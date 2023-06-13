Planning for an energy efficient future

As energy bills continue to climb, many businesses are struggling to cope. Research shows that soaring costs have forced almost half of small businesses to raise prices, while a quarter have cancelled or scaled down plans to expand or internally invest.

At the same time, corporate sustainability is becoming more important. A recent report found up to 42% of executives expect sustainability to become a key value proposition for any new business. This means organisations are looking to reduce their carbon footprint and take actions that encourage growth while inflicting minimal harm on the environment.

As a result of these two factors, businesses are both more conscious about how much energy they consume and looking for ways to trim energy bills. Ensuring energy efficiency not only helps reduce consumption and, therefore, energy bills – it’s also a key pillar of becoming more sustainable.

When it comes to becoming more energy efficient, it’s important that organisations go beyond one-off actions and adopt long-term solutions. Doing so will not only help towards carbon neutrality, it will also uncover opportunities that could generate greater business value while helping the environment.

As print continues to be a key component of workflows across functions and offices, carbon neutral printing can act as an important first-step in reducing carbon emissions. A carbon neutral managed print service can help organisations reduce their environmental impact without limiting business momentum.

Benefits of a managed print service

Trusted expertise: Shifting your entire organisation to a carbon neutral print service may sound daunting, particularly as organisations continue to struggle with staff shortages. But doing so with a managed print service requires minimal effort from IT and operations teams. Third-party experts offer quick deployment, hosting, maintenance and support, alleviating pressure on already-stretched teams.

Empower employees: By embracing carbon neutral print, you may find your employees are inspired to make more sustainable choices across other areas of the business. Demonstrating your commitment to sustainability empowers teams to make their own processes and reduce waste, and can also help with attracting and retaining top talent in an increasingly competitive market.

Carbon footprint visibility: By shifting to a carbon-neutral managed print service, you gain better visibility into your estimated carbon footprint and unearth actionable insights into the next steps on your sustainability journey. By capturing real-time sustainability data, IT teams can gain better clarity into emissions, fleet analytics and how resources are being used. This can reveal opportunities for targeted optimisation based on established sustainability goals for organisations.

Holistic lifecycle emissions: A managed carbon neutral print solution not only acts as a first step to sustainability, it also helps address next steps by estimating the carbon emissions from raw material extraction, manufacturing, transportation, use of printers, paper, supplies and end of service. By considering processes further up the value chain, organisations can better understand the full environmental impact of their business and optimise operations wherever possible to conserve energy and reduce waste.

HP answers the challenge

HP Managed Print Services (MPS) helps clients manage and optimise printer fleets, digital workflows, and paper consumption by combining hardware, supplies, software, and consulting and management services. HP works to reduce GHG emissions across the life cycle of products, including by improving resource efficiency, promoting settings and user behaviours to reduce energy consumption and paper use, and driving responsible end-of-life activities.

To learn more about HP Sustainable Impact, click here.

HP has several exciting events coming up this year – click on each to learn more.