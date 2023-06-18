CDOの履歴書：最高データ責任者の職に就くための5つのヒント

\u4f01\u696d\u306f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30d5\u30a1\u30fc\u30b9\u30c8\u6226\u7565\u3092\u63a1\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308a\u3001\u7279\u306b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u3066\u7af6\u4e89\u512a\u4f4d\u306b\u7acb\u3068\u3046\u3068\u3059\u308b\u4f01\u696d\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u306f\u6700\u9ad8\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u304c\u307e\u3059\u307e\u3059\u91cd\u8981\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u304d\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002IDC\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001CDO\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u306f\u5f93\u6765\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ac\u30d0\u30ca\u30f3\u30b9\u3068\u30b3\u30f3\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30a2\u30f3\u30b9\u306b\u96c6\u4e2d\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001\u73fe\u5728\u3067\u306f\u8cac\u4efb\u7bc4\u56f2\u304c\u62e1\u5927\u3057\u3001\u6226\u7565\u7684\u306a\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u6c42\u3081\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u8abf\u67fb\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001CDO\u304c\u91cd\u8996\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u56de\u7b54\u3057\u305f\u4e0a\u4f4d\u306eKPI\u306e\u3046\u3061\u300180%\u304c\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u5fd7\u5411\u306e\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002CDO\u306e\u4e0a\u4f4d5\u3064\u306eKPI\u306f\u3001\u696d\u52d9\u52b9\u7387\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30b7\u30fc\u3068\u4fdd\u8b77\u3001\u751f\u7523\u6027\u3068\u30ad\u30e3\u30d1\u30b7\u30c6\u30a3\u3001\u30a4\u30ce\u30d9\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3068\u53ce\u76ca\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u6e80\u8db3\u3068\u6210\u529f\u3067\u3059\u3002\u307e\u305fCXO\u306e87%\u304c\u300c2025\u5e74\u307e\u3067\u306b\u3088\u308a\u30a4\u30f3\u30c6\u30ea\u30b8\u30a7\u30f3\u30c8\u306a\u4f01\u696d\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u6700\u512a\u5148\u4e8b\u9805\u300d\u3068\u56de\u7b54\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001CDO\u306e52%\u304c\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306e\u76f4\u5c5e\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\nCDO\u3068\u3057\u3066\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306a\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u308b\u5834\u5408\u3001\u5f37\u529b\u306a\u5c65\u6b74\u66f8\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u306e\u5c65\u6b74\u66f8\u3092\u66f8\u304f\u306e\u306b\u6c17\u5f8c\u308c\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u304c\u3001\u3042\u308b\u7a0b\u5ea6\u306e\u30ea\u30b5\u30fc\u30c1\u306f\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3053\u3053\u3067\u306f\u3001\u6280\u8853\u7cfb\u5c65\u6b74\u66f8\u306e\u5c02\u9580\u5bb6\u304c\u3001\u6700\u9ad8\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\u306e\u8077\u52d9\u306b\u6700\u9069\u306a\u5c65\u6b74\u66f8\u3092\u66f8\u304f\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30d2\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u79c0\u9038\u306a\u4f8b\u6587\u3068\u3068\u3082\u306b\u7d39\u4ecb\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n1. \u5909\u9769\u306b\u7126\u70b9\u3092\u5f53\u3066\u308b\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306f\u5927\u5c0f\u306e\u4f01\u696d\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u6700\u91cd\u8981\u8ab2\u984c\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3059\u3067\u306b\