ホーム職歴CDOの履歴書：最高データ責任者の職に就くための5つのヒント
CDOの履歴書：最高データ責任者の職に就くための5つのヒント

特集
Jun 18, 20231分
職歴チーフ・データ・オフィサーIT指導者

企業がデータ駆動型の戦略を取り入れるにつれ、最高データ責任者（CDO）が増えてきました。CDOの職に就くための完璧な履歴書を書くために、ぜひ以下の5つのヒントを参考にしてください。

Japan office worker man male laptop notebook business
クレジットShutterstock / Twinsterphoto

企業はデータファースト戦略を採用するようになり、特にデータを活用して競争優位に立とうとする企業にとっては最高データ責任者の役割がますます重要になってきています。IDCのデータによると、CDOの役割は従来データガバナンスとコンプライアンスに集中していましたが、現在では責任範囲が拡大し、戦略的なビジネスリーダーになることが求められています。

調査によると、CDOが重視していると回答した上位のKPIのうち、80%がビジネス志向のものでした。CDOの上位5つのKPIは、業務効率、データのプライバシーと保護、生産性とキャパシティ、イノベーションと収益、顧客満足と成功です。またCXOの87%が「2025年までによりインテリジェントな企業になることが最優先事項」と回答しており、CDOの52%がビジネスリーダーの直属となっています。

CDOとしてエグゼクティブなキャリアを求める場合、強力な履歴書が必要です。エグゼクティブレベルの履歴書を書くのに気後れする必要はありませんが、ある程度のリサーチは必要です。ここでは、技術系履歴書の専門家が、最高データ責任者の職務に最適な履歴書を書くためのヒントを秀逸な例文とともに紹介します。

1. 変革に焦点を当てる

データは大小の企業にとって最重要課題となっています。すでにデジタル戦略を確立している企業もありますが、多くの企業はまだ始めたばかりです。CDOの職に就いた場合、企業のデータ実務を全面的に見直したり、企業がデータ戦略を次のレベルに改善または前進させるのを支援したりするなど、何らかのデジタルまたはデータ変革の任務を負うことになるでしょう。

「CDOの求人に応募するための履歴書を準備する場合、業務に含まれる内容は企業によって異なるため、候補者は各自その面接担当者を考慮しなければなりません。しかし、デジタル技術による変革を推進する能力は重視されるでしょう」と、IT Tech Execの履歴書専門家であるStephen Van Vreede氏は述べます。

データ変革を先導する能力を証明するために、ビジネス戦略、戦略計画、事業運営、データガバナンス、目標調整、データセキュリティ、データソーシング、テクノロジー ロードマップの開発、変更管理、コミュニケーション、チームのリーダーシップなどの関連スキルを強調することが必要です。

求人情報を見ると、履歴書の焦点やテーマを見つけることができます。セキュリティや新興技術に重きを置く職務もあれば、データやアナリティクスに重きを置く職務もあります。CDOの職務内容が変革を重点を置いている場合、それを履歴書の中心テーマとし、自分の経歴、専門知識、スキルがいかにこの職務にふさわしいかをアピールすることができます。

企業のデータサイエンスおよびアナリティクス戦略の構築や変革を支援した経験がある場合は、その点を強調します。たとえば、過去の職務で実行した新しいデータやアナリティクス技術の実装のサポート、データベースの保守や構築の支援、データからの新たなインサイトの発見、データやアナリティクス戦略全体への情報提供などの事例を記載するべきです。全体的なビジネス目標に適用されるデジタルトランスフォーメーションをサポートまたは実装する方法に関する知識があることを実証することが特に重要です。

2.柔軟性のある履歴書を作成する

応募する職務に合わせて容易に修正できる柔軟性のある履歴書を作成します。特定のスキルを強調したり、関連する専門知識を記入していなかった場合はそれを追加します。Van Vreede氏は、どのような求人情報にも対応するために、更新可能な「モジュール型」の履歴書を作成することを提案しています。

経歴やスキルの要約では常に「CDOとして組織にもたらす付加価値」を記述する必要があると同氏は言います。ただし、要約には求人情報に沿ったキーワードも含めるようにしましょう。含めていなかったキーワードがあったり、スキルや実績を別の言い回しで表現していたりした場合は、履歴書を書き直します。職歴の欄では、自身の実績を箇条書きにすることもできます。その場合、「募集要項から、その会社が最も重視していると思われることを優先して」並び替えるようVan Vreede氏は勧めます。

「たとえば、デジタル製品開発の経験があることを強調した募集要項ならば、デジタル製品開発とデリバリーの実績に焦点を当て、各職務の最初に記載します。クラウド経験が重要な要件として挙げられている場合は、クラウド変革への取り組み内容を優先します」と同氏は説明します。

興味のある求人情報を参考にしてベースとなる履歴書を作成し、その後、求人情報に合わせてカスタマイズします。キャリア、就職活動、LinkedInのコーチであり、履歴書作成の専門家でもあるCheryl Lynch Simpson氏は、十数件の求人情報を調べて基本的な履歴書を作成し、そこから必要に応じてカスタマイズすることを提案しています。

「履歴書のカスタマイズはそれほど時間がかかるものではありませんが、履歴書のタイトル、経歴要約、キーワード、職務内容、実績、資格などを変更する可能性を含め、徹底的に見直しましょう。求人情報に記載されている主要な要件、語句、責任を明らかにし、履歴書のどこにそれらについて記述すべきかを理解できれば、履歴書の作成は簡単です」とSimpson氏は述べます。

