a\n\nHarness\n\nDevOps\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u3001Harness\u306e\u4e2d\u5fc3\u7684\u306a\u90e8\u5206\u3067\u3042\u308bCI\/CD\u30d1\u30a4\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30f3\u3092\u4f7f\u7528\u3057\u3066\u30c7\u30d7\u30ed\u30a4\u3092\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u3057\u3001\u30b3\u30fc\u30c9\u304c\u5b9f\u884c\u3055\u308c\u305f\u5f8c\u306f\u3001\u4f7f\u7528\u72b6\u6cc1\u3092\u8ffd\u8de1\u3057\u3066\u4e88\u7b97\u3092\u7dad\u6301\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002Harness\u306e\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u7ba1\u7406\u6a5f\u80fd\u306f\u3001\u904e\u53bb\u306e\u652f\u51fa\u3068\u306e\u6bd4\u8f03\u306b\u7570\u5e38\u304c\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3092\u76e3\u8996\u3057\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u30a2\u30e9\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u751f\u6210\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u672a\u4f7f\u7528\u306e\u30a4\u30f3\u30b9\u30bf\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u81ea\u52d5\u7684\u306b\u505c\u6b62\u3059\u308b\u6a5f\u80fd\u306f\u30b9\u30dd\u30c3\u30c8 \u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3068\u9023\u643a\u3057\u3001\u305d\u306e\u4e00\u6642\u7684\u306a\u6027\u8cea\u3092\u5229\u7528\u3057\u306a\u304c\u3089\u3001\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u524a\u6e1b\u306e\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u3092\u52b9\u679c\u7684\u306b\u5f15\u304d\u51fa\u3059\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u7279\u7b46\u3059\u3079\u304d\u6a5f\u80fd\uff1a\n\nKubecost\n\nKubernetes\u3092\u5229\u7528\u3057\u3066\u30b3\u30f3\u30c6\u30ca\u306e\u30dd\u30c3\u30c9\u3092\u30c7\u30d7\u30ed\u30a4\u3059\u308b\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u3001Kubecost\u3092\u30a4\u30f3\u30b9\u30c8\u30fc\u30eb\u3057\u3066\u652f\u51fa\u3092\u8ffd\u8de1\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u4e3b\u8981\u306a\uff08\u305d\u3057\u3066\u30de\u30a4\u30ca\u30fc\u306a\uff09\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u304a\u3088\u3073\u30aa\u30f3\u30d7\u30ec\u30df\u30b9\u3067\u30db\u30b9\u30c8\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30dd\u30c3\u30c9\u3067\u3082\u52d5\u4f5c\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002Kubernetes\u304c\u8ca0\u8377\u3092\u51e6\u7406\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u8abf\u6574\u3059\u308b\u969b\u306b\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u304c\u8ffd\u8de1\u3055\u308c\u3001\u4e00\u4f53\u5316\u3055\u308c\u305f\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u306e\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u304c\u63d0\u793a\u3055\u308c\u307e\u3059\u3002\u5927\u304d\u306a\u30b8\u30e3\u30f3\u30d7\u3084\u4e88\u671f\u305b\u306c\u30c7\u30d7\u30ed\u30a4\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u5834\u5408\u3001\u4eba\u70ba\u7684\u306a\u4ecb\u5165\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u308b\u30a2\u30e9\u30fc\u30c8\u304c\u30c8\u30ea\u30ac\u30fc\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u7279\u7b46\u3059\u3079\u304d\u6a5f\u80fd\uff1a\n\nManageEngine\n\nDevOps\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u3001\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u304b\u3089API\u30a8\u30f3\u30c9\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u306e\u904e\u8ca0\u8377\u307e\u3067\u3001\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u6f5c\u5728\u7684\u306a\u554f\u984c\u3092\u8ffd\u8de1\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306bManageEngine\u3092\u5229\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002ManageEngine\u306eCloudSpend\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9 \u30b9\u30d7\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30b7\u30fc\u30c8\u306e\u8acb\u6c42\u66f8\u304b\u3089\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u62bd\u51fa\u3057\u3001\u6709\u7528\u3067\u5b9f\u7528\u7684\u306a\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u3067\u7406\u89e3\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u96c6\u8a08\u3055\u308c\u307e\u3059\u3002\u8cbb\u7528\u306f\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u9061\u3063\u3066\u8acb\u6c42\u3067\u304d\u3001ManageEngine\u306e\u4e88\u6e2c\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u3067\u306f\u3001\u904e\u53bb\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306b\u57fa\u3065\u3044\u3066\u4e88\u7d04\u6e08\u307f\u30a4\u30f3\u30b9\u30bf\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u8a08\u753b\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u73fe\u5728AWS\u3068Azure\u3067\u5229\u7528\u53ef\u80fd\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u7279\u7b46\u3059\u3079\u304d\u6a5f\u80fd\uff1a\n\nNutanix\n\n\u5927\u898f\u6a21\u306a\u30de\u30eb\u30c1\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u3092\u30c7\u30d7\u30ed\u30a4\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u7d44\u7e54\u306f\u3001Nutanix Cost Governance\uff08\u65e7\u79f0\uff1aBeam\uff09\u3092\u4f7f\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3001\u30aa\u30f3\u30d7\u30ec\u30df\u30b9\u3067\u30db\u30b9\u30c8\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30d9\u30fc\u30c8 \u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9 \u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3092\u542b\u3080\u3001\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u8a2d\u7f6e\u5834\u6240\u3067\u306e\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u3092\u8ffd\u8de1\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u30ab\u30b9\u30bf\u30de\u30a4\u30ba\u53ef\u80fd\u3067\u3001\u51b7\u6696\u623f\u8cbb\u3001\u30cf\u30fc\u30c9\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf \u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u306e\u8cc3\u6599\u306a\u3069\u3092\u8003\u616e\u3057\u3001\u500b\u4eba\u3067\u8a2d\u7f6e\u3059\u308b\u5834\u5408\u306e\u6b63\u78ba\u306a\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u898b\u7a4d\u3082\u308a\u3092\u4f5c\u6210\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u30ed\u30fc\u30c9\u3092\u6700\u3082\u4f4e\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u3067\u30c7\u30d7\u30ed\u30a4\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u6b63\u78ba\u306a\u610f\u601d\u6c7a\u5b9a\u304c\u5bb9\u6613\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u4e88\u7d04\u6e08\u307f\u30a4\u30f3\u30b9\u30bf\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u4e88\u7b97\u7ba1\u7406\u304a\u3088\u3073\u5c06\u6765\u8a08\u753b\u3092\u7c21\u7d20\u5316\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u7279\u7b46\u3059\u3079\u304d\u6a5f\u80fd\uff1a\n\nServiceNow\n\n\u30de\u30a4\u30af\u30ed\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u306e\u5927\u898f\u6a21\u306a\u30b3\u30ec\u30af\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u5b9f\u884c\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u3001\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30af\u306e\u4e00\u90e8\u3092\u7ba1\u7406\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306bServiceNow\u3092\u5229\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u306e\u591a\u304f\u306fIT\u306e\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u9867\u5ba2\u5411\u3051\u306e\u30bd\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3067\u3059\u304c\u3001\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u30a4\u30f3\u30c6\u30ea\u30b8\u30a7\u30f3\u30c8\u306b\u7ba1\u7406\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067IT\u904b\u7528\u3092\u6700\u9069\u5316\u3059\u308b\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u30a8\u30f3\u30c9 \u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3082\u5897\u3048\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u65b0\u3057\u3044AIOps\u306f\u3001\u4eba\u5de5\u77e5\u80fd\u30bd\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3082\u63d0\u4f9b\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u7279\u7b46\u3059\u3079\u304d\u6a5f\u80fd\uff1a\n\nTurbonomic\n\nIBM\u306f\u3001\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u9700\u8981\u3068\u30a4\u30f3\u30d5\u30e9\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30af\u30c1\u30e3\u3092\u4e00\u81f4\u3055\u305b\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30c7\u30d7\u30ed\u30a4\u3092\u7ba1\u7406\u3059\u308bAI\u642d\u8f09\u578b\u30bd\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308bTurbonomic\u3092\u5229\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u9700\u8981\u306b\u5fdc\u3058\u3066\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u8d77\u52d5\u3001\u505c\u6b62\u3001\u79fb\u52d5\u3092\u81ea\u52d5\u7684\u306b\u884c\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u5224\u65ad\u3092\u4fc3\u3059\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306f\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u30cf\u30a6\u30b9\u306b\u4fdd\u5b58\u3055\u308c\u3001\u5c06\u6765\u306e\u5224\u65ad\u3092\u884c\u3046AI\u3092\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u6700\u65b0\u30d0\u30fc\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u306f\u3001Grafana\u3092\u30d9\u30fc\u30b9\u3068\u3057\u305f\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30c0\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u30dc\u30fc\u30c9\u3068\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8 \u30d5\u30ec\u30fc\u30e0\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u304c\u542b\u307e\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u7279\u7b46\u3059\u3079\u304d\u6a5f\u80fd\uff1a\n\nVMware Aria CloudHealth\n\nVMware\u306f\u3001\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u4e3b\u8981\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9 \u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u30cf\u30a4\u30d6\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9 \u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u3067\u306e\u30c7\u30d7\u30ed\u30a4\u3092\u7ba1\u7406\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001CloudHealth\u30d6\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u3067Aria Cost\u304a\u3088\u3073Aria Automation\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u539f\u4fa1\u8a08\u7b97\u30e2\u30b8\u30e5\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u652f\u51fa\u3092\u8ffd\u8de1\u3057\u3066\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u5272\u308a\u5f53\u3066\u308b\u3068\u540c\u6642\u306b\u3001\u30c7\u30d7\u30ed\u30a4\u3092\u6700\u9069\u5316\u3057\u3066\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u3092\u6700\u5c0f\u5316\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30e2\u30c7\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0 \u30ec\u30a4\u30e4\u3067\u306f\u3001\u5c06\u6765\u306e\u9700\u8981\u3092\u4e88\u6e2c\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u511f\u5374\u30b9\u30b1\u30b8\u30e5\u30fc\u30eb\u3084\u6d88\u8cbb\u30b9\u30b1\u30b8\u30e5\u30fc\u30eb\u3092\u4f5c\u6210\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u8ca1\u52d9\u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u3084\u958b\u767a\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u3001\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u4e88\u6e2c\u3092\u30c9\u30ea\u30eb\u30c0\u30a6\u30f3\u3057\u3066\u3001\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3084\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u306e\u7d44\u307f\u5408\u308f\u305b\u306b\u6ce8\u529b\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3088\u308a\u5927\u898f\u6a21\u306a\u30d7\u30ed\u30c0\u30af\u30c8 \u30e9\u30a4\u30f3\u3067\u306f\u3001\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u7ba1\u7406\u3001\u81ea\u52d5\u30c7\u30d7\u30ed\u30a4\u3001\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u5f37\u5316\u304c\u7d71\u5408\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u7279\u7b46\u3059\u3079\u304d\u6a5f\u80fd\uff1a\n\nYotascale\n\n\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u306e\u8cbb\u7528\u306e\u591a\u304f\u306f\u3001\u30b3\u30fc\u30c9\u3092\u66f8\u304d\u3001\u30c7\u30d7\u30ed\u30a4\u3059\u308b\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u751f\u3058\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u306f\u3001\u3088\u308a\u591a\u304f\u306e\u30a4\u30f3\u30b9\u30bf\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u7acb\u3061\u4e0a\u3052\u3001\u3088\u308a\u591a\u304f\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u4fdd\u5b58\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u304d\u3081\u7d30\u304b\u3044\u6c7a\u5b9a\u3092\u4e0b\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002Yotascale\u306f\u3001\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3092\u8ffd\u8de1\u3057\u3001\u305d\u306e\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u3092\u8a72\u5f53\u3059\u308b\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u76f4\u63a5\u914d\u5206\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u8a2d\u8a08\u3055\u308c\u305f\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3067\u3001\u30cf\u30fc\u30c9\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u6d88\u8cbb\u3092\u6700\u9069\u5316\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u3088\u308a\u591a\u304f\u306e\u60c5\u5831\u3092\u5165\u624b\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u4e88\u6e2c\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u7570\u5e38\u3092\u767a\u898b\u3057\u3001\u30a2\u30e9\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u767a\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u6708\u672b\u306b\u9a5a\u304f\u3088\u3046\u306a\u8acb\u6c42\u304c\u6765\u308b\u306e\u3092\u9632\u3050\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u7279\u7b46\u3059\u3079\u304d\u6a5f\u80fd\uff1a\n\nZesty\n\n\u591a\u304f\u306e\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9 \u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u304c\u6d17\u7df4\u3055\u308c\u305f\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u901a\u3058\u3066\u5206\u6790\u60c5\u5831\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u4e00\u65b9\u3067\u3001Zesty\u306f\u4f59\u5206\u306a\u30a4\u30f3\u30b9\u30bf\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u30b9\u30d4\u30f3 \u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u3068\u30b7\u30e3\u30c3\u30c8 \u30c0\u30a6\u30f3\u306e\u4f5c\u696d\u3092\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u8a2d\u8a08\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u4e0a\u306b\u4f59\u5270\u306a\u5bb9\u91cf\u304c\u3042\u308b\u5834\u5408\u3001\u4e88\u7d04\u6e08\u307f\u30de\u30fc\u30b1\u30c3\u30c8\u3067\u5927\u5e45\u306b\u5272\u5f15\u3055\u308c\u305f\u30a4\u30f3\u30b9\u30bf\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u63a2\u3057\u51fa\u3059\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u306e\u3082\u5927\u304d\u306a\u7279\u5fb4\u3067\u3059\u3002AWS\u306eAPI\u3068\u9023\u643a\u3057\u3066\u3001\u4e88\u7b97\u3092\u3042\u307e\u308a\u5272\u304b\u305a\u306b\u30e6\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u3092\u6e80\u8db3\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3060\u3051\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u3092\u7a3c\u50cd\u3055\u305b\u308b\u5224\u65ad\u3092\u4e0b\u3059\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3001\u4eba\u5de5\u77e5\u80fd\u30a2\u30eb\u30b4\u30ea\u30ba\u30e0\u306b\u57fa\u3065\u3044\u305f\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u500b\u3005\u306e\u30de\u30b7\u30f3\u306b\u5272\u308a\u5f53\u3066\u3089\u308c\u308b\u30c7\u30a3\u30b9\u30af\u5bb9\u91cf\u306e\u5236\u5fa1\u3084\u3001\u4e88\u7d04\u6e08\u307f\u30a4\u30f3\u30b9\u30bf\u30f3\u30b9 \u30de\u30fc\u30b1\u30c3\u30c8\u30d7\u30ec\u30a4\u30b9\u304b\u3089\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30c3\u30b5\u6642\u9593\u3092\u305d\u306e\u5834\u3067\u306e\u58f2\u8cb7\u3082\u53ef\u80fd\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u7279\u7b46\u3059\u3079\u304d\u6a5f\u80fd\uff1a