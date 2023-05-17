Einstein GPT gives Salesforce unifying vision for high-profile acquisitions

It’s no secret to anyone that generative AI is the hot new thing in tech right now, promising to revolutionize the way humans interact with software. And, perhaps uniquely, it is a potentially transformational technology that won’t require rebuilding the infrastructure stack.

Salesforce is one a rising wave of software companies betting on the promise of generative AI. But in Salesforce’s case the bet appears to be big — and one that may finally tie together its disparate, high-profile acquisitions over the past few years in ways that could shed light on the company’s long-term vision for how its customers will make use of its full slate of offerings.

At its Salesforce World Tour NYC and Tableau Conference events earlier this month, the company unveiled a slew of new generative AI improvements and offerings for Sales Cloud, Slack, and Tableau. In collaboration with partner Accenture, Salesforce also announced a generative AI for CRM acceleration hub that will help customers scale their generative AI efforts.

“We’re thinking about how we can better utilize AI to support a sales organization in terms of creating the right strategies to approach customers,” says Juan Perez, who joined Salesforce as CIO in 2022 after more than 30 years at UPS in various technology leadership roles, including CIO and chief information and engineering officer. “How can we take that great, trusted data that we have and simplify the way in which account executives are positioning a deal in front of a customer, are positioning a solution in front of a customer?”

Gerry Murray, research director of marketing and sales technology at IDC, believes Salesforce is right on trend, noting a genuine appetite for AI in search and social services, along with enterprise cloud applications.

“Generative AI and prompt-based UIs are going to become de facto capabilities for marketers and marketing systems,” Murray says. “As the example of ChatGPT’s record-setting growth to 100 million monthly users in only two months shows, people naturally understand and prefer dialogue-based ways to interact with information.”