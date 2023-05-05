Fletcher Building CIO’s blueprint to digitally transform

\u201cYou can never drive the car looking through the rearview mirror,\u201d says Joe Locandro, CIO of Fletcher Building, Australasia's largest building materials supplier. \u201cAs CIO, you have to keep looking ahead and feel comfortable in backing yourself. That\u2019s the difference between being CIO and an IT manager\u2014one is responsible for getting things done, the other for a vision and making a difference.\u201d\n\nFletcher Building is an $NZ8 billion organization made up of more than 30 companies that range from manufacturing, mining aggregates, road making, and more, and when it was time to digitally transform and better enable a data-driven and platforms-based business, Locandro\u2019s forward-thinking philosophy was integral in the company\u2019s efforts to succeed.\n\nCreating the right platform\n\nIn the year he\u2019s been CIO, Locandro has moved quickly to simplify and streamline the IT set-up around such a complex business. \u201cIf you think about the last century, companies were built point to point,\u201d he says. \u201cYou end up with a spaghetti tree built out of mergers and acquisitions and it becomes costly. Most companies will put in SAP and a version for each country and then customize it. We\u2019re doing one global instance moving from 17 countries to one. Furthermore, we\u2019re busy moving from 750 Edge systems to 350.\u201d\n\nFletcher Building\u2019s visionary adoption of a cutting-edge ERP platform is on track to revolutionize its digital infrastructure and serve as a launchpad for innovation across the group. The Digital@Fletchers program consolidates these 17 unique ERP instances and approximately 350 interfacing satellite systems into a single, unified ERP core. This harmonized approach, with 80% commonality and 20% local configuration, simplifies upgrades while significantly reducing costs.\n\nThe transformational power of this unified ERP arrangement also allows businesses within the\n\nFletcher Group to build on a solid foundation, driving synergies and fostering innovation. By streamlining processes and eliminating almost half of the satellite systems, the new ERP landscape empowers Fletcher companies to focus on developing novel solutions and accelerating growth using the new ERP Core system.\n\n\u201cWhen it comes to a platform-based business, you can plug and play and get synergies so the whole group can take advantage of your customized e-commerce platform, data and analytics platform, and safety platform,\u201d he says. \u201cThat\u2019s why we\u2019re moving into a platforms-based business, and as we do new mergers and acquisitions, we plug them into the system. We run a federated model, and as a group IT function, we determine what is core, what is standard, and then we allow the businesses the freedom to innovate on top of them. We get the synergies of scale, and the flexibility and agility of innovation.\u201d\n\nMaking a difference\n\nFletcher Building is essentially a vertically integrated building company with specific technical challenges, and, in particular, Locandro sees the biggest problem for aspiring CIOs is a lack of cohesion with the business, merely having technical people who can\u2019t align a strategy to achieve a business outcome. There must be an ability to deal with ambiguity and map out a path in order to get there by the time the tech matures, he says. And in an organization of this size, challenges and threats appear every day.\n\nBroadly speaking, however, three pillars drive the company forward. One is about gathering operational efficiency in order to reduce the cost to serve, digitize, and automate inefficient processes. The second revolves around growing customer intimacy, and, to this end, Fletcher is developing CRM systems and other more customer-facing applications. \u201cWe want to get intimate, to use analytics and search engines to build a persona and profile,\u201d he says. \u201cA new ERP system will allow us to see a customer who deals with us end to end rather than in their disparate silos. We focus on using digital apps together with the rest of it to help increase our net promoter score.\u201d\n\nAnd the third, simply put, centers on breakthrough innovation. Its scale and scope illustrate how tech innovation delivers paradigm shifts in how the business operates, from its use of drones to survey material stockpiles and the integrity of road surfaces, to using AI to look at concrete and cement mixtures to reduce CO2 emissions, as well as it\u2019s applications in safety systems to predict preventable injuries. There\u2019s also innovation in operationally efficient call centers, and state-of-the-art Google hubs and analytics to develop intelligent decisions to feed back into the ERP systems. \u201cWe\u2019re also doing IOT sensors in factories to do health checks and predictive maintenance before machines break down,\u201d he says. \u201cWith 5G tech, we can put it into real-time feeds.\u201d\n\nLocandro is confident he can use his global experience to turn such highly ambitious goals into reality. \u201cNo matter where I work, it\u2019s all about transformation and leaving a legacy behind, and being prepared to do the hard yards into a new evolution,\u201d he says. \u201cIndustrial and manufacturing businesses have a reputation for being laggards in digitization, but we\u2019re turning that around.\u201d