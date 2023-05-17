6 barriers to becoming a data-driven company

It\u2019s no surprise that becoming a data-driven company is at the top of the corporate agenda. A recent IDC whitepaper found that data-savvy companies reported a threefold increase in revenue improvement, almost tripling the likelihood of reduced time to market for new products and services, and more than doubling the probability of enhanced customer satisfaction, profits, and operational efficiency.\n\nBut according to a January survey of data and information executives from NewVantage Partners, merely a quarter of companies describe themselves as data-driven, and only 21% say they have a data culture in their organizations.\n\nSeveral key factors help explain this disconnect, but cultural issues were cited by 80% of respondents as the biggest factor keeping them from getting value from their data investments, while only 20% pointed to technology limitations. Based on the experience of experts who have surmounted these roadblocks firsthand, others remain as well.\n\nRecognizing bad data\n\nEven the best of analytics strategies can be derailed if the underlying data is bad. But solving data quality problems requires a deep understanding of what the data means and how it\u2019s collected. Resolving duplicate data is one issue, but when the data is just wrong, that\u2019s much harder to fix, says Uyi Stewart, chief data and technology officer at Data.org, a nonprofit backed by the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth and the Rockefeller Foundation.\n\n\u201cThe challenge of veracity is much more difficult and takes more time,\u201d he says. \u201cThis is where you require domain expertise to allow you to separate fact from fiction.\u201d\n\nSimple technical skills are not enough. That\u2019s what Lenno Maris found out when he joined FrieslandCampina, a multinational dairy cooperative, in 2017, when the company was embarking on a strategic plan to become a data-driven company.\n\nIt was a big challenge. The company has over 21,000 employees in 31 countries, and has customers in over 100 countries. It quickly became clear that data quality was going to be a big hurdle.\n\nFor example, inventory was reported based on the number of pallets, but orders were based on unit numbers, says Maris, the company\u2019s senior global director for enterprise data and authorizations. This meant that people had to do manual conversions to ensure the right quantities were delivered at the right price.\n\nOr take commodity codes. Each plant put in the commodity code that best fit the product, with different plants using different codes that were then used to reclaim import and export taxes. \u201cBut tax reporting is performed at the corporate level, so consistency is needed,\u201d says Maris.\n\nTo fix the data issues, FrieslandCampina had to evolve its data organization. At the start of the project, the team focused mostly on the technical details of data entry. But that changed quickly.\n\n\u201cWe\u2019ve been able to retrain our team to become process experts, data quality experts, and domain experts,\u201d Maris says. \u201cThat allows us to transition to proactive data support and become advisors to our business peers.\u201d\n\nSimilarly, the technology platform chosen to help the company improve its data quality, Syniti, had to adapt as well.\n\n\u201cThe platform is good but highly technical,\u201d Maris says. \u201cSo we had some challenges with our business user adoption. We\u2019ve challenged Syniti to provide a business-relevant user interface.\u201d\n\nIn 2018, the tier-one master data objects were in place: vendors, materials, customers, and finance. The following year, this expanded to tier-two data objects, including contracts, bills of materials, rebates, and pricing. By the end of 2022, the company had finished orchestrating the logical business flows and the project was fully deployed. The result was a 95% improvement in data quality and a 108% improvement in productivity.\n\n\u201cPrior to implementation of the foundational data platform, we had over 10,000 hours of rework on our master data on an annual basis,\u201d he says. \u201cToday, this has been reduced to almost zero.\u201d\n\nData quality was also an issue at Aflac, says Aflac CIO Shelia Anderson. When Aflac began its journey toward becoming a data-driven company, there were different business operations across Aflac\u2019s various books of business, she says.\n\n\u201cThere were multiple systems of data intake, which presented inconsistencies in data quality,\u201d she says. That made it difficult to get useful insights from the data. To solve the problem, Aflac moved to a digital-first, customer-centric approach. This required data consolidation across various ecosystems, and as a result, the customer experience has improved and the company has been able to increase automation in its business processes and reduce error rates.