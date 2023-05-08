Dow turns to AI to accelerate chemical search

For chemists, finding just the right molecule for a particular application can be like searching for a needle in a haystack. With several million compounds to choose from, chemists often must resort to intuition when trying to solve complex problems around chemical processes.\n\nUS multinational Dow Chemical was working with a pulp and paper manufacturer to improve inefficiencies in its chemical process with a goal of producing a better, safer pulp yield. But to hit that narrow target, Dow needed a faster, more thorough method of identifying candidate molecules. So it launched a collaboration with Chemical Abstract Services (CAS), a division of the American Chemistry Society, to leverage CAS SciFinder, which, unlike generic search engines, is optimized for searching for chemical molecules from an electronic catalog of more than 200 million compounds. \n\nThe resulting project, SmarthSearch, has earned Dow a 2023 CIO 100 Award list for IT leadership and innovation, and now enables thousands of Dow chemists to discover needed molecules in minutes that once took weeks to identify.\n\n\u201cThis is what caused us to go down the road of finding a faster way to search molecules through a database. That was the start of this project,\u201d says Nathan Wilmot, IT director of data client partnerships in Dow\u2019s enterprise data and analytics group. \u201cThe innovation here is previously [chemists] relied very heavily on intuition and thumbing through catalogs to identify molecules.\u201d\n\nWith SmartSearch for Dow, Dow chemists can very quickly filter down the \u201cchemical, physical, and commercial availability [of molecules, as well as the] health and safety properties for a molecule or set of molecules that might fit a given application\u201d in a matter of minutes, he says.\n\nIn its pulp pilot, for example, CAS SciFinder helped Dow identify a set of 8 to 12 safer, more sustainable molecules as possible candidates to replace the existing material the manufacturer aimed to replace.\n\nDow has since narrowed that pool down to two to four molecular options and expects to commercialize one of those within the next year or two, Wilmot says. \u201cIt eliminates a lot of experimentation time \u2026 and accelerates our research quite dramatically.\u201d\n\nA partnership based on chemistry\n\nChemical Abstract Service was founded in 1903 as a resources for chemists globally and is the \u201ckeeper\u201d of a registry that contains more than 200 million substances that are indexed and curated from a variety of sources, including patents and meeting notes, according to a CAS spokeswoman.\n\nSmart Search for Dow is a custom project that uses the CAS SciFinder proprietary search technology and a platform with a \u201cknowledge graph\u201d of more than 2.5 billion entities and 20-plus billion chemical relationships, according to Venki Rao, CTO of CAS.\n\nIts content are supported by modern natural language processing (NLP) and neural network\u2013based relevance technologies, Rao says, noting the union of its platform with new AI technologies \u201cappended\u201d to the existing platform provides Dow with new capabilities to power their R&D and achieve next-generation business goals.\n\nDow has partnered with CAS for many years but approached the company about a deeper collaboration that would unify the strengths of each to create Smart Search for Dow, says Dow\u2019s Wilmot, who would not say whether the collaboration will extend to actual development or the use of AI in R&D but the possibilities \u2014 business and scientific \u2014 could be life altering.\n\nThere are millions of molecules that exist and finding one that has a unique use \u2014 tying the right molecules to the right application \u2014 using digital tools did not exist before and will have a profound impact on Dow\u2019s business, Wilmot says.\n\n\u201cWe have worked closely with them as an innovation partner specifically in this area since between 2019 and 2020 when [CAS] started to refresh its business model and have a services organization,\u201d Wilmot says. \u201cThey\u2019ve done a great job of collaborating with us on this and other areas.\u201d\n\nNext steps in computational chemistry\n\nDow\u2019s 3,800 chemists continue to build their own database of chemicals and are augmenting it with CAS\u2019s molecular modeling to further accelerate research in other areas \u201cand make better decisions that they could not have otherwise,\u201d Wilmot says.\n\nSmartSearch for Dow is now being used on a number of projects across Dow\u2019s plastics, silicone, and polyurethane businesses, as well as for many industrial solutions, the IT director notes. At any given time, Dow has 10 to 12 people committed to the collaborative solution.\n\n\u201cInstead of a needle in a haystack [approach], SmartSearch allows us to find the best molecule based on the data we have,\u201d Wilmot says. \u201cWe can get this to all the researchers to find the best targets available \u2014 the most sustainable, cost-effective, high-performance, and high-value materials as quickly as they can, giving us a competitive advantage.\u201d\n\nAll borne of what Wilmot calls \u201ca cool collaboration between our IT organization with an external partner,\u201d which, as it scales, will help Dow be more efficient and sustainable, he says, with potential impacts in industrial and agricultural chemistry, catalysis, drug discovery, and other areas, including identifying substitutes for replacing materials of concern, as was the case with the pulp and paper manufacturer. \u201cThat\u2019s the critical piece for us.\u201d