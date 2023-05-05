Learn from IT Thought Leaders at FutureIT D.C.

The mouthwatering aromas and Instagram-worthy food coming from Chef Edward Lee’s kitchens are a far cry from the virtual worlds of IT professionals. And yet both can be high-stress work environments where smart systems and teamwork lead to the best outcomes.

Lee has thought a lot about what a modern workplace should look like, and he’s innovating new ways of doing business. He will bring his story and lessons about leadership and disruption to the FutureIT Washington, D.C., conference taking place May 11 at Convene.

Designed for IT professionals in the Capitol-area community, the event promises to help attendees master the complexity of digital innovation.

The daylong event kicks off with a workshop on persuasive communication. Led by Larry Bonfante, a senior consultant at Ouellette & Associates and former CIO of the United States Tennis Association, and Dan Roberts, host of the Tech Whispers podcast, the interactive session will coach attendees on gaming out a strategy for success when navigating tough conversations with colleagues, vendors, board members, and other stakeholders.

Forward-thinking businesses are realizing the role of the CIO in using technology to achieve business outcomes – especially in today’s uncertain economic times. Niki Allen, chief information technology and operations officer and vice president of infrastructure and operations, for Boeing Information Technology & Data Analytics, and Rona Bunn, CIO of NACD will offer practical strategies to lead the digital journey and avoid burnout, as well as answer audience questions in an open discussion.

Another reality redefining the workplace is hybrid work. Compucom’s Troy Baldwin, product management director, will share tips for improving employee experience and building “remote right” strategies that connect digital workforces across the world.