\n\n\u201cA significant benefit is that it frees bandwidth for customer service agents, enabling them to focus on higher complexity claims that require a more personal touch,\u201d she says.\n\nSeeing data consolidation as a technology problem\n\nOne of Randy Sykes\u2019 previous employers spent eight years building a data warehouse without success.\n\n\u201cThat\u2019s because we tried to apply standard system development techniques without making sure that the business was with you in lockstep,\u201d he says.\n\nToday, Sykes is IT director of data services at Hastings Mutual Insurance Co. This time, he took a different approach to consolidating the organization\u2019s data.\n\nTen years ago, the company decided to bring everything together into a data warehouse. At the time, reports took 45 days to produce and business users didn\u2019t have the information they needed to make business decisions.\n\nFirst, data would be collected in a landing area via nightly batch imports from legacy systems. It would then move into a staging area, where business rules would be applied to consolidate and reconcile data from different systems. This required a deep understanding of how the company operates and what the data means. But this time, the project was successful because there were subject matter experts on the team.\n\n\u201cWe had a couple of business folks who\u2019d been with the company a long time and had a lot of knowledge of the organization,\u201d he says. \u201cYou actually have a cross-functional team to be successful.\u201d\n\nFor example, different insurance policy systems might have different terms, and different coverage areas and risks. In order to consolidate all this information, the data team needs to have a good understanding of the business language and the rules needed to transform the raw data into a universal format.\n\n\u201cThat\u2019s the biggest challenge that companies run into,\u201d he says. \u201cThey try to get the data and technically put it together and forget the business story behind the information. A lot of times, these types of projects fail.\u201d\n\nToday, a report that used to take 45 days can be turned around in 24 hours, he says. Then, as databases continue to get modernized and become event-driven, the information will become available in real time.\n\nNo short-term business benefits\n\nOnce Hastings started getting data together, the data project began producing value for the company, within a year, even though the data warehouse project, which began in 2014, wasn\u2019t delivered until 2017.\n\nThat\u2019s because the landing and staging areas were already providing value in terms of gathering and processing the data.\n\nData projects have to deliver business value all throughout the process, Sykes says. \u201cNobody is going to wait forever.\u201d\n\nA similar \u201cquick win\u201d helped lead to the success of a major data project for Denise Allec, principal consultant at NTT Americas, back when she was the director of corporate IT at a major corporation.\n\nA six-week proof-of-concept project showed that the project had value, she says, and helped overcome challenges such as business units\u2019 unwillingness to give up their silos of data.\n\n\u201cGiving up ownership of data represents a loss of control to many,\u201d she says. \u201cInformation is power.\u201d\n\nThis kind of data hoarding isn\u2019t limited to senior executives, though.\n\n\u201cEmployees tend not to trust others\u2019 data,\u201d she says.\n\nThey want to validate and scrub their own sources, and massage and create their own reporting tools that work for their unique needs.\n\n\u201cWe\u2019ve all seen the numerous duplicative databases that exist throughout a company and the challenges that arise from such a situation,\u201d she says.\n\nChoosing data projects that don\u2019t have immediate benefits is a major roadblock to successful data initiatives, confirms Sanjay Srivastava, chief digital strategist at Genpact.\n\n \u201cUntil you do this, it\u2019s all a theoretical discussion.\u201d\n\nThe flip side is choosing projects that don\u2019t have any ability to scale\u2014another major barrier.\n\nWithout the ability to scale, a data project won\u2019t have meaningful long-term impact, instead using up resources for a small or idiosyncratic use case.\n\n\u201cThe key is how you deliver business value in chunks, in a time frame that keeps people\u2019s attention, and that is scalable,\u201d he says.