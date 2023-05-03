Digitizing in tough times: ‘Support users, not systems’

The construction industry was one of the first affected by Sweden\u2019s recent economic deterioration, and housing construction has also slowed down over the past year.\n\n\u201cWe notice the macroeconomic effects with both cost inflation and higher interest rates,\u201d says Peab group CIO Klas Antoni. \u201cThat means we generally have an increased cost focus now and are keen that investments in IT are made in the right places and in the right way so we get results within a reasonable payoff time.\u201d\n\nThis means, among other things, an increased focus on impact recovery, and that projects and various development initiatives are prioritized with more scrutiny.\n\n\u201cWe\u2019re more short-term oriented,\u201d he says. \u201cThe business has to adapt more quickly because we have a little less patience, and we have to push out new things in a little less time.\u201d\n\nDifficult processes to digitize\n\nIf you look at the industry more long-term, it\u2019s long been singled out for having a low degree of digitization because of a multitude of players and processes that aren\u2019t easy to digitize, according to Antoni.\n\n\u201cAll industries have different conditions, but the challenge in construction is it needs to be industrialized to a greater degree to get away from projects where things are being done for the first time,\u201d he says. \u201cA higher degree of standardization and process orientation makes it easier to digitize, thereby increasing productivity.\u201d\n\nBut that doesn\u2019t mean the construction industry and Peab stood still. On the contrary, a lot has happened and digitization is reaching further into the business.\n\n\u201cToday we have good digital tools that support us in many different parts of our production,\u201d he says. \u201cFrom advanced map systems and aerial scanning with drones, to very good tools that support our employees in their daily work both in planning and production.\u201d\n\nStructure the data\n\nMore machines and measuring points are also being connected to the network, and Peab sees a great deal of work to structure all data as a means to be more data-driven in the long term. To cope with this, the company's data warehouse is in overdrive.\n\n\u201cWe consolidate, wash, harmonize and normalize large amounts of data that come from our various systems,\u201d says Antoni. \u201cThe data is then analyzed and presented in reports for different needs so it also creates value for the users.\u201d\n\nAnd although Peab has come a long way, there\u2019s still a lot to do to create well-functioning infrastructure around the area. Not least, it\u2019s a challenge to maintain good quality of all data over time.\n\nReporting requirements\n\nIn addition to being able to use data proactively in one's own operations, there will also be increased demand for external reporting, requiring the construction industry in general to get its data in order.\n\n\u201cAgainst a background of new regulations, the construction industry also needs to take big steps to be able to report, for example, environmental and climate data in a good and uniform way,\u201d Antoni says. \u201cThen the data needs to be standardized and structured from the source all the way until it\u2019s reported. That\u2019s challenging because we have very long subcontractor chains. So we need to help each other in order to work uniformly and efficiently. Not cooperating on these issues will drive unnecessary costs for all of us, so the need for common standards is great.\u201d\n\nA generational change is also underway at Peab, where old legacy systems have been gradually replaced for a number of years.\n\nRecently, a new salary system for the entire Swedish operation has been put into operation\u2014an extra complex task in an industry with many collective agreements and some special forms of compensation that are unique to the industry. And old financial and follow-up systems for the entire contracting operation have been replaced.\n\nA time and place for investment\n\nSome investments must be made, but they shouldn\u2019t be done all at once and preferably not while being held to ransom. \u201cInstead, own the timetables, says Antoni. \u201cThere are many dependencies between different solutions, which make the whole thing even more challenging.\u201d\n\nChanges to things like payroll systems and financial systems are often largely driven by necessity, when they\u2019re so old they\u2019re no longer supported, or don\u2019t work at all. This often means significantly increased costs with new systems compared to consistently low operating costs of the old ones, considering solutions sold today are often delivered only as cloud solutions based on subscription models.\n\nGoing toward the cloud\n\nAt the same time, all points lead to the cloud, and Peab essentially has a cloud-first strategy but will continue to live in a hybrid environment for the foreseeable future, says Antoni, before adding that the development is simultaneously moving toward the cloud environment regardless of what strategy is in the foundation.\n\n\u201cWe\u2019re moving more toward cloud deliveries,\u201d he says. \u201cSuppliers of course see advantages based on how solutions are developed and operated, but it\u2019s in their interest for financial reasons as well. In some cases, there are good reasons for us as a customer to have a solution on-prem, whether for operational reasons, business-critical data, or third-country issues. But it\u2019s less often as a customer that you have that choice.\u201d\n\nOf course, replacing some decades-old systems doesn\u2019t always have to do with the fact they\u2019re bad, but more simply approaching end of life.\n\nProvide concrete support\n\nAt the same time, new systems don\u2019t always add much new functionality more than replacing old ones. Older systems need to be managed, but Antoni would rather focus on getting new digital support that really creates value for employees and customers.\n\n\u201cWe want to get good support for the employees,\u201d he says. \u201cIt shouldn\u2019t only be about new systems for reporting time, but that they receive more concrete support for planning, project management and project follow-up. Those parts have lagged behind with us, and that probably applies to many construction companies, not just Peab.\n\nThe company also announced last year it would start using solutions from solutions provider Dalux, where entire projects can be managed from beginning to end.\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s a good example of a tool that\u2019s about to be rolled out to our employees\u2014something that really makes their jobs easier, creates order, and contributes to our working more efficiently,\u201d he says.\n\nAutomation and AI\n\nPeab already uses a lot of automation in its administrative processes with relatively low threshold costs. And AI is, of course, something the company follows with great interest and Antoni follows developments with great interest. But AI still needs proper oversight in order to process data accurately and efficiently.\n\n\u201cWe\u2019ve previously done some evaluations of tools for predictive analyses, but we didn\u2019t achieve the results we wanted due to the data quality we had to work with,\u201d he says. So the fight is fierce for competence in historically new areas, and it\u2019s both about changing and raising competence internally and recruiting over time, he states.\n\nConsultant dependency can be broken\n\nThere may be another movement in the market where consultants look for more secure jobs when the economy fluctuates\u2014something favorable for companies like Peab that would like to have greater in-house competence in certain areas.\n\n\u201cIn recent years, many companies have been forced to build up a consultant dependency they didn\u2019t want,\u201d he says. \u201cAnd although it may be easier to hire today, the economy as it stands means we\u2019re waiting to hire.\u201d\n\nFor the construction industry in general, it\u2019s also important to broaden the base for recruitment by breaking the prejudices that exist and getting more people to apply there. \n\n\u201cIt's a matter of survival for us,\u201d says Antoni. \u201cWe need to get access to the entire supply of available labor, which means we need to get more women into our industry. We still have some way to go in our production, although I\u2019m happy we have a relatively good balance in our IT operations.\u201d