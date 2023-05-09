The promise, peril, and potential of the metaverse

We see the metaverse as an intersection of immersive experiences across the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) spectrums. Businesses can use it, as many already are, to enrich experiences, products, and services with virtual overlays for navigation and context. Others are creating new, fully immersive environments and finding a way to engage customers in them.\n\nBehind these new experiences is not one but several technologies. Many of those metaverse-enabling technologies, like 5G, blockchain, and AI, have been maturing over time, and things that were once technically feasible but not practical have become more commercially available, more affordable, and more consumable, like ChatGPT.\n\nKey trends\n\nWho are the business users of the metaverse?\n\nThe typical image of a metaverse user as a gamer with a headset and dual hand controllers playing Fortnite isn\u2019t wrong. But that image is overlooking a fast-rising wave of business adoption.\n\nConsumer brands have been early and enthusiastic adopters. Take Gucci.The luxury-goods brand partnered with Roblox to launch Gucci Town, a digital destination on Roblox \u201cdedicated to those seeking the unexpected and to express one\u2019s own individuality and connect with like-minded individuals from all over the world.\u201d Further, Gucci has built an immersive concept store that showcases rare pieces, fosters conversation across contemporary Gucci creators, and even offers digital collectibles for purchase.\n\nAnother top brand, Nike, is assembling a cohort of metaverse brand ambassadors by allowing users to create virtual products and monetize them on a Web3 platform called Swoosh. For its part, Nike can create physical products based on those designs. At last check, Nike had generated $185 million from NFT sales and trading royalties. The bottom line for these brands:\u00a0 Their metaverse presence generates new revenue and increases brand exposure \u2014 a win-win.\n\nIn manufacturing, companies have seized opportunities for upskilling and training, for example by providing real-time guided build instructions in an assembly process, or \u201csee what I see\u201d expert assistance when someone is troubleshooting equipment. Mercedes-Benz has invested in AR-based metaverse experiences to upskill its service technicians in their dealerships by providing a virtual overlay to its products.\n\nOther companies are looking at digital twins as a way to increase efficiency, reduce costs and optimize operations. For example, BMW has created a simulation of one of its assembly lines, which may enable it to simulate what may happen in a particular environment prior to pushing operations to the production floor.\n\nFinancial services also think the metaverse is \u201con the money.\u201d JPMorgan Chase was the first to open a metaverse \u201cbranch\u201d in Decentraland, and many other financial services brands are trying to figure out how to engage in the metaverse with customers, employees, partners, and other elements of their human ecosystems.\n\nFurther, evolution in the crypto space and digital wallets has boosted the ability to transact in the metaverse, with financial institutions \u2014 both traditional ones and startups \u2014 looking to capitalize on the metaverse economy.\n\nHow should companies proceed?\n\nSuccessful companies stay focused on delivering products and services in any technology context. With this objective in mind:\n\nProtiviti is taking a deep dive into the metaverse on VISION by Protiviti. Learn more at vision.protiviti.com\/metaverse.\n\nConnect with the Authors\n\nChristine LivingstonManaging Director, Emerging Technologies\n\nLata VargheseManaging Director, Technology Consulting\n\nAlex WeishauplManaging Director, Digital Transformation