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u6226\u7565\u3092\u78ba\u7acb\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u4f01\u696d\u3082\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u4f01\u696d\u306f\u307e\u3060\u59cb\u3081\u305f\u3070\u304b\u308a\u3067\u3059\u3002CDO\u306e\u8077\u306b\u5c31\u3044\u305f\u5834\u5408\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u5b9f\u52d9\u3092\u5168\u9762\u7684\u306b\u898b\u76f4\u3057\u305f\u308a\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u304c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u6226\u7565\u3092\u6b21\u306e\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u306b\u6539\u5584\u307e\u305f\u306f\u524d\u9032\u3055\u305b\u308b\u306e\u3092\u652f\u63f4\u3057\u305f\u308a\u3059\u308b\u306a\u3069\u3001\u4f55\u3089\u304b\u306e\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u307e\u305f\u306f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u5909\u9769\u306e\u4efb\u52d9\u3092\u8ca0\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002\n\n\u300cCDO\u306e\u6c42\u4eba\u306b\u5fdc\u52df\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u5c65\u6b74\u66f8\u3092\u6e96\u5099\u3059\u308b\u5834\u5408\u3001\u696d\u52d9\u306b\u542b\u307e\u308c\u308b\u5185\u5bb9\u306f\u4f01\u696d\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u7570\u306a\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u5019\u88dc\u8005\u306f\u5404\u81ea\u305d\u306e\u9762\u63a5\u62c5\u5f53\u8005\u3092\u8003\u616e\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u6280\u8853\u306b\u3088\u308b\u5909\u9769\u3092\u63a8\u9032\u3059\u308b\u80fd\u529b\u306f\u91cd\u8996\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u300d\u3068\u3001IT Tech Exec\u306e\u5c65\u6b74\u66f8\u5c02\u9580\u5bb6\u3067\u3042\u308bStephen Van Vreede\u6c0f\u306f\u8ff0\u3079\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u5909\u9769\u3092\u5148\u5c0e\u3059\u308b\u80fd\u529b\u3092\u8a3c\u660e\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u6226\u7565\u3001\u6226\u7565\u8a08\u753b\u3001\u4e8b\u696d\u904b\u55b6\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ac\u30d0\u30ca\u30f3\u30b9\u3001\u76ee\u6a19\u8abf\u6574\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bd\u30fc\u30b7\u30f3\u30b0\u3001\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc \u30ed\u30fc\u30c9\u30de\u30c3\u30d7\u306e\u958b\u767a\u3001\u5909\u66f4\u7ba1\u7406\u3001\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u306a\u3069\u306e\u95a2\u9023\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u5f37\u8abf\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u6c42\u4eba\u60c5\u5831\u3092\u898b\u308b\u3068\u3001\u5c65\u6b74\u66f8\u306e\u7126\u70b9\u3084\u30c6\u30fc\u30de\u3092\u898b\u3064\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u3084\u65b0\u8208\u6280\u8853\u306b\u91cd\u304d\u3092\u7f6e\u304f\u8077\u52d9\u3082\u3042\u308c\u3070\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3084\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u306b\u91cd\u304d\u3092\u7f6e\u304f\u8077\u52d9\u3082\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002CDO\u306e\u8077\u52d9\u5185\u5bb9\u304c\u5909\u9769\u3092\u91cd\u70b9\u3092\u7f6e\u3044\u3066\u3044\u308b\u5834\u5408\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u5c65\u6b74\u66f8\u306e\u4e2d\u5fc3\u30c6\u30fc\u30de\u3068\u3057\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u7d4c\u6b74\u3001\u5c02\u9580\u77e5\u8b58\u3001\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u304c\u3044\u304b\u306b\u3053\u306e\u8077\u52d9\u306b\u3075\u3055\u308f\u3057\u3044\u304b\u3092\u30a2\u30d4\u30fc\u30eb\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u4f01\u696d\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b5\u30a4\u30a8\u30f3\u30b9\u304a\u3088\u3073\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u6226\u7565