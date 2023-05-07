NZ losing out on opportunity to outsource

Most New Zealand enterprises are not leveraging offshore tech skills to plug gaps, according to a new report from the University of Auckland’s Centre of Digital Enterprise.

Professor Ilan Oshri from the Centre of Digital Enterprise (CODE) which is part of the University of Auckland’s Business School, has launched The Current and Future State of Digital Sourcing in New Zealand report, examining the spending, interest, and attitudes of Kiwi companies on sourcing digital skills in the global market.

CODE was established 20 years ago and Oshri and his team took it over three years ago to reposition its focus on emerging technologies and sourcing. “Our purpose is to examine recent trends and practices in digital technologies, and to advise companies about best practices in the space of technology and their impact on individual teams and society at large.”

New Zealand has an acute tech skills shortage and currently the rate of producing local talent is falling behind demand, while importing skilled workers has its own challenges.

One hundred NZ organisations were surveyed, and the report found that most companies are not outsourcing, which came as a surprise to Oshri and his team.

“Only 30% are engaging in sourcing and the vast majority of them are engaging in local sourcing. This is quite surprising, considering the current pressures on the New Zealand economy, indicating that there should be more consideration to accessing skills [offshore],” says Oshri.