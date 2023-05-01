Transformation isn’t one size fits all

Recently, we visited with several dozen CIOs and IT leaders across all industries to learn more about the challenges they are experiencing in their current transformation initiatives. The focus of our discussions was on promoting and enabling digitally driven outcomes and quicker business decisions. The conversations reminded everyone that there isn\u2019t a one-size-fits-all approach to the journey and that each organization should focus on its operating model, the architecture of the organization, and the availability, accessibility, and necessity for data to help inform the decision-making processes.\n\nA few key themes emerged:\n\nThere isn\u2019t a simple solution to these themes. Having the right technology operating model for the organization, coupled with the right governance processes and equitable representation in strategic decision-making, is a foundational step toward enabling technology to be a partner to the business. Leveraging that operating model to align strategic objectives to business requirements and technology capabilities will allow organizations to deliver using existing technologies while also building a roadmap of technology investment that is transparent and drives trust and an improved partnership.\n\nAdditionally, organizations should seek out the voice of the customer by understanding how the delivery of products and services aligns with the desires of an ever-fragmented customer journey. Defining customer journeys for both internal customers of technology and external customers of products can help identify moments in that journey where technology or process can have a significant impact. Business architects in the technology organization can bridge the gap between business domain leaders and technology experts and speak a core language that\u2019s common between the domains.\n\nFrom a data perspective, not every data request needs to be tied to a business case, but providing the guardrails around how data is used for exploratory purposes vs exposing data to make decisions that can alter the business of the organization is important. Developing data architectures that align to the organization\u2019s broader enterprise architecture standards and collaborating with the enterprise to educate them on the sources of data, the quality of the data, and the governance around the data can improve the business domain\u2019s confidence in the decisions or analysis done with the data.\n\nRead the results of Protiviti\u2019s Global Technology Executive Survey: Innovation vs. Technical Debt Tug of War \n\nConnect with the Authors\n\nSharon Stufflebeme Managing Director, Technology Consulting\n\nSandip Shah Managing Director, Technology Consulting