\u306e\u69cb\u7bc9\u3084\u5909\u9769\u3092\u652f\u63f4\u3057\u305f\u7d4c\u9a13\u304c\u3042\u308b\u5834\u5408\u306f\u3001\u305d\u306e\u70b9\u3092\u5f37\u8abf\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305f\u3068\u3048\u3070\u3001\u904e\u53bb\u306e\u8077\u52d9\u3067\u5b9f\u884c\u3057\u305f\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3084\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u6280\u8853\u306e\u5b9f\u88c5\u306e\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30d9\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u4fdd\u5b88\u3084\u69cb\u7bc9\u306e\u652f\u63f4\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304b\u3089\u306e\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u30a4\u30f3\u30b5\u30a4\u30c8\u306e\u767a\u898b\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3084\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u6226\u7565\u5168\u4f53\u3078\u306e\u60c5\u5831\u63d0\u4f9b\u306a\u3069\u306e\u4e8b\u4f8b\u3092\u8a18\u8f09\u3059\u308b\u3079\u304d\u3067\u3059\u3002\u5168\u4f53\u7684\u306a\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u76ee\u6a19\u306b\u9069\u7528\u3055\u308c\u308b\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u307e\u305f\u306f\u5b9f\u88c5\u3059\u308b\u65b9\u6cd5\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u77e5\u8b58\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u5b9f\u8a3c\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u7279\u306b\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n2.\u67d4\u8edf\u6027\u306e\u3042\u308b\u5c65\u6b74\u66f8\u3092\u4f5c\u6210\u3059\u308b\n\n\u5fdc\u52df\u3059\u308b\u8077\u52d9\u306b\u5408\u308f\u305b\u3066\u5bb9\u6613\u306b\u4fee\u6b63\u3067\u304d\u308b\u67d4\u8edf\u6027\u306e\u3042\u308b\u5c65\u6b74\u66f8\u3092\u4f5c\u6210\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u5f37\u8abf\u3057\u305f\u308a\u3001\u95a2\u9023\u3059\u308b\u5c02\u9580\u77e5\u8b58\u3092\u8a18\u5165\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u5834\u5408\u306f\u305d\u308c\u3092\u8ffd\u52a0\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002Van Vreede\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u6c42\u4eba\u60c5\u5831\u306b\u3082\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u66f4\u65b0\u53ef\u80fd\u306a\u300c\u30e2\u30b8\u30e5\u30fc\u30eb\u578b\u300d\u306e\u5c65\u6b74\u66f8\u3092\u4f5c\u6210\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u63d0\u6848\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u7d4c\u6b74\u3084\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u306e\u8981\u7d04\u3067\u306f\u5e38\u306b\u300cCDO\u3068\u3057\u3066\u7d44\u7e54\u306b\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u4ed8\u52a0\u4fa1\u5024\u300d\u3092\u8a18\u8ff0\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305f\u3060\u3057\u3001\u8981\u7d04\u306b\u306f\u6c42\u4eba\u60c5\u5831\u306b\u6cbf\u3063\u305f\u30ad\u30fc\u30ef\u30fc\u30c9\u3082\u542b\u3081\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u307e\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002\u542b\u3081\u3066\u3044\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u30ad\u30fc\u30ef\u30fc\u30c9\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u308a\u3001\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3084\u5b9f\u7e3e\u3092\u5225\u306e\u8a00\u3044\u56de\u3057\u3067\u8868\u73fe\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u308a\u3057\u305f\u5834\u5408\u306f\u3001\u5c65\u6b74\u66f8\u3092\u66f8\u304d\u76f4\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u8077\u6b74\u306e\u6b04\u3067\u306f\u3001\u81ea\u8eab\u306e\u5b9f\u7e3e\u3092\u7b87\u6761\u66f8\u304d\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u306e\u5834\u5408\u3001\u300c\u52df\u96c6\u8981\u9805\u304b\u3089\u3001\u305d\u306e\u4f1a\u793e\u304c\u6700\u3082\u91cd\u8996\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u601d\u308f\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u512a\u5148\u3057\u3066\u300d\u4e26\u3073\u66ff\u3048\u308b\u3088\u3046Van