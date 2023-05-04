Africa

FutureIT Toronto – Where IDC Analysts and Canadian Tech Leaders Meet
by Allice Shandler

FutureIT Toronto – Where IDC Analysts and Canadian Tech Leaders Meet

Opinion
May 04, 2023 6 mins
Events IT Leadership Technology Industry
Credit:

At FutureIT | Toronto, you’ll walk away with insights and tactics that will help your organization no matter where you are in your digital journey. Get ready to ask questions to our experts, participate in discussion groups and learn about modernizing your digital enterprise with cloud, AI and security.

Lights. Camera. Action!

CIO and IDC present a brand-new conference to hit Toronto’s downtown tech leadership scene.  On Tuesday May 9th FutureIT | Toronto will bring local tech leaders, IDC Analysts, and industry experts from the GTA together for an unforgettable day of learning and networking at Vantage Venues in the Financial District at University and King St. West.  With its tagline, “Building the Digital Enterprise with Cloud, AI and Security” you can be sure the conversations are going to yield some very strong outcomes.   All mainstage sessions will be professionally recorded and re-broadcast on Thursday May 11th at the FutureIT | Canada virtual event for those who are unable to attend in person. Details on how to register are found below.  

On May 9th the day opens with a powerful keynote presentation by the Chief Research Officer at IDC, Meredith Whalen. To put this into perspective, Meredith is the head of IDC Research globally. With more than 1,300 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. She truly has her pulse on everything imaginable. With her new presentation titled, “Scaling the digital enterprise with Cloud, AI and Security” Meredith Whalen will explore three pivots technology leaders will be making with respect to technology investment, labor optimization, and building trusted technology ecosystems to run their digital business at scale.

There are lots of opportunities to connect and network during the event. Attendees get a chance to meet each other on a more personal level during the guided networking session involving a variety of interactive elements to facilitate immediate connections.  During the extended networking luncheon, not only will there be a delicious hot buffet to enjoy but you can also get a refreshed profile photo to use on LinkedIn, or your other online profiles, at the professional headshot studio run by Event Imaging.

After lunch we hear from Matt Everson on the popular topic of Artificial Intelligence (AI) while he shares, “How to Modernize your Digital Business with AI”.  He will discuss how to assess an organization’s readiness for AI, develop an AI strategy that aligns with business objectives and the skills required to implement AI in a way that ensures responsible use. Attendees will leave with a better understanding of how to leverage AI to modernize their digital business and create new opportunities for growth.

Speaking of growth, it’s not always about growing the business.  This event has some incredible leaders slated to speak and share their stories about leadership in the C-suite with the aim to help personal growth.  We discuss the concept of 360 Leadership and how to lead with strategy, vision, and purpose. Sara Fenwick, VP Technology at Ren’s Pets and Liese Coroy, CIO (Sr. Director BTS) at Mother Parkers Tea & Coffee will sit down with CIO Editor, Lee Rennick in a candid discussion where they will discuss implementing new technology initiatives, managing budgets and board expectations, and what happens when things don’t go as planned.

Another highly anticipated panel discussion will occur between George Y. Al Koura, CISO at Ruby Life Ltd. and IDC Canada’s Yogesh Shivhare, Research Manager, Cybersecurity.  In their session they discuss the role of the modern CISO as a trusted business influencer and head coach.  With George’s background in high performance sports and leadership paired with IDC’s Framework of Trust these two discuss striking the balance between strategic leadership, department and team management and the role as a thought leader-stakeholder for security issues accross the entire enterprise. Digital trust is important for Canadian organizations and this session will discuss how you can build it using IDC’s Framework of Trust to be an effective business influencer as the head coach of your organization.

We also have session discussing cloud workloads and the state of cloud native security presented by subject matter experts from Bell and PaloAlto Networks.

The captivating closing keynote, highlighting the days’ key takeaways, is presented by IDC Analyst and Research Vice President, Software and Cloud Services, Megha Kumar. Digital transformation is moving the needle toward digital business, where the next challenge will be driving revenue and scaling operations without a commensurate increase in costs. No matter where you are on your digital journey, cloud, AI and security are integral to modernizing your systems and creating the essential customer and employee focused organization needed to keep up.

The event concludes with a fun and social networking reception where attendees can make those final connections and strengthen their professional network even more.

If you’re not from the GTA and already thinking, wow, this would be incredible to attend, if only I wasn’t from a different part of the country?!  Well don’t worry, our professional video team is onsite recording the mainstage content which will be featured in a Canada-wide virtual version of this event broadcasting on Thursday May 11th titled, FutureIT | Canada – Building the Digital Enterprise with Cloud, AI and Security. The virtual event also features an informative and engaging networking event where you’ll want those cameras on! (Only if you’re comfortable with that of course – observing is just as valuable.) The networking event allows you to meet other attendees and ask questions to some of our featured speakers.

FutureIT | Toronto will deliver a day packed with insightful speakers, valuable case studies, and enticing sessions on cloud, AI and security from Canadian CIOs, industry experts and leading IDC analysts.

The deadline to register for the in-person experience at FutureIT | Toronto is on Friday May 5th.

For FutureIT Canada, the virtual event on May 11th registration is open. If you are unable to make it during the live broadcast on the 11th you are encouraged to register anyways so you get access to the content on re-play between May 12th – 25th, 2023 in our secure virtual environment.  

So, what are you waiting for? Register today!  

