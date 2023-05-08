Why companies with a data-driven culture achieve competitive advantage

In today\u2019s data-driven world, many organizations face major hurdles as they navigate a transformation journey that eliminates silos, unifies data, and transforms it into value. For many, building a culture of innovation remains elusive.\n\nIDC\u2019s Future of Intelligence predictions for 2023 show what\u2019s possible when businesses get it right. Top-quartile enterprise intelligence performers are 2.7 times more likely to have experienced strong revenue growth over 2020\u20132022 and 3.6 times more likely to have accelerated their time to market for new products, services, experiences, and other initiatives.\n\nBut businesses must avoid trying to solve every problem and instead narrow focus to areas like customer experience or productivity, says Vrinda Khurjekar, Senior Director, AMER business at Searce.\n\nCompanies that commit to clear and focused action now will achieve a competitive advantage. Searce\u2019s work in a range of industries indicates that successful companies embrace specific strategies and tools based on an intelligent data environment as they focus on building a culture of innovation. With data at the core of business strategy, operations become more seamless.\n\n\u201cIf you don\u2019t embrace data capabilities to help drive your culture, you\u2019re definitely going to get disrupted,\u201d says Khurjekar. \u201cWe\u2019re seeing it across every industry. It\u2019s no longer a \u2018good to have\u2019.\u201d\n\nKhurjekar cites several barriers that enterprises continue to face. They often have patchwork and duplicitous software and solutions. They want a better customer experience and to increase productivity, but there\u2019s a lack of clarity as to what that means.\n\nFinally, companies need talent to execute, however traditional enterprises continue to struggle with attracting top talent in a challenging job market.\n\nTo bring about culture change, Khurjekar says, organizations should pick one or two use cases to start with.\n\nCustomer lens\n\n\u201cIf you\u2019re trying to do too many things at the same time, the overall initiative gets lost,\u201d she says.\n\nChoose initiatives by looking through a customer lens, she adds, and collaborate \u201cruthlessly\u201d with multiple departments. Employees, too, need to see success and analytics need to be used to help them not just customers.\n\nLeaders that want to create a culture of innovation should start by looking at their current processes with a critical eye. If processes are not helping the company to get ahead, then a change is needed.\n\n\u201cEven before we get to the technological challenges, it\u2019s about the willingness to really experiment and to disrupt yourself,\u201d says Khurjekar. \u201cYou need to have that courage as an organization to do that.\u201d\n\nNext, it\u2019s crucial to embrace data capabilities to help drive that innovative culture, including an intelligent data cloud that\u2019s agile, discoverable, intelligent, trusted, and open. An intelligent data environment gives enterprises capability and scalability from an infrastructure standpoint to solve business problems more seamlessly.\n\n\u201cCloud offers a good home to be able to experiment fast and also to put use cases into production quickly,\u201d Khurjekar says. For example, a transportation company that needs to better secure its warehouses can\u2019t wait several years to do so. It needs to be able to quickly connect to cameras already installed for better monitoring and alerting.\n\nCloud enables intelligent data-driven insights and allows businesses to do quick proofs of concepts and move into production fast, she says.\n\nShe adds: \u201cAs an organization, if you say, no, I\u2019m going to build on my own, you\u2019re missing out.\u201d\n\nCloud removes the overhead so the business can focus on solving the problem at hand.\n\nWith its data and analytics services, applied AI service, and secure API product Recognic.AI, Searce helps support clients across the entire spectrum of their data journey. Organizations that take steps toward developing a data-driven culture appreciate that this is an ongoing, long-term process.\n\n\u201cIt is truly a journey and not a one-time thing,\u201d says Khurjekar.\n\nTo learn more about how Searce can help, click here.