Vreede\u6c0f\u306f\u52e7\u3081\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u305f\u3068\u3048\u3070\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u88fd\u54c1\u958b\u767a\u306e\u7d4c\u9a13\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u5f37\u8abf\u3057\u305f\u52df\u96c6\u8981\u9805\u306a\u3089\u3070\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u88fd\u54c1\u958b\u767a\u3068\u30c7\u30ea\u30d0\u30ea\u30fc\u306e\u5b9f\u7e3e\u306b\u7126\u70b9\u3092\u5f53\u3066\u3001\u5404\u8077\u52d9\u306e\u6700\u521d\u306b\u8a18\u8f09\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u7d4c\u9a13\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u8981\u4ef6\u3068\u3057\u3066\u6319\u3052\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u5834\u5408\u306f\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u5909\u9769\u3078\u306e\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u5185\u5bb9\u3092\u512a\u5148\u3057\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u8208\u5473\u306e\u3042\u308b\u6c42\u4eba\u60c5\u5831\u3092\u53c2\u8003\u306b\u3057\u3066\u30d9\u30fc\u30b9\u3068\u306a\u308b\u5c65\u6b74\u66f8\u3092\u4f5c\u6210\u3057\u3001\u305d\u306e\u5f8c\u3001\u6c42\u4eba\u60c5\u5831\u306b\u5408\u308f\u305b\u3066\u30ab\u30b9\u30bf\u30de\u30a4\u30ba\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u3001\u5c31\u8077\u6d3b\u52d5\u3001LinkedIn\u306e\u30b3\u30fc\u30c1\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u5c65\u6b74\u66f8\u4f5c\u6210\u306e\u5c02\u9580\u5bb6\u3067\u3082\u3042\u308bCheryl Lynch Simpson\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u5341\u6570\u4ef6\u306e\u6c42\u4eba\u60c5\u5831\u3092\u8abf\u3079\u3066\u57fa\u672c\u7684\u306a\u5c65\u6b74\u66f8\u3092\u4f5c\u6210\u3057\u3001\u305d\u3053\u304b\u3089\u5fc5\u8981\u306b\u5fdc\u3058\u3066\u30ab\u30b9\u30bf\u30de\u30a4\u30ba\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u63d0\u6848\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u5c65\u6b74\u66f8\u306e\u30ab\u30b9\u30bf\u30de\u30a4\u30ba\u306f\u305d\u308c\u307b\u3069\u6642\u9593\u304c\u304b\u304b\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3067\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u304c\u3001\u5c65\u6b74\u66f8\u306e\u30bf\u30a4\u30c8\u30eb\u3001\u7d4c\u6b74\u8981\u7d04\u3001\u30ad\u30fc\u30ef\u30fc\u30c9\u3001\u8077\u52d9\u5185\u5bb9\u3001\u5b9f\u7e3e\u3001\u8cc7\u683c\u306a\u3069\u3092\u5909\u66f4\u3059\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u3092\u542b\u3081\u3001\u5fb9\u5e95\u7684\u306b\u898b\u76f4\u3057\u307e\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002\u6c42\u4eba\u60c5\u5831\u306b\u8a18\u8f09\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u4e3b\u8981\u306a\u8981\u4ef6\u3001\u8a9e\u53e5\u3001\u8cac\u4efb\u3092\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u3057\u3001\u5c65\u6b74\u66f8\u306e\u3069\u3053\u306b\u305d\u308c\u3089\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8a18\u8ff0\u3059\u3079\u304d\u304b\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3067\u304d\u308c\u3070\u3001\u5c65\u6b74\u66f8\u306e\u4f5c\u6210\u306f\u7c21\u5358\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068Simpson\u6c0f\u306f\u8ff0\u3079\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n3.ATS\u3092\u610f\u8b58\u3059\u308b\n\n\u5fdc\u52df\u8005\u8ffd\u8de1\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\uff08ATS\uff09\u306f\u3001\u6c42\u4eba\u60c5\u5831\u306b\u95a2\u9023\u3059\u308b\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u30ad\u30fc\u30ef\u30fc\u30c9\u3092\u4f7f\u3063\u3066\u5c65\u6b74\u66f8\u3092\u30d5\u30a3\u30eb\u30bf\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