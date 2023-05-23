Africa

Homeクラウド費用管理ツールトップ17
by Peter Wayner著

クラウド費用管理ツールトップ17

Feature
May 23, 20233 mins
Cloud Management

クラウド資産に対する出費をきちんと把握し続けることは、かつてなく重要になっています。これらのプラットフォームは、クラウドの使用状況や関連するコストを把握するのに役立ちますが、あっという間にかなりの金額になる可能性があります。

Japan yen bills notes coins money currency finance business
Credit: Shutterstock / Sakarin Sawasdinaka

クラウド サーバーにはほとんど費用はかからないと言われていたのがつい昨日のように感じられます。ラックをソファーのクッションの裏に落ちている小銭のような少額でレンタルし、それでもアイスクリーム サンドを買えるくらいのお金が残りましたが、

そのような時代はとっくに終わってしまいました。毎月のクラウド請求書が届くと、CFOは頭を抱えています。開発チームは、わずかな額でも積み重なれば（場合によっては予想以上に早く）大きな額となることを学び、なんらかの規律を取り入れる時期が来たことを痛感しています。

クラウド コスト マネージャーがその解決策となります。クラウド コスト マネージャーは、すべての請求書を追跡し、その蓄積に責任を持つさまざまなチームに割り当てます。そうすることで、過剰なストレージやサーバー時間を必要とする複雑な機能を追加し過ぎたグループは、その浪費を説明する必要が出てきます。RAMやディスク容量を使いすぎない優秀なプログラマーは報酬を受けることができます。

小規模でシンプルな構成のチームであれば、クラウド企業のストック型サービスで何とかなるでしょう。現在、多くのCIOにとってコスト抑制は大きな課題であり、クラウド企業もそれを理解しています。請求額が膨れ上がる前に知らせてくれる会計ツールやアラームが追加されるようになりました。三大クラウドについては、Azure Cost ManagementGoogle Cloudの費用管理AWS Cloud Financial Managementのツールをご覧ください。

クラウドへのコミットメントが大きくなればなるほど、独立したコスト管理ツールが重要になってきます。これらのツールは複数のクラウドと連携し、データを統一して使いやすいレポートを作成できるように設計されています。また、レンタル サーバーと自社サーバー ルームのコストを比較できるように、オンプレミスで稼働しているマシンを追跡しているものもあります。

多くの場合、クラウド コスト マネージャーは、最終的な収益をモニタリングするだけでなく、セキュリティなど他のルールを適用するために設計された大規模なスイートの一部となっています。クラウド制御ツールとして直接販売されていないものもありますが、この問題の解決に役立つものとして発展しています。エンタープライズ アーキテクチャの調査やソフトウェア ガバナンスを管理するツールの中には、コストを同時に追跡できるようになったものもあります。これらのツールは、目的に特化したクラウド コスト ツールと同じように、コスト削減の機会を提供でき、他の管理の面倒な作業もサポートします。

以下は、優れたクラウド コスト追跡ツールをアルファベット順にリストアップしたものです。企業経営者がクラウド料金を把握する必要性を認識しているなか、この領域は急速に拡大しています。これらはすべて、世界中に広がる可能性のある、急成長中のサーバー インスタンスの世界を管理するのに役立ちます。

Anodot

Anodotのクラウド モニタリング ツール コレクションの最初のジョブは、さまざまなサービスやアプリケーションからデータのフローを追跡することです。ユーザーに影響を与えるような異常や不調があれば、フラグを立てます。複数のクラウドにまたがるインスタンスやポッドの費用を追跡することは、この大きなジョブの一環です。ダッシュボードでは、各マイクロサービスやAPIを調査し、高需要時や低需要時にその稼働を維持するために費用がいくらかかるかを判断するためのインフォグラフィックスが生成されます。このような詳細な情報により、費用のかかるワークロードを発見し、それらを取り除く方法を見つけることができるようになります。

特筆すべき機能：

  • より広範なモニタリング システムと統合し、優れたカスタマー エクスペリエンスをリーズナブルな価格で提供
  • 統合や再販のためのホワイトラベル プラットフォームとして利用可能

