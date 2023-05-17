ServiceNow, Nvidia to bring generative AI to enterprise workflows

ServiceNow and Nvidia on Wednesday said that they were collaborating to build generative AI applications for different enterprise functions in an effort to optimize business processes and workflows.

ServiceNow will use data available on its workflow platform along with Nvidia’s DGX Cloud, Nvidia DGX SuperPOD, and Nvidia’s Enterprise AI software suite to develop custom large language models for enterprises, said Rama Akkiraju, vice president of AI for IT at ServiceNow.

These models will be then used to develop generative AI application use cases across enterprise IT departments, customer service teams, employees, and developers in an effort to increase productivity by enhancing workflow automation, Akkiraju added.

The first results of the collaboration will be aimed at building generative AI application for enterprise IT departments, the companies said, adding that tasks and activities such as ticket summarization, ticket auto-routing, incident severity prediction, intent detection, semantic search, ticket auto-resolution, root cause analysis, and similar incident detection were being targeted.

Giving an example of how generative AI can help in increasing productivity, Akkiraju said that ticket summarization by AI can help save agents at least seven to eight minutes per interaction.

The implementation of generative AI use cases will be done mostly through virtual assistants, which in turn will be able to resolve a broad range of user questions and support requests with purpose-built AI chatbots that use large language models and focus on defined IT tasks, the companies said.