Avoiding the catch-22 of IT outsourcing

The make-versus-buy decision at the heart of any outsourcing proposition is not as black-and-white as many IT leaders think.

Keeping IT work insourced versus contracting with a partner organization no longer needs to be a yes or no decision. Over the past two decades, progressive sourcing models have emerged to enable companies to work more strategically with suppliers in a way that creates value and drives innovation. But to do so, IT leaders must move beyond a transactional mindset when it comes to outsourcing partnerships, as far too many fall into a classic catch-22 of wanting a strategic outsourcing solution while implementing a transactional contract.

This catch-22 comes into play because companies using conventional sourcing and contracting methods find their service providers are meeting contractual obligations — but they are not driving innovations and efficiencies at the pace they would like to see. Suppliers argue that investing in their customers’ business is risky because buyers simply take their ideas and competitively bid on the work. Companies want solutions to close the gaps but do not want to invest in people, processes, and technology where they do not have a core competency. The result is that IT organizations are at a crossroads, with both buyers and service providers wanting innovation — but neither wanting to make the investment due to the conventional transaction-based commercial structure of how the companies work together.

But there is another way.

Sourcing as a continuum, not a destination

Academic research offers insight into this dilemma. The University of California’s Dr. Oliver E. Williamson (1932-2020) challenged the traditional make-versus-buy view with his work in Transaction Cost Economics. Recognizing this catch-22, Williamson advocated for a third “hybrid approach” as the preferred method for dealing with complex services where there is a high level of dependency. In such a scenario, the market cannot be used to switch suppliers freely, and an insourced solution may not be a good fit. Williamson suggested companies seek approaches with suppliers to create more strategic and longer-term relationships to balance the weaknesses found in a pure market-based or pure insource-based approach. Williamson received the Nobel Prize for his work in 2009.

Our work at the University of Tennessee (UT) evolved the concept of using hybrid approaches into what we have coined Sourcing Business Model Theory, which suggests sourcing should be thought of as a business model between two parties with the goal of optimizing the exchange. Figure 1 aligns seven sourcing businesses to Williamson’s economic theory.