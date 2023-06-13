Africa

Americas

Asia

Europe

Oceania

Popular Topics

Topics

About

Policies

Our Network

More

HomeBrandpostsIT Lens on SustainabilityPlanning for an energy efficient future

Planning for an energy efficient future

BrandPost
Jun 13, 20234 mins
Green ITIT Management

In the face of spiralling energy bills, managed services can help save energy and reduce printing consumption.

Credit: Getty

As energy bills continue to climb, many businesses are struggling to cope. Research shows that soaring costs have forced almost half of small businesses to raise prices, while a quarter have cancelled or scaled down plans to expand or internally invest.

At the same time, corporate sustainability is becoming more important. A recent report found up to 42% of executives expect sustainability to become a key value proposition for any new business. This means organisations are looking to reduce their carbon footprint and take actions that encourage growth while inflicting minimal harm on the environment.

As a result of these two factors, businesses are both more conscious about how much energy they consume and looking for ways to trim energy bills. Ensuring energy efficiency not only helps reduce consumption and, therefore, energy bills – it’s also a key pillar of becoming more sustainable.

When it comes to becoming more energy efficient, it’s important that organisations go beyond one-off actions and adopt long-term solutions. Doing so will not only help towards carbon neutrality, it will also uncover opportunities that could generate greater business value while helping the environment.

As print continues to be a key component of workflows across functions and offices, carbon neutral printing can act as an important first-step in reducing carbon emissions. A carbon neutral managed print service can help organisations reduce their environmental impact without limiting business momentum.

Benefits of a managed print service

Trusted expertise: Shifting your entire organisation to a carbon neutral print service may sound daunting, particularly as organisations continue to struggle with staff shortages. But doing so with a managed print service requires minimal effort from IT and operations teams. Third-party experts offer quick deployment, hosting, maintenance and support, alleviating pressure on already-stretched teams.

Empower employees: By embracing carbon neutral print, you may find your employees are inspired to make more sustainable choices across other areas of the business. Demonstrating your commitment to sustainability empowers teams to make their own processes and reduce waste, and can also help with attracting and retaining top talent in an increasingly competitive market.

Carbon footprint visibility: By shifting to a carbon-neutral managed print service, you gain better visibility into your estimated carbon footprint and unearth actionable insights into the next steps on your sustainability journey. By capturing real-time sustainability data, IT teams can gain better clarity into emissions, fleet analytics and how resources are being used. This can reveal opportunities for targeted optimisation based on established sustainability goals for organisations.

Holistic lifecycle emissions: A managed carbon neutral print solution not only acts as a first step to sustainability, it also helps address next steps by estimating the carbon emissions from raw material extraction, manufacturing, transportation, use of printers, paper, supplies and end of service. By considering processes further up the value chain, organisations can better understand the full environmental impact of their business and optimise operations wherever possible to conserve energy and reduce waste.

HP answers the challenge

HP Managed Print Services (MPS) helps clients manage and optimise printer fleets, digital workflows, and paper consumption by combining hardware, supplies, software, and consulting and management services. HP works to reduce GHG emissions across the life cycle of products, including by improving resource efficiency, promoting settings and user behaviours to reduce energy consumption and paper use, and driving responsible end-of-life activities.

To learn more about HP Sustainable Impact, click here.

HP has several exciting events coming up this year – click on each to learn more.

  1. The Official CIO Summit UK presents the best opportunity to hear how your peers are tackling the biggest challenges in the UK IT industry. (This event takes place in September).
  2. The CSO Security Summit, scheduled for November, is the best place to hear what novel approaches and innovative technologies your security peers are taking to enhance and futureproof their security strategies.

Related content

Show me more

feature

10 highest-paying IT skills for 2023

By Sarah K. White
May 11, 20238 mins
SalariesIT JobsIT Skills
Image
feature

10 highest-paying IT jobs

By Sarah K. White
Apr 27, 20237 mins
SalariesIT JobsCareers
Image
opinion

5 IT management practices certain to kill IT productivity

By Bob Lewis
May 16, 20237 mins
IT Leadership
Image