AppDynamics

Kubernetes環境におけるコンテナの追跡と抑制が、CiscoのAppDynamics（旧称Replex）の目標です。このツールは、パブリック クラウドやローカルで稼働しているクラスタが正しく動作しているかどうかをモニタリングする、より大きなシステムの一部となりました。コスト追跡は、常に統計を収集し、異常をモニタリングするシステムのほんの一部にすぎません。重要な報告プロセスの一つは、毎月の請求書の内容を誰もが理解できるように、コストを該当するチームに遡って請求することです。また、AppDynamicsは独自の機械学習エンジンを提供し、過去のデータを効率的なデプロイのためのプランに変えることができます。ポリシー制御レイヤは、チームが必要なものにはアクセスできるが、必要ないものにはアクセスできないように、きめ細かく制限します。

特筆すべき機能：

  • コスト管理をアプリケーション全般のモニタリングと統合
  • ソフトウェア スタックのすべてのレイヤのユーザー エクスペリエンスとビジネス成果をつなぐ

Apptio Cloudability

Apptioは、ITショップを管理するための大規模なツール コレクションを作っており、Cloudabilityはクラウド コストを扱うためのツールです。このツールは、使用中のさまざまなクラウド インスタンスを分析し、会計処理のためにチームに割り当てます。理想は、提供されるレポートやダッシュボードを使用してチームが自らのコストを管理し、将来の使用量を予測できるようになることです。たとえば、CloudabilityのTrue Cost Explorerは、ピボット可能なチャートを提供し、集約された変数を切り替えて、正確な計画を立て、将来の使用量を予測します。Cloudabilityは、プランニングのためにJiraなどのチケット ツール、モニタリングのためにPagerDutyやDatadogなどの追跡ツールと統合しています。

特筆すべき機能：

  • 予約済みインスタンスの将来の購入をプラニングし、一定の需要に対して節約を確保
  • 今後のワークロードを、適切な機能を持つ利用可能なインスタンスに割り当てる

CloudAdmin

CloudAdminで作成されるダッシュボードは、シンプルで直接的です。このツールは、クラウドの使用状況を追跡し、サーバーの権利化や予約済みインスタンスへの変換を提案します。サーバー インスタンスはチームに割り当てられ、予算で追跡できます。メールやPagerDutyなどの一般的なコミュニケーション ツールにアラートが統合されており、支出額が定められたラインを超えた場合、担当者に注意が必要である旨通知します。

特筆すべき機能：

CloudCheckr

CloudCheckrは、クラウドのコストとセキュリティの制御に重点を置いています。このツールは、クラウド管理のためのNetAppのSpot constellationの一部であり、消費、予測、インスタンスの権利化などの標準的な支出イベントを追跡してコスト管理を担います。このツールは、コモディティ クラウド インスタンスに独自のレイヤを追加する企業向けの再販をサポートしています。ホワイト ラベルのオプションにより、お客様が請求内容を理解するためのレポートやグラフをすべて渡すことが可能になります。また、行政機関が使用するパブリック クラウドのサポートにも力を入れています。

特筆すべき機能：

  • セキュリティ設定の追跡により、個人情報保護規制の遵守をモニタリング
  • ベースライン消費量を追跡することで、予約済みインスタンスを適正化

Datadog

クラウド マシン、ネットワーク、サーバーレス プラットフォーム、その他のアプリケーションを監視することが、Datadogのツール コレクションの最初のジョブです。クラウドのコストを追跡することはワークロードの一つに過ぎません。Datadogのテレメトリは、パフォーマンスとコストに関するデータを収集し、それをダッシュボードに構築して、アプリケーションのコストとパフォーマンスの両方を理解できるようにします。目標は、アプリケーションのパフォーマンスについて、それを提供するための価格を見据えて、容易に判断できるようにすることです。トレードオフを理解することで、コスト削減につなげます。

特筆すべき機能：

  • 複数のクラウドにまたがるインフラストラクチャ モニタリングのための広範なスイート
  • 実際のユーザーや模擬ユーザーのモニタリングにより、より良いユーザー エクスペリエンスを容易に提供できる

