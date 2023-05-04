Brewing up a perfect blend of experiences for your customers

What can you learn from a cup of coffee? A single cup might seem trivial in terms of its impact on the overall business. But capture that cup with a smart camera, track it, apply analytics\u2014and voil\u00e0! Suddenly, for the coffee shop, that beverage becomes an opportunity to gain insights to deliver better experiences for all of their customers. These high-quality experiences delight coffee aficionados, save them time, and sharpen the shop\u2019s competitive edge.\n\nHow? Tracking each cup could reveal details like how long each beverage takes to make, how long it sits before it\u2019s picked up, and if it hits any bottlenecks along the way. The result? Patrons get their beverages at just the right temperature, as fast as possible\u2014every time\u2014ensuring consistent quality that turns occasional customers into regulars. One global coffee retailer is already deploying these kinds of capabilities to 10,000 locations across North America, with more shops coming online all the time.\n\nAnd it\u2019s not just coffee retailers. Every day, technology offers organizations countless opportunities to improve their customers\u2019 experiences\u2014and reap the benefits that go with them, like deeper customer loyalty and better differentiation. Now is the time for IT leaders to seize these opportunities and lead the way to better business outcomes.\n\nCustomer experiences depend on IT\n\nIn the 2022 State of the CIO, 42% of CIO respondents said improving the customer experience was a top imperative. But for IT, improving customer experiences keeps getting harder. Today\u2019s experiences aren\u2019t confined to a single space. Far from it: they extend from locations, things, and applications to people, organizations, and communities. They depend on connections between everyone\u2014and everything.\n\nAnd the connections keep evolving and multiplying, making them harder to see, manage, and scale. As a result, the IT experience is suffering. This has ramifications beyond just IT. A poor IT experience can often mean a poor experience for end users, customers, and business partners.\n\nHow IT can be the hero\n\nHow can you empower your teams with the speed and agility they need to accelerate digital business? The answer is to simplify the solutions and platforms IT teams use, empowering them with the technology to work and innovate as one. This approach helps IT build secure bridges between different technologies, locations, organizations, teams, people, and things to deliver the unified experiences their customers, employees, and partners expect.\n\nProviding unified experiences for your users requires a transformation that includes both network simplification and data intelligence. With a simplified, more data-driven approach, you can bring together the benefits of cloud-driven automation, network insights, and APIs to break down barriers and complexity.\n\nUnlocking the transformation potential of IT\n\nTransformation isn\u2019t driven by advanced technology alone, but by innovative approaches like bringing a cloud operating model to the network. This enables IT leaders to expand the agility and scalability of cloud management across the entire infrastructure. It lets them apply automation to help siloed organizations work better together, using a common, consistent set of tools for more agile, frictionless collaboration. Armed with cloud agility, you can transform your operations from being reactive to more proactive and predictive.\n\nTransformation also means not being satisfied with just simple integration that can add to tool sprawl, and instead, moving to the idea of convergence\u2014like organically bringing together networking and security to sidestep manual, time-consuming integration steps. It lets you take advantage of automated provisioning, unified policies, and integrated workflows to manage risk\u2014and work smarter, not harder.\n\nWe saw how a single customer touch point can lead to more consistently satisfied patrons, a smoother workplace for employees, and improved efficiency and revenue. As more businesses understand the competitive advantages that come with a fully empowered IT team, we\u2019ll see a renewed focus on aligning IT and technology for better outcomes. With a simplified approach, CIOs can seize more of today\u2019s opportunities to help their organizations unlock the full possibilities of every moment, and every experience.\n\nGet started today.