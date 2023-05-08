9 upskilling tips that pay dividends

Upskilling has moved from what once was viewed as an employment perk to a mandate. Even with tech layoffs and uncertain economic times, the IT labor market remains hypercompetitive and organizations cannot afford not to invest in training existing staff.\n\nForty-one percent of CIOs reported plans to increase investment in training programs to reskill IT employees, according to Gartner\u2019s 2023 CIO talent planning survey. The most essential skills they need are cybersecurity, cloud, and customer\/user experience skills.\n\nIn addition, the firm\u2019s 2023 midsize enterprise talent outlook report found that attracting and retaining technology talent have become critical areas of concern for midsize enterprise (MSE) CIOs, with 84% of CIOs reporting more competition for qualified IT talent. Further, 73% of MSE CIOs reported being worried about increased IT attrition rates.\n\nOne reason is that digital transformation projects continue, unabated. In the past couple of years, 84% of organizations have started at least two new digital experience initiatives, according to an April report from Enterprise Strategy Group.\n\nSo IT leaders are getting creative. Here are nine tips IT leaders have to offer based on their experiences upskilling staff.\n\nAssess skills and personality for training fit\n\nTim Dickson, CIO of Generac Power Systems, a manufacturer of power products, came to the company over two years ago as the first CIO, and knew immediately he wanted to conduct a skills and personality assessment of his 80-person staff to upskill those who wanted to grow their careers.It was the height of COVID-19 and Dickson didn\u2019t have a huge pipeline of candidates. Moreover, digital skillsets were lacking in the organization. But digital transformation \u201cis in my blood,\u2019\u2019 and he was hired to lead the initiative at Generac. That meant Dickson needed people with data, AI, automation, RPA, and cloud skills, and he needed them fast.\n\nSo, Dickson built a set of artifacts to assess the team\u2019s skillsets and aspirations, complete with various use cases. Then he created templates of use cases he had seen in prior companies related to what he would be asking IT to do. A 30-question digital assessment was part of the artifacts, which Dickson characterizes as \u201cvery introspective and subjective\u201d related to personality and skills.\n\nQuestions ranged from \u201cDo you understand digital?\u201d and \u201cDo you aspire to do more for the company or do you want to come in from 9-to-5.\u201d From there, Dickson plotted four areas that the team fell into. There was a small group \u201cready to jump in and very eager.\u201d A second bucket had aspirations but needed tech aptitude. The other two buckets included those who weren\u2019t interested in growing their careers, he says.\n\nDickson focused most of his upskilling efforts on the group he characterizes as \u201cthe crown jewels,\u201d those who aspired to do more, but didn\u2019t know how.\n\n\u201cYou\u2019re always going to have people not interested [in growing their careers] and people who are and need upskilling and coaching,\u2019\u2019 he says. It turned out that 40% of Generac\u2019s IT staff fell into the latter bucket.\n\nThe personality test was designed to help Dickson understand what makes the IT staff tick and what motivates them. This was helpful in gleaning whether someone has a dominant personality because that is important to know going into a team project, he says.Hold hackathons for hands-on learning\n\nThe last part of Dickson\u2019s three-pronged approach at Generac was to hold a hackathon that included training, incubation, and prototyping aspects, along with public speaking opportunities, with employees selling their ideas. Dickson enlisted eight vendor partners he had worked with previously to co-sponsor the event, selecting them for various types of emerging technologies they offered, such as AI, UX\/UI, RPA, and APIs.\n\nThe vendors trained Generac IT staff who wanted upskilling for a month leading up to the hackathon. At the day-long event, employees not only showed up with a new skill they learned but also an idea and prototype for how a particular technology could improve something at Generac.\n\nIn one example, a team member proposed embedding the Alexa chatbot into Generac\u2019s generators so customers could talk to them. The idea ended up being produced and going live.\n\nThere were 16 teams with 70 team members, and over half of those teams\u2019 ideas have been implemented into production, Dickson says.\n\nHackathons are now conducted on a regular basis. Recently, one was held with a spotlight on OpenAI\u2019s ChatGPT, and a Microsoft reseller came in to demonstrate how the technology has been implemented. \u201cAny time there is a new technology that could be disruptive, we do these hackathons,\u2019\u2019 he says.\n\nOne of Generac\u2019s SAP data analysts expressed to Dickson that she wanted to become a UX\/UI designer, so he partnered her with a friend who is one and she coached the employee through a hackathon. Now, the employee has become Dickson\u2019s sole UX\/UI designer.\n\nAside from the hackathons, Dickson also organizes lunch-and-learns with vendors, which he says have been effective. \u201cThe best way to get someone to a generic meeting is to give them food,\u2019\u2019 he says.\n\nThe downside of upskilling? \u201cThe [daily] work still has to get done,\u201d Dickson notes. \u201cSo if I\u2019m moving people into new roles, that\u2019s leaving holes, so that\u2019s where I leverage contractors to keep the ship running.