\n\nNot giving end users the self-service tools they need\n\nPutting the business users first means giving people the data they need in the form they need it. Sometimes, that means Excel spreadsheets. At Hastings, for example, staff would historically copy-and-paste data into Excel in order to work with it.\n\n\u201cEverybody uses Excel,\u201d says Hastings\u2019 Sykes. \u201cNow we say, \u2018Why don\u2019t we just give you the data so you don\u2019t have to copy-and-paste it anymore.\u2019\u201d\n\nBut the company has also been creating dashboards. Today, about a quarter of the company\u2019s 420 employees are using the dashboards as well as outside agencies.\n\n\u201cThey can now help agents cross-sell our products,\u201d he says. \u201cWe didn\u2019t have that before.\u201d\n\nBut providing people with the serf-serve analytics tools they need is a challenge. \u201cWe\u2019re still behind the eight ball a little bit,\u201d he says. But with 200 business-focused dashboards already in place, the process is well under way.\n\nAnother organization that recently began the process of democratizing access to data is the Dayton Children\u2019s Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.\n\n\u201cWe weren\u2019t doing that well five years ago,\u201d says CIO J.D. Whitlock. \u201cThere were still a lot of spreadsheets. Now we\u2019re using the Microsoft data stack, like a lot of people are doing. So as long as someone knows a little bit about how to use PowerBI, we\u2019re serving up the appropriate data, in the appropriate format, with appropriate security.\u201d\n\nIn addition, data analysts have also been decentralized, so people don\u2019t have to go to a single team with their data questions.\n\n\u201cSay you want to know how many of procedures X doctor Y did last year,\u201d says Whitlock. \u201cIt\u2019s a relatively simple query. But if you don\u2019t give people the tools to do that themselves, then you\u2019ve got a thousand requests.\u201d\n\nPutting self-serve data tools in place has helped the company move toward being a data-driven organization, he says. \u201cWith the caveat that it\u2019s always a journey and you never declare victory.\u201d\n\nNot including end users in your development process\n\nIgnoring user needs is nearly always a recipe for disaster. For example, Nick Kramer recently worked with a national restaurant services company, with offices in 46 US states and up to $500 million in annual revenues. Kramer is the leader of applied solutions at SSA & Company, a global consulting firm. The restaurant services company was growing rapidly but service levels were dropping.\n\n\u201cEverybody was pointing fingers at each other,\u201d he says. \u201cBut the CIO had no dashboards or reports\u2014just anecdotes and opinions.\u201d\n\nOne of the problems was that the central installation system was widely ignored. Employees updated records, but after the fact. The system had been imposed on them and was hard to use.\n\n\u201cPeople in the order department, in sales, legal, and on the installation side\u2014every office had their own spreadsheets they ran their schedules on,\u201d Kramer says. \u201cNone of the communication was happening and the data wasn\u2019t flowing. So you had to go office by office to find out who was doing what and how well, and which delays were unsolvable and which ones could be addressed.\u201d\n\nThe solution was to get close to the business users, to understand how the data was used.\n\nJoshua Swartz, partner at Kearney, had a similar experience recently when he was working on a consulting project with a US food company with several billion in annual revenues.\n\nThe company wanted to enable production managers to make better decisions about what to produce based on real data.\n\n\u201cFor example, there\u2019s a production line in a certain production site and it can make either tortilla chips or pita bread,\u201d says Swartz. \u201cIf there\u2019s a switchover, you have to stop and clean and change the ingredients.\u201d\n\nBut, say, the old way was to do four hours on tortillas and four hours on pita bread, and the data showed that you should do two hours on tortilla chips\u2014and then tomorrow it may be the opposite. And since food products are perishable, getting production wrong means that some product would have to be thrown away. But when the company first designed its solution, the production workers weren\u2019t involved, says Swartz. \u201cThey were too busy producing food and didn\u2019t have time to stop and attend meetings.\u201d\n\nThis wasn\u2019t expected to be a problem because the company\u2019s culture was hierarchical. \u201cWhen the CEO says something and pounds their fist on the table, everyone has to follow suit,\u201d he says.