u63a1\u7528\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306e\u4e00\u90e8\u3092\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u63a1\u7528\u62c5\u5f53\u8005\u3084\u63a1\u7528\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\u306f\u3001\u5927\u91cf\u306e\u5c65\u6b74\u66f8\u306e\u4e2d\u304b\u3089\u6709\u80fd\u306a\u4eba\u6750\u3092\u7d20\u65e9\u304f\u63a2\u3057\u51fa\u3059\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u81ea\u8eab\u306e\u5c65\u6b74\u66f8\u304cATS\u306b\u9069\u3057\u305f\u8a2d\u5b9a\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3001\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u843d\u3068\u3055\u308c\u308b\u5371\u967a\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\nATS\u306f\u3001\u5c65\u6b74\u66f8\u3068\u6c42\u4eba\u52df\u96c6\u8981\u9805\u306e\u5185\u5bb9\u3092\u6bd4\u8f03\u3057\u3001\u30ad\u30fc\u30ef\u30fc\u30c9\u306e\u30d2\u30c3\u30c8\u56de\u6570\u3092\u30ab\u30a6\u30f3\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u3068Simpson\u6c0f\u306f\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u5c65\u6b74\u66f8\u306f\u3053\u306e\u300c\u30b9\u30b3\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u30fb\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u300d\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u30e9\u30f3\u30af\u4ed8\u3051\u3055\u308c\u3001\u63a1\u7528\u62c5\u5f53\u8005\u306f\u3069\u306e\u5019\u88dc\u8005\u306b\u6700\u521d\u306b\u76ee\u3092\u5411\u3051\u308b\u3079\u304d\u304b\u3092\u77e5\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u5fdc\u52df\u8005\u8ffd\u8de1\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306f\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u3088\u304f\u5229\u7528\u3055\u308c\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u3069\u3093\u306a\u5019\u88dc\u8005\u3067\u3082\u8db3\u3092\u3059\u304f\u308f\u308c\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306f\u3001\u771f\u306b\u512a\u79c0\u306a\u4eba\u6750\u3092\u524a\u9664\u3057\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u3053\u3068\u304c\u591a\u3044\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u5206\u91ce\u306e\u7d4c\u55b6\u5e79\u90e8\u5019\u88dc\u3092\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u82db\u7acb\u305f\u305b\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u308f\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068Van Vreede\u6c0f\u306f\u8ff0\u3079\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u6c42\u8077\u8005\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u6700\u5927\u306e\u61f8\u5ff5\u306e\u4e00\u3064\u306f\u3001ATS\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306b\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c9\u3055\u308c\u305f\u5c65\u6b74\u66f8\u304c\u30d7\u30ec\u30fc\u30f3\u30c6\u30ad\u30b9\u30c8\u30d5\u30a1\u30a4\u30eb\u306b\u5909\u63db\u3055\u308c\u3001\u7279\u5225\u306a\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30c3\u30c8\u304c\u524a\u9664\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u30d8\u30c3\u30c0\u30fc\u3084\u753b\u50cf\u306a\u3069\u3001\u7279\u6b8a\u306a\u66f8\u5f0f\u3092\u591a\u7528\u3057\u305f\u5c65\u6b74\u66f8\u306e\u5834\u5408\u3001\u3088\u308a\u30b7\u30f3\u30d7\u30eb\u306a\u66f8\u5f0f\u306e\u30d0\u30fc\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u4f5c\u6210\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u304a\u3059\u3059\u3081\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30c3\u30c8\u3057\u305f\u5c65\u6b74\u66f8\u306f\u4fdd\u5b58\u3057\u3066\u7d4c\u55b6\u5e79\u90e8\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u306e\u62c5\u5f53\u8005\u306b\u76f4\u63a5\u9001\u4fe1\u3057\u3001\u7c21\u7565\u5316\u3057\u305f\u30d0\u30fc\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u30aa\u30f3\u30e9\u30a4\u30f3\u6c42\u4eba\u3078\u306e\u5fdc\u52df\u306b\u4f7f\u7528\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002 \n\n\u300c\u307e\u305f\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u5834\u5408\u3001\u63a1\u7528\u62c5\u5f53\u8005\u306f\u6c42\u4eba\u52df\u96c6\u8981\u9805\u306b\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u7d4c\u9a13\u306e\u91cf\u3084\u7bc4\u56f2\u3092\u8a18\u8f09\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3066\u304a\u304f\u3053\u3068\u3082\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u91cf\u3084\u7bc4\u56f2\u3092\u30d5\u30a3\u30eb\u30bf\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u6761\u4ef6\u3068\u3057\u3066\u4f7f\u7528\u3057\u3001\u6761\u4ef6\u306b\u5408\u308f\u306a\u3044\u5fdc\u52df\u8005\u3092\u6392\u9664\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068 Simpson\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u52df\u96c6\u8981\u9805\u306b\u300c15\uff5e18\u5e74\u306e\u7d4c\u9a13\u300d\u3068\u3042\u308c\u3070\u3001ATS\u306f\u5c65\u6b74\u66f8\u3092\u30b9\u30ad\u30e3\u30f3\u3057\u3066\u7d4c\u9a13\u5e74\u6570\u3092\u5224\u65ad\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3064\u307e\u308a\u3001\u7d4c\u9a13\u5e74\u6570\u304c\u6761\u4ef6\u3088\u308a\u5c11\u306a\u3044\u5834\u5408\u3082\u591a\u3044\u5834\u5408\u3082\u3001\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u81ea\u52d5\u7684\u306b\u843d\u3068\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3067\u3059\u304b\u3089\u3001\u81ea\u8eab\u306e\u5c65\u6b74\u66f8\u304c\u5fdc\u52df\u3059\u308b\u8077\u52d9\u3068\u4e00\u81f4\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u300c\u7d4c\u9a13\u3092\u8a3c\u660e\u300d\u3092\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3060\u3068Simpson\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n4.\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u306e\u9ad8\u3055\u3092\u30a2\u30d4\u30fc\u30eb\u3059\u308b\n\n\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u306e\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u3067\u306f\u30cf\u30fc\u30c9\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u306f\u3042\u307e\u308a\u91cd\u8996\u3055\u308c\u305a\u3001\u52b9\u679c\u7684\u306a\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u3092\u767a\u63ee\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u304c\u3088\u308a\u91cd\u8996\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002CDO\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u306e\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3078\u306e\u5c31\u8077\u3092\u8003\u616e\u3059\u308b\u6bb5\u968e\u306b\u9054\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u5834\u5408\u3001\u6280\u8853\u7684\u306a\u77e5\u8b58\u3084\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u30b0\u30e9\u30a6\u30f3\u30c9\u3092\u3059\u3067\u306b\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u4e88\u60f3\u3055\u308c\u307e\u3059\u3002\u6307\u5c0e\u7684\u7acb\u5834\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3068\u3001\u6280\u8853\u8077\u3067\u306f\u5fc5\u8981\u3068\u3055\u308c\u306a\u3044\u5168\u304f\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u5f37\u8abf\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\nMIT\u3068Accenture\u306e\u8abf\u67fb\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001CDO\u304c\u6210\u529f\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u306e\u4e0a\u4f4d6\u3064\u306f\u3001\u30c1\u30a7\u30f3\u30b8\u30a8\u30fc\u30b8\u30a7\u30f3\u30c8\uff0867%\uff09\u3001\u30a8\u30d0\u30f3\u30b8\u30a7\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\uff0847%\uff09\u3001\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30ec\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\uff0834%\uff09\u3001\u30cd\u30c3\u30c8\u30ef\u30fc\u30ab\u30fc\uff0834%\uff09\u3001\u30a4\u30ce\u30d9\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\uff0829%\uff09\