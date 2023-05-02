SAP to infuse IBM’s Watson AI engine into its entire portfolio

ERP software provider SAP on Tuesday said it is partnering with IBM to infuse the latter’s Watson artificial intelligence (AI) engine across its entire solutions portfolio, including SAP S/4 HANA, S/4 HANA Cloud, SAP Business One, and SAP Business ByDesign.

The move, which is expected to help SAP exploit the natural language processing (NLP) abilities of Watson AI along with predictive insights, is aimed at boosting the productivity of an enterprise and accelerating innovation, especially across retail, manufacturing, and utilities sectors, the companies said in a joint statement.

IBM Watson’s capabilities, according to the companies, will be integrated into the digital assistant inside SAP Start, which is a service that runs on every computer where an instance of an SAP system is started.

SAP Start monitors the runtime state of all SAP systems, processes, and instances along with reading logs, traces, and configuration files among other threads.

“With SAP Start, users can search for, launch and interactively engage with apps provided in cloud solutions from SAP and SAP S/4HANA Cloud,” the companies said.

The assistant inside SAP Start can also be used to run machine learning and AI to extract information from a variety of data sources and answer business queries, the companies added.