\u201d\n\nPersonalize the approach\n\nCIO Taren Rodabaugh says much of Bridgestone Americas\u2019 recent focus has been on \u201ceternal\u201d skills that build \u201cwell-rounded technology professionals.\u201d This includes business acumen, financial literacy, problem-solving, agile ways of working, and wellness programs to support mental and emotional well-being.\n\n\u201cWe continually evaluate and refine the upskilling strategy based on our overall business strategy \u2014 which likely includes more than just technology,\u201d she says. \u201cWe work to personalize the approach based on your team.\u201d\n\nThe issue leaders ran into with required learning was that people would sign up to say they took a course, but they didn\u2019t actually engage with the training, Rodabaugh says. \u201cWe changed our approach and instead of requiring it, we made it available for them to enlist and learn on their own. This was a lesson learned for us.\u201d\n\nFor example, she has instituted Gemba walks, which take teammates out from behind their desks to where work is happening.\n\n\u201cThis gives them a breadth of knowledge that makes them well-rounded and allows them to move around IT,\u2019\u2019 Rodabaugh says. \u201cGemba walks allow our teammates to put themselves in their customers\u2019 shoes. They see in real-time what processes or tools are working and what isn\u2019t.\u201d\n\nLeaders should not be afraid to adjust personalized learning if they aren\u2019t seeing the impact they desire, she adds.\n\nLean into aspirations\n\nDesperate times call for desperate measures. With \u201ca significant amount of turnover,\u201d and difficulty finding IT candidates to work at the University of Montana, Zachary Rossmiller, associate vice president and CIO, turned inward. Rossmiller identified students and non-IT staff who had an interest in technology and found mentors for them to work with along with providing training modules on what they needed to do to get a job in the department.\n\nHigher education doesn\u2019t pay as well as the private sector, he notes. Rossmiller also has to compete with a number of tech companies that have moved into Missoula, Mont. He has about 15 to 20 student employees and he zeroed in on seniors who were working part-time and told them, \u201cWe\u2019ll get you kick-started with your career.\u2019\u2019\u201cIt was mostly out of necessity to stop the bleeding of our staff,\u201d Rossmiller adds, noting that 16 people left IT within a six-month span.\n\nHe also upskilled two of the university\u2019s HVAC technicians, one of whom expressed an interest in network engineering and the other in project management.\n\nNow Rossmiller is contending with moving the university\u2019s ERP system to the cloud and upskilling other staff, some of whom have been there 20 years and are only accustomed to on-prem server administration.\n\n\u201cOne person said, \u2018OK, you\u2019re basically telling me I won\u2019t have a job after\u2019\u201d the move to the cloud, Rossmiller recalls. \u201cI said, \u2018No, we need managing in the cloud. We\u2019re here to retool you and add more skills to your existing resume so you can learn more and take on more.\u2019\u201d\n\nHe set up a training portal after looking at classroom-led training, which didn\u2019t work for people who didn\u2019t want to travel and be away from their families for one to two weeks. But there were other employees who didn\u2019t want to train in the office because they felt they couldn\u2019t concentrate.\n\nLike Bridgestone America\u2019s Rodabaugh, Rossmiller customized learning based on the individual, because he found that a lot of the younger staff wanted to move into Linux administration while senior staff wanted to learn how to manage databases in the cloud.\n\nHe wrote a playbook that looked at traditional 12-week courses offered at the university that people could enroll in, but also included self-taught training because, in some cases, Rossmiller needed people to ramp up more quickly.\n\nPair people up\n\nRossmiller also did what he calls a \u201ctriangle of mentorship,\u2019\u2019 by pairing people with cyber mentors, for example, and when one of those mentors needed further skills expertise, \u201cthey would go to the infosecurity team and grab someone from that team\u201d to train the employee, he says.\n\nThen Rossmiller looked at where any potential gaps were and whether an individual needed a certification. Rossmiller says he got lucky hiring some very good students with an aptitude for learning.\n\n\u201cWhat hasn\u2019t gone well is we tried moving way too fast and sometimes we forget these are 20- and 21-year-olds trying to get an idea of life, and we moved at a pace faster than most of them are used to,\u201d he says.\n\nJose Ramirez, a senior principal analyst at Gartner, says pairing two employees is a great way for employees to learn from each other. \u201cIt\u2019s a mode for social learning,\u2019\u2019 he says. \u201cYou\u2019re not necessarily using a formal training approach like classroom-style training or a conference or taking a course online.\u201d\n\nBuild digital academies and talent marketplaces\n\nAnother approach is to find non-IT talent with \u201chigh potential and upskilling them into IT roles\u2019\u2019 by creating digital academies, which tap tech talent and help non-IT employees upskill and become future IT employees, Ramirez says. \u201cWe\u2019re seeing that more and more.\u201d Twenty-two percent of non-IT employees have some foundational untapped talent, according to Gartner research.