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u63a2\u7a76\u5fc3\u3092\u6301\u3064\uff0827%\uff09\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u5c65\u6b74\u66f8\u306b\u306f\u3001\u4eba\u6750\u7ba1\u7406\u3084\u5909\u9769\u578b\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u306b\u3088\u308a\u7126\u70b9\u3092\u5f53\u3066\u305f\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u53cd\u6620\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3068\u3088\u3044\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002\u5e79\u90e8\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3068\u3001\u65e5\u3005\u306e\u6280\u8853\u3092\u6271\u3046\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3088\u308a\u3082\u3001\u4eba\u3092\u5c0e\u304f\u305f\u3081\u306b\u9069\u5207\u306a\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3084\u80fd\u529b\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u5f37\u8abf\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u5927\u5207\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\nCDO\u304c\u76f4\u9762\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u591a\u3044\u8ab2\u984c\u3067\u306f\u7279\u306b\u3001\u5bfe\u4eba\u95a2\u4fc2\u3084\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u80fd\u529b\u304c\u6c42\u3081\u3089\u308c\u307e\u3059\u3002\u8abf\u67fb\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001CDO\u306f\u4eba\u6750\u4e0d\u8db3\uff0853%\uff09\u3001\u793e\u5185\u6587\u5316\u306e\u885d\u7a81\u3068\u63a1\u7528\u7387\u306e\u9045\u308c\uff0847%\uff09\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u5909\u9769\u3092\u652f\u63f4\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u8cc7\u91d1\u306e\u5236\u9650\uff0844%\uff09\u3001\u30b5\u30a4\u30ed\u5316\u3057\u305f\u30a4\u30f3\u30d5\u30e9\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30af\u30c1\u30e3\uff0837%\uff09\u306a\u3069\u306e\u8ab2\u984c\u306b\u76f4\u9762\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u8077\u5834\u3067\u306e\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u6f5c\u5728\u7684\u306a\u554f\u984c\u306b\u5bfe\u51e6\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001CDO\u306b\u306f\u8907\u96d1\u5316\u3059\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u306e\u3042\u308b\u793e\u5185\u306e\u529b\u95a2\u4fc2\u3084\u4f01\u696d\u6587\u5316\u306b\u3046\u307e\u304f\u5bfe\u51e6\u3057\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u5b9f\u73fe\u3059\u308b\u9069\u5207\u306a\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n5.\u6226\u8853\u7684\u306b\u306a\u308a\u904e\u304e\u306a\u3044\n\nVanVreede\u6c0f\u3068Simpson\u6c0f\u306f\u3001CDO\u306e\u5019\u88dc\u8005\u304c\u5c65\u6b74\u66f8\u3092\u4f5c\u6210\u3059\u308b\u969b\u306b\u7e70\u308a\u8fd4\u3057\u884c\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u9593\u9055\u3044\u306e\u4e00\u3064\u306b\u3001\u300c\u6226\u8853\u7684\u300d\u3059\u304e\u308b\u5c65\u6b74\u66f8\u3092\u4f5c\u6210\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u6307\u6458\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u6226\u8853\u7684\u306a\u5c65\u6b74\u66f8\u3068\u306f\u3001\u7d4c\u9a13\u3068\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u306e\u76ee\u6a19\u3092\u7d50\u3073\u3064\u3051\u308b\u6587\u8108\u304c\u306a\u304f\u3001\u305f\u3060\u60c5\u5831\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u3060\u3051\u306e\u5c65\u6b74\u66f8\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u6280\u8853\u8077\u306e\u5834\u5408\u3001\u81ea\u8eab\u306e\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3084\u5b9f\u7e3e\u3001\u7d4c\u9a13\u3092\u73fe\u5728\u306e\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u306b\u57fa\u3065\u3044\u3066\u300c\u9577\u3044\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\u300d\u3092\u4f5c\u6210\u3057\u3001\u305f\u3060\u66f8\u304d\u4e26\u3079\