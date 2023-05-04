CIOs heed the call for customer-centric IT

Customer experience (CX) has always been vital for the success of any business — and the pandemic has only reinforced its importance. Research from global management consulting company McKinsey shows that organizations enhancing CX can boost sales by up to 7% and profitability by 1% to 2%, while improving overall shareholder returns by 7% to 10%.

And with the horizon for the global economy remaining uncertain, CX is increasingly being viewed as a key strategic differentiator as enterprises face increased pressure to keep top lines growing against economic headwinds, according to Nikhil Sethi, partner at KPMG India.

“Post COVID-19, the demand for premium products and services is high while the number of buyers is small. With volumes slipping for value brands, they need to fight for share again. Customer experience — at both the consumer and customer level — is a significant differentiator to pull share,” Sethi says.

With a positive CX linked directly to revenue growth, brand advocacy, and customer retention and loyalty, it’s only logical that enterprises are striving to take their CX strategies to the next level. Elevating CX, however, involves all the key facets of a business — its people, processes, and technology. Few executives are situated as well as the CIO to have a widespread impact.

Here’s how IT leaders in the APAC region are leveraging these three pillars to build a robust customer experience strategy for their enterprises.

Aligning on a customer-focused culture

While customer experience initiatives are ultimately outward-facing by nature, to succeed, any CX strategy must first start from within. Making the shift to a customer-centric culture, in which employees buy in to supporting the overall CX vision and strategy, is essential to enhancing the experience of an organization’s customers.