\n\nCIOs shouldn\u2019t feel they have a responsibility to upskill only their own employees \u2014 they should upskill any employee with some degree of technical skills, Ramirez stresses. This is because \u201cwe\u2019re shifting toward skills-based staffing to help close the talent gap. It\u2019s the idea that great talent can come from anywhere.\u201d\n\nThis can be done by utilizing learning platforms and talent marketplaces, where IT employees share their strengths. One way of doing this is by IT posting small projects that employees can work on together, which they find out about through a talent marketplace.\n\nBut Ramirez cautions that \u201cif people haven\u2019t bought into it, they won\u2019t learn. Culture plays a huge part.\u201d He adds that talent marketplaces are not that prevalent.\n\nFoster employee ownership\n\nMark Long, CTO of platform provider Vytalize Health, calls himself a big believer in instilling a culture of learning and says he expects \u201cevery employee to keep up with the state-of-the-art in their particular skill set.\u201d\n\n\u201cThe second thing I tell people is my job is not to have all the answers. If your job is senior anything, you should bang your fist on my desk once a quarter\u201d and let him know about conferences they attended or videos they watched, Long says. \u201cThis is a learning organization, and we obsess about learning about what our professions are and our external internal customers. If you\u2019re not a curious person, this isn\u2019t the place for you.\u201d\n\nThe speed with which technology changes requires every employee who cares about their job to upskill and train, and Long wants to make that a shared responsibility.\n\n\u201cWe as a company want to improve skills, but I remind employees they\u2019re the custodian of their career.\u201d Employees have an annual meeting with their manager to set goals in terms of jobs and skills, and Long says he and other leaders are there to help and provide mentorship.\n\nFrom there, it is incumbent upon the employee to schedule a meeting with their manager once a month or quarter to update them on what they\u2019ve done on their development plan, he says.\n\n\u201cAt the end of the day, I want to create ownership on the employee that they\u2019re pushing their career forward in a way that meets not only meets the company\u2019s needs but their long-term needs,\u201d he says.\n\nThe idea of employees taking ownership of their careers is a \u201cconceptual shift,\u2019\u2019 so \u201ceverything\u2019s on the table\u201d for upskilling. This also includes lunch and learns, reading and discussion groups, shadowing, and certificate programs, says Long, adding that he genuinely wants everyone to be successful so there may be a conversation about looking for something different.\n\n\u201cI had a software architect 20 years ago and he wasn\u2019t great,\u2019\u2019 he says. \u201cI said, \u2018It\u2019s time to move you into a different role.\u2019 He pushed back in the beginning but then found joy in something new\u201d as a project manager.\n\nUpskilling doesn\u2019t have to be a top-down process, Long says. It\u2019s important to involve employees and all the different stakeholders in bringing a program and methodology together.\n\nExplore rotational programs\n\nLike University of Montana\u2019s Rossmiller, Vytalize Health\u2019s Long says peer pairing and real-time coaching have been successful in his software engineering group. He also rotates whom people are paired with.\n\nRamirez says rotational programs are one of the most unique ways to upskill. Unlike apprenticeship programs or early career development programs, it is faster and easier to invest in junior IT talent and put them in a six- to eight-month rotational program where they learn critical skills for weeks at a time in areas such as cybersecurity, cloud, and AI\/machine learning, he says.\n\nRotational programs provide \u201ca culture of experiential learning and sharing that is much more powerful than reading a book or taking a class in abstraction\u2019\u2019 because it is putting work into practice, Long says.\n\nAt Vytalize Health, the feedback on rotations and pairing hasn\u2019t always been positive. In the peer pairing example, Long recalls an employee telling him they felt \u201cuncomfortable and upset\u201d that he made them try this. He chalks this up to some people not being as up to speed as others.\n\nBut other employees told Long that while they were skeptical going into it, they were glad he paired them with more senior IT members.\n\nUpskill for skills, not jobs\n\nCIOs should embrace and foster a culture of agile learning, where upskilling is integrated into the flow of work rather than outside or in addition to work, Ramirez says.\n\nGartner research on agile learning has found that organizations are 4.3 times as likely to achieve business outcomes when learning is done as a collective. There is also a significant correlation between upskilling and retention, Ramirez says. Nearly 21% of employees have reported leaving an organization because of a lack of development opportunities.\n\nVytalize Health\u2019s Long pushes back a little on the word \u2018upskilling,\u2019 saying that, \u201cI actually don\u2019t think that\u2019s the right way of thinking about it. This is the work of your career \u2014 it\u2019s not something you do from time to time when tech changes.\u201d\n\nPart of being in IT means you need to think about upskilling every day, he says.\u201cThe world we\u2019re in is moving so fast \u2026 and I went to school to learn how to learn.\u201d People need to get out of the mode of thinking upskilling is an occasional event, Long says. \u201cIt\u2019s as important as security and everything else you do with employees.\u201d