Densify

Densifyは、コンテナとVMwareインスタンスを両立させてクラウド インフラストラクチャを管理するためのツール コレクションを構築しています。Densifyによると、クラスタを運用する最善の方法は、負荷の正確で綿密な記録を残し、そのデータを使って迅速にスケール アップとスケール ダウンをすることです。Densifyのオプティマイザーは、インスタンス、Kubernetesクラスタ、VMwareマシンなどのクラウド リソースに焦点を当てています。Densifyは、この方法によってスケーリングが30%改善されると提言しています。DensifyのFinOpsツールは、アプリケーション開発者と経理担当者を満足させる、広範なレポートを生成します。

特筆すべき機能：

  • マシンの負荷を追跡することで、確実に適切な量のインスタンスを割り当てる
  • 消費量をまとめたレポートを作成し、開発者がハードウェアを適正化できるようになる

Flexera One

Flexera Oneクラウド管理スイートは、アセットの追跡や制御をオーケストレーションするためのガバナンスの編成など、多くのクラウド管理タスクに取り組んでいます。このスイートの重要なセクションは、予算の制御に費やされています。ツールは、チームやプロジェクトごとの精巧なレポートによる、支出を追跡するためのマルチクラウド会計を提供します。また、Flexera Oneは、無駄な割り当てをターゲットにした消費の最適化を提案し、それらの所見を実践するための自動化システムを備えています。このツールは、機械学習と人工知能も統合しており、複数のクラウドにまたがる消費パターンを分析できます。

特筆すべき機能：

  • 複数のクラウドにまたがるレポートを統合し、ビジネス グループがコストを把握できるようにする
  • インスタンスの権利化や無駄な支出をなくすためのオプションを特定

Harness

DevOpsチームは、Harnessの中心的な部分であるCI/CDパイプラインを使用してデプロイを自動化し、コードが実行された後は、使用状況を追跡して予算を維持できます。Harnessのコスト管理機能は、過去の支出との比較に異常がないかを監視し、チームに対してアラートを生成します。未使用のインスタンスを自動的に停止する機能はスポット マシンと連携し、その一時的な性質を利用しながら、コスト削減の可能性を効果的に引き出すことができます。

特筆すべき機能：

  • 開発パイプラインとの密接な統合により、コスト削減をソフトウェア作成プロセスの一部にする
  • 自動化されたコンプライアンスにより、コスト管理と規制やガバナンス業務が統合

Kubecost

Kubernetesを利用してコンテナのポッドをデプロイするチームは、Kubecostをインストールして支出を追跡できます。すべての主要な（そしてマイナーな）クラウドおよびオンプレミスでホストされているポッドでも動作します。Kubernetesが負荷を処理するために調整する際にコストが追跡され、一体化されたレポートのセットが提示されます。大きなジャンプや予期せぬデプロイがあった場合、人為的な介入を求めるアラートがトリガーされることがあります。

特筆すべき機能：

  • Kubernetesのデプロイがコストにどのような影響を与えるかを追跡するために最適化
  • 動的なレコメンデーションにより、支出削減の機会を追跡

ManageEngine

DevOpsチームは、セキュリティからAPIエンドポイントの過負荷まで、さまざまな潜在的な問題を追跡するためにManageEngineを利用しています。ManageEngineのCloudSpendツールは、クラウド スプレッドシートの請求書からデータを抽出し、有用で実用的なレベルで理解できるように集計されます。費用は特定のチームに遡って請求でき、ManageEngineの予測アナリティクスでは、過去のデータに基づいて予約済みインスタンスを計画します。現在AWSとAzureで利用可能です。

特筆すべき機能：

  • Spend Analysisがデータを詳細部分まで深くドリルダウン
  • 世界中でデプロイするために多通貨に対応

Nutanix

大規模なマルチクラウドをデプロイしている組織は、Nutanix Cost Governance（旧称：Beam）を使用して、オンプレミスでホストされているプライベート クラウド マシンを含む、さまざまな設置場所でのコストを追跡できます。このツールはカスタマイズ可能で、冷暖房費、ハードウェア、データ センターの賃料などを考慮し、個人で設置する場合の正確なコスト見積もりを作成できます。これにより、ワークロードを最も低コストでデプロイできるように正確な意思決定が容易になります。このプロセスを自動化することで、予約済みインスタンスの予算管理および将来計画を簡素化できます。