3.ATSを意識する

応募者追跡システム（ATS）は、求人情報に関連する特定のキーワードを使って履歴書をフィルタリングすることで、採用プロセスの一部を自動化します。これにより、採用担当者や採用責任者は、大量の履歴書の中から有能な人材を素早く探し出すことができます。しかし自身の履歴書がATSに適した設定になっていなければ、自動化システムによって落とされる危険性があります。

ATSは、履歴書と求人募集要項の内容を比較し、キーワードのヒット回数をカウントするとSimpson氏は説明します。履歴書はこの「スコアリング・プロセス」によってランク付けされ、採用担当者はどの候補者に最初に目を向けるべきかを知ることができます。

「応募者追跡システムは非常によく利用されており、どんな候補者でも足をすくわれる可能性があります。このようなシステムは、真に優秀な人材を削除してしまうことが多いため、テクノロジー分野の経営幹部候補を非常に苛立たせていることがわかっています」とVan Vreede氏は述べます。

求職者にとって最大の懸念の一つは、ATSシステムにアップロードされた履歴書がプレーンテキストファイルに変換され、特別なフォーマットが削除されてしまうことです。ヘッダーや画像など、特殊な書式を多用した履歴書の場合、よりシンプルな書式のバージョンを作成することをおすすめします。フォーマットした履歴書は保存して経営幹部レベルの担当者に直接送信し、簡略化したバージョンをオンライン求人への応募に使用します。  

「また、多くの場合、採用担当者は求人募集要項に必要な経験の量や範囲を記載していることを理解しておくことも非常に重要です。この量や範囲をフィルタリングの条件として使用し、条件に合わない応募者を排除しているのです」と Simpson氏は言います。

募集要項に「15～18年の経験」とあれば、ATSは履歴書をスキャンして経験年数を判断しようとします。つまり、経験年数が条件より少ない場合も多い場合も、システムによって自動的に落とされてしまうのです。ですから、自身の履歴書が応募する職務と一致するように「経験を証明」をすることが重要だとSimpson氏は言います。

4.ソフトスキルの高さをアピールする

リーダーシップのレベルではハードスキルはあまり重視されず、効果的なリーダーシップを発揮するために必要なソフトスキルがより重視されるようになります。CDOのようなエグゼクティブレベルのポジションへの就職を考慮する段階に達している場合、技術的な知識やバックグラウンドをすでに持っていることは予想されます。指導的立場になると、技術職では必要とされない全く新しいスキルを持っていることを強調する必要があります。

MITとAccentureの調査によると、CDOが成功するために必要なスキルの上位6つは、チェンジエージェント（67%）、エバンジェリスト（47%）、トランスレーター（34%）、ネットワーカー（34%）、イノベーター（29%）であること、そして探究心を持つ（27%）ことです。履歴書には、人材管理や変革型リーダーシップにより焦点を当てたソフトスキルを反映させるとよいでしょう。幹部レベルになると、日々の技術を扱うスキルよりも、人を導くために適切なスキルや能力があることを強調することが大切です。

CDOが直面することが多い課題では特に、対人関係やコミュニケーション能力が求められます。調査によると、CDOは人材不足（53%）、社内文化の衝突と採用率の遅れ（47%）、デジタル変革を支援するための資金の制限（44%）、サイロ化したインフラストラクチャ（37%）などの課題に直面しています。職場でのこのような潜在的な問題に対処するために、CDOには複雑化する可能性のある社内の力関係や企業文化にうまく対処し、デジタルトランスフォーメーションを実現する適切なスキルが必要なのです。

5.戦術的になり過ぎない

VanVreede氏とSimpson氏は、CDOの候補者が履歴書を作成する際に繰り返し行ってしまう間違いの一つに、「戦術的」すぎる履歴書を作成することがあると指摘します。戦術的な履歴書とは、経験とキャリアの目標を結びつける文脈がなく、ただ情報を提供するだけの履歴書のことです。

技術職の場合、自身のスキルや実績、経験を現在のレベルに基づいて「長いリスト」を作成し、ただ書き並べてしまうことがよくあります。ここでは経営幹部レベルのポジションにふさわしい関連スキルや実績をアピールするようにしましょう。現在、副社長や上級レベルの職に就いている場合はば、幹部レベルのポジションに合った履歴書の作成に焦点を置き、CDOの役割につながるスキルや専門知識を盛り込みます。   

「技術分野の場合、経営幹部レベルでもデータ戦略の設計と実行を強調して、履歴書を戦術的なものにしたくなるものです。履歴書には、戦略立案スキルを強調するだけでは不十分です。データ戦略の設計やその実行を主導した経験について自身の熟練度をただ書き並べるのではなく、情景を示して説明した測定可能な実績を含めて提示する必要もあります」とSimpson氏は言います。

CDOの履歴書の例

Van Vreede氏は先日、CDO志望の女性と共に幹部レベルのポジションに応募するために履歴書を見直しました。Van Vreede氏は、そのプロセスの一環として候補者（以下に示す最終履歴書では身元を変更しています）の履歴書を、データとアナリティクスに関する長い経歴を記したものから、彼女の経験とスキルが必然的にCDOの役割につながることを鮮明に示すものへと変更するサポートをしました。

