Digitizing in tough times: ‘Support users, not systems’

Changes to things like payroll systems and financial systems are often largely driven by necessity, when they’re so old they’re no longer supported, or don’t work at all. This often means significantly increased costs with new systems compared to consistently low operating costs of the old ones, considering solutions sold today are often delivered only as cloud solutions based on subscription models.

Going toward the cloud

At the same time, all points lead to the cloud, and Peab essentially has a cloud-first strategy but will continue to live in a hybrid environment for the foreseeable future, says Antoni, before adding that the development is simultaneously moving toward the cloud environment regardless of what strategy is in the foundation.

“We’re moving more toward cloud deliveries,” he says. “Suppliers of course see advantages based on how solutions are developed and operated, but it’s in their interest for financial reasons as well. In some cases, there are good reasons for us as a customer to have a solution on-prem, whether for operational reasons, business-critical data, or third-country issues. But it’s less often as a customer that you have that choice.”

Of course, replacing some decades-old systems doesn’t always have to do with the fact they’re bad, but more simply approaching end of life.

Provide concrete support

At the same time, new systems don’t always add much new functionality more than replacing old ones. Older systems need to be managed, but Antoni would rather focus on getting new digital support that really creates value for employees and customers.

“We want to get good support for the employees,” he says. “It shouldn’t only be about new systems for reporting time, but that they receive more concrete support for planning, project management and project follow-up. Those parts have lagged behind with us, and that probably applies to many construction companies, not just Peab.

The company also announced last year it would start using solutions from solutions provider Dalux, where entire projects can be managed from beginning to end.

“It’s a good example of a tool that’s about to be rolled out to our employees—something that really makes their jobs easier, creates order, and contributes to our working more efficiently,” he says.

Automation and AI

Peab already uses a lot of automation in its administrative processes with relatively low threshold costs. And AI is, of course, something the company follows with great interest and Antoni follows developments with great interest. But AI still needs proper oversight in order to process data accurately and efficiently.

“We’ve previously done some evaluations of tools for predictive analyses, but we didn’t achieve the results we wanted due to the data quality we had to work with,” he says. So the fight is fierce for competence in historically new areas, and it’s both about changing and raising competence internally and recruiting over time, he states.

Consultant dependency can be broken

There may be another movement in the market where consultants look for more secure jobs when the economy fluctuates—something favorable for companies like Peab that would like to have greater in-house competence in certain areas.

“In recent years, many companies have been forced to build up a consultant dependency they didn’t want,” he says. “And although it may be easier to hire today, the economy as it stands means we’re waiting to hire.”

For the construction industry in general, it’s also important to broaden the base for recruitment by breaking the prejudices that exist and getting more people to apply there.

“It’s a matter of survival for us,” says Antoni. “We need to get access to the entire supply of available labor, which means we need to get more women into our industry. We still have some way to go in our production, although I’m happy we have a relatively good balance in our IT operations.”