特筆すべき機能：

  • プライベート クラウドのメータリングにより、オンプレミスのハードウェアのコストを直接把握
  • 予算アラートと動的最適化により、消費量を適正化してコストを最小化

ServiceNow

マイクロサービスの大規模なコレクションを実行しているチームは、スタックの一部を管理するためにServiceNowを利用しています。ツールの多くはITの自動化のような顧客向けのソリューションですが、パフォーマンスをインテリジェントに管理することでIT運用を最適化するバックエンド ツールも増えています。新しいAIOpsは、人工知能ソリューションも提供できます。

特筆すべき機能：

  • ITアセットを追跡して最適化するための幅広いツールのセレクション
  • ガバナンス ツールとうまく統合されているリスク管理

Turbonomic

IBMは、アプリケーションの需要とインフラストラクチャを一致させるためのデプロイを管理するAI搭載型ソリューションを提供するTurbonomicを利用しています。このツールは、需要に応じてアプリケーションの起動、停止、移動を自動的に行います。これらの判断を促すデータはウェアハウスに保存され、将来の判断を行うAIをトレーニングします。最新バージョンには、Grafanaをベースとした新しいダッシュボードとレポート フレームワークが含まれています。

特筆すべき機能：

  • アプリケーション全体の需要やコストを把握するためのフルスタック統合グラフィックス
  • リソース割り当てを自動化することで、エンジニアリング チームが面倒な作業を軽減できるように設計

VMware Aria CloudHealth

VMwareは、すべての主要クラウド プラットフォームとハイブリッド クラウドでのデプロイを管理するために、CloudHealthブランドでAria CostおよびAria Automationを構築しました。原価計算モジュールは、支出を追跡してビジネスチームに割り当てると同時に、デプロイを最適化してコストを最小化します。モデリング レイヤでは、将来の需要を予測するために、償却スケジュールや消費スケジュールを作成できます。財務マネージャーや開発チームは、これらの予測をドリルダウンして、特定のアプリケーションやサービスの組み合わせに注力できます。より大規模なプロダクト ラインでは、コスト管理、自動デプロイ、セキュリティ強化が統合されています。

特筆すべき機能：

  • 支出ガバナンスにより、チームがリソース消費の個別予算に従っていることを確認
  • クラウド費用とビジネス指標や重要業績評価指標を統合し、計算コストと損益の関連性を把握

Yotascale

クラウドの費用の多くは、コードを書き、デプロイするエンジニアによって生じます。エンジニアは、より多くのインスタンスを立ち上げ、より多くのデータを保存するためにきめ細かい決定を下します。Yotascaleは、マシンを追跡し、そのコストを該当するチームに直接配分するように設計されたツールで、ハードウェア消費を最適化できるように、より多くの情報を入手しようとします。また、予測ツールは異常を発見し、アラートを発することで、月末に驚くような請求が来るのを防ぐことができます。

特筆すべき機能：

  • エンジニアをターゲットにしたツールがソフトウェアを構築し、マシンを起動するチームに直接予算情報を提供
  • 自動追跡で予測を提供し、問題や過剰消費をフラグ化

Zesty

多くのクラウド マネージャーが洗練されたレポートを通じて分析情報を提供する一方で、Zestyは余分なインスタンスのスピン アップとシャット ダウンの作業を自動化するように設計されています。また、クラウド上に余剰な容量がある場合、予約済みマーケットで大幅に割引されたインスタンスを探し出すことができるのも大きな特徴です。AWSのAPIと連携して、予算をあまり割かずにユーザーを満足させるだけのマシンを稼働させる判断を下すことができる、人工知能アルゴリズムに基づいたツールを提供します。このツールは、個々のマシンに割り当てられるディスク容量の制御や、予約済みインスタンス マーケットプレイスからプロセッサ時間をその場での売買も可能です。

特筆すべき機能：

  • ストレージ スペースの割り当てなど詳細まで深く管理し、コストを最小限に抑える
  • スポット市場との統合により、可能な限り低いコストを利用できる

