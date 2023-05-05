Learn from IT Thought Leaders at FutureIT D.C.

The mouthwatering aromas and Instagram-worthy food coming from Chef Edward Lee\u2019s kitchens are a far cry from the virtual worlds of IT professionals. And yet both can be high-stress work environments where smart systems and teamwork lead to the best outcomes.\n\nLee has thought a lot about what a modern workplace should look like, and he\u2019s innovating new ways of doing business. He will bring his story and lessons about leadership and disruption to the FutureIT Washington, D.C., conference taking place May 11 at Convene.\n\nDesigned for IT professionals in the Capitol-area community, the event promises to help attendees master the complexity of digital innovation.\n\nThe daylong event kicks off with a workshop on persuasive communication. Led by Larry Bonfante, a senior consultant at Ouellette & Associates and former CIO of the United States Tennis Association, and Dan Roberts, host of the Tech Whispers podcast, the interactive session will coach attendees on gaming out a strategy for success when navigating tough conversations with colleagues, vendors, board members, and other stakeholders.\n\nForward-thinking businesses are realizing the role of the CIO in using technology to achieve business outcomes \u2013 especially in today\u2019s uncertain economic times. Niki Allen, chief information technology and operations officer and vice president of infrastructure and operations, for Boeing Information Technology & Data Analytics, and Rona Bunn, CIO of NACD will offer practical strategies to lead the digital journey and avoid burnout, as well as answer audience questions in an open discussion.\n\nAnother reality redefining the workplace is hybrid work. Compucom\u2019s Troy Baldwin, product management director, will share tips for improving employee experience and building \u201cremote right\u201d strategies that connect digital workforces across the world.\n\nAddressing security needs in the age of ransomware, Evan Wolff, a partner at the law firm Crowell & Moring, will talk about the legalities of responding to data breaches.\n\nAs companies move into cloud maturity, mastering cloud governance will become a vital skill. Robert Ford, vice president, enterprise strategy, at CoreStack will discuss how to unlock greater cloud value.\n\nFind out how to use generative AI to enhance customer experience at a presentation from Marci Maddox, research vice president for IDC\u2019s Persuasive Content and Digital Experience Management Software Program.\n\nWith data and analytics forming the cornerstone of digital innovation, learn how to build a data-driven culture with Karla Gill, CTO of Momentous Capital.\n\nFinally, Matt Deneroff, branch director at the executive recruiting firm Robert Half, will give an overview of the IT executive job market as well as identify the skills that are emerging as must-have among successful candidates.\n\nThroughout the day, attendees will have opportunities to learn about new solutions from technology partners and to network with peers.\n\nThere will be lively discussion groups with experts on topics such as zero trust, next-gen cloud strategies, and emerging technologies.\n\nAttendees will also have the chance to participate in a guided networking session as more casual networking breaks. The day will wrap with a networking reception.\n\nDon\u2019t miss out \u2013 register now!