\n\nBut the new system was used for only a couple of weeks in the pilot site and then the employees found that the system didn\u2019t really work for them and went back to doing things the old way. Also, it didn\u2019t help that the company\u2019s data czar was located a couple of layers down in the company\u2019s technology organization, rather than closer to top management or to the business units.\n\nFixing the problem required bringing the actual employees to the design suite, even though it required adding capacity to the production lines to free up workers.\n\n\u201cFood companies with very thin margins weren\u2019t comfortable making that investment,\u201d Swartz says. But when they became part of the process, they were able to contribute to the solution, and today a third to a half of the facilities are using the new technology.\n\nSwartz also recommends that the chief data officer be located closer to the company\u2019s most valuable data.\n\n\u201cIf data is a strategic asset of the business, I would place the CDO closer to the part of the business that has ownership of the data,\u201d he says. \u201cIf the organization is focused on using data for operational efficiency, then under the COO might be the right place.\u201d\n\nA sales-driven company might want to put the CDO under the sales officer, however, and a product company, under the marketing officer, he says. One consumer packaged goods company he worked with actually had the CDO report directly to the CEO.\n\n\u201cIf you think of data as a technology problem, you\u2019re going to keep running into challenges of how much value you are actually getting from data and analytics,\u201d says Swartz.\n\nA lack of trust\n\nThe responsible use of data is important for the success of data initiatives, and nowhere more so than in finance.\n\n\u201cTrust is of utmost importance in the banking sector,\u201d says Sameer Gupta, chief analytics officer at DBS Bank. \u201cIt\u2019s crucial to use data and models responsibly, and ethical considerations must be upheld while using data.\u201d\n\nData use should be purposeful, he says, respectful, and explainable, and should never come as a surprise. \u201cData use should be expected by individuals and corporates,\u201d he says.\n\nBy focusing on trust, he adds, the bank has been able to deploy AI and data use cases across the enterprise\u2014260 at the last count\u2014ranging from customer-facing businesses like consumer and small and medium enterprise banking, to support functions like compliance, marketing, and HR.\n\n\u201cIn 2022, the revenue uplift from our AI and machine learning initiatives was about SGD 150 million [US $112 million], more than double that from the previous year,\u201d he says. \u201cWe aspire to achieve SGD 1 billion in the next five years.\u201d\n\nEarning trust takes time and commitment. Becoming a data-driven company is all but impossible without it. But once trust is gained, it begins a virtuous cycle. According to a CapGemini change management study released in January, in organizations with strong data analytics, employees are 18% more likely to trust the company. And when those companies need to evolve further, the probability of successful change is 23 to 27% higher than at other organizations.\n\n\u201cMany people, including data experts, think most issues while transitioning toward becoming a data-driven company are technology-related,\u201d says Eugenio Zuccarelli, a data scientist at a global retailer and former AI research scientist at MIT.\n\nBut the real barriers are personal, he says, as people have to learn to understand the value of making data-based decisions.\n\n\u201cWhile doing research at MIT, I often saw experts and leaders of organizations struggle with their transition toward becoming a more data-driven organization,\u201d he says. \u201cThe main issues were usually cultural, such as a belief that technology would have overtaken their decision-making, rather than empowering them, and a general tendency to take decisions based on experience and gut feelings.\u201d\n\nPeople need to understand that their expertise is still vital, he adds, and that the data is there to provide additional input. \n\nCompanies need to stop thinking about becoming a data-driven company as a technology problem.\n\n\u201cAll our clients are talking about becoming more data driven, and none of them know what it means,\u201d says Donncha Carroll, partner in the revenue growth practice and head of the data science team at Lotis Blue Consulting. They focus on their technology capabilities, he says, not what people will be able to do with the data they get.\n\n\u201cThey don\u2019t put the user of the solution in the frame,\u201d he says. \u201cLots of data analytics teams provide data dashboards that provide information that is neither useful nor actionable. And it dies on the vine.\u201d