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3088\u304f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u3053\u3067\u306f\u7d4c\u55b6\u5e79\u90e8\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u306e\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u3075\u3055\u308f\u3057\u3044\u95a2\u9023\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3084\u5b9f\u7e3e\u3092\u30a2\u30d4\u30fc\u30eb\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u307e\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002\u73fe\u5728\u3001\u526f\u793e\u9577\u3084\u4e0a\u7d1a\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u306e\u8077\u306b\u5c31\u3044\u3066\u3044\u308b\u5834\u5408\u306f\u3070\u3001\u5e79\u90e8\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u306e\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u5408\u3063\u305f\u5c65\u6b74\u66f8\u306e\u4f5c\u6210\u306b\u7126\u70b9\u3092\u7f6e\u304d\u3001CDO\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u306b\u3064\u306a\u304c\u308b\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3084\u5c02\u9580\u77e5\u8b58\u3092\u76db\u308a\u8fbc\u307f\u307e\u3059\u3002 \n\n\u300c\u6280\u8853\u5206\u91ce\u306e\u5834\u5408\u3001\u7d4c\u55b6\u5e79\u90e8\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u3067\u3082\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u6226\u7565\u306e\u8a2d\u8a08\u3068\u5b9f\u884c\u3092\u5f37\u8abf\u3057\u3066\u3001\u5c65\u6b74\u66f8\u3092\u6226\u8853\u7684\u306a\u3082\u306e\u306b\u3057\u305f\u304f\u306a\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u5c65\u6b74\u66f8\u306b\u306f\u3001\u6226\u7565\u7acb\u6848\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u5f37\u8abf\u3059\u308b\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306f\u4e0d\u5341\u5206\u3067\u3059\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u6226\u7565\u306e\u8a2d\u8a08\u3084\u305d\u306e\u5b9f\u884c\u3092\u4e3b\u5c0e\u3057\u305f\u7d4c\u9a13\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u81ea\u8eab\u306e\u719f\u7df4\u5ea6\u3092\u305f\u3060\u66f8\u304d\u4e26\u3079\u308b\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u60c5\u666f\u3092\u793a\u3057\u3066\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u305f\u6e2c\u5b9a\u53ef\u80fd\u306a\u5b9f\u7e3e\u3092\u542b\u3081\u3066\u63d0\u793a\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u3082\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068Simpson\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\nCDO\u306e\u5c65\u6b74\u66f8\u306e\u4f8b\n\nVan Vreede\u6c0f\u306f\u5148\u65e5\u3001CDO\u5fd7\u671b\u306e\u5973\u6027\u3068\u5171\u306b\u5e79\u90e8\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u306e\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u5fdc\u52df\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u5c65\u6b74\u66f8\u3092\u898b\u76f4\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002Van Vreede\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u305d\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306e\u4e00\u74b0\u3068\u3057\u3066\u5019\u88dc\u8005\uff08\u4ee5\u4e0b\u306b\u793a\u3059\u6700\u7d42\u5c65\u6b74\u66f8\u3067\u306f\u8eab\u5143\u3092\u5909\u66f4\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\uff09\u306e\u5c65\u6b74\u66f8\u3092\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3068\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u9577\u3044\u7d4c\u6b74\u3092\u8a18\u3057\u305f\u3082\u306e\u304b\u3089\u3001\u5f7c\u5973\u306e\u7d4c\u9a13\u3068\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u304c\u5fc5\u7136\u7684\u306bCDO\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u306b\u3064\u306a\u304c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u9bae\u660e\u306b\u793a\u3059\u3082\u306e\u3078\u3068\u5909\u66f4\u3059\u308b\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002