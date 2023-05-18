14 essential book recommendations by and for IT leaders

Ross was Senior Advisor for Innovation to US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and traveled the world, visiting startup hubs and R&D labs, to uncover the latest advances that are emerging from every corner of the globe. In the book, he examines robotics, AI, cybercrime, genomics, big data, and more.

“It covers the different aspects of what will drive global transformation and how these will cause progress or failure,” says Vaidyanathan. “Ross also looks at how the global economic future will be shaped and the trends that will drive the way we live.”

For solving process issues

Andrey Ivashin, CIO at Dyninno, recommends three books that “hunt for answers and valuable advice in business areas where leaders frequently experience challenges,” he says. “They have each helped me at various points in my professional life.”

The first of which, The Goal: A Process of Ongoing Improvement (North River Press, 2014) by Eliyahu M. Goldratt, is a treatise on modern economic theory, packaged as a novel.

“It is a well-known book and a classic of business literature,” says Ivashin. “And because it is written like a novel, it is accessible and engaging. It offers helpful techniques and solutions for resolving typical corporate issues like bottlenecks, inefficiencies, and poor communication. The lessons you learn from the characters in the book can be applied to any business and it highlights the necessity for businesses to continuously enhance their processes to remain successful and competitive.”

For building culture

Ivashin also recommendsWhat You Do Is Who You Are: How to Create Your Business Culture(Harper Business, 2019)by Ben Horowitz because it “shows the importance of company culture and the role of leadership.”

Horowitz is a venture capitalist and management expert who uses history and modern organizational practice to offer advice on culture building.

“It offers helpful suggestions and examples of what does and doesn’t work in terms of creating a strong company culture,” says Ivashin. “I think it’s more significant that the author examines how leaders may foster a healthy work atmosphere and inspire people to perform at their highest level throughout the book.”

To understand the science of motivation

Ivashin also thinks IT leaders will enjoy Drive: The Surprising Truth About What Motivates Us (Riverhead Books, 2009) by Daniel H. Pink.

Pink is a New York Times bestselling author of seven books about work, creativity, and behavior and his books have sold millions of copies around the world.

“This book explores what truly motivates people, based on scientific research from psychology, economics, and neuroscience,” says Ivashin. “Pink points out that conventional motivational techniques, such as rewards and punishments, are less successful than we assume and might even be counterproductive. It shows that the three key motivation factors are autonomy, mastery, and purpose.”

For learning what drives trust

Rick Johnson, chief digital officer of Marvin, recommends The Four Factors of Trust: How Organizations Can Earn Lifelong Loyalty (Wiley, 2022) by Ashley Reichheld and Amelia Dunlop. This title breaks teaches you to measure, predict, and build trust.

“We need to really understand the drivers that influence customer and employee trust, as this is increasingly a litmus test,” says Johnson. “Those are the drivers we need to focus on and accentuate in our customer experiences as well as employee experiences — experiences that are shaped and delivered by technology. Technology leaders must be trusted by the enterprise. There must be trust that we are making the right technology decisions, designing and introducing technology that will work and deliver value, and trust in doing what we say we will do. It is imperative for technology leaders to be authentic, honest, candid, and transparent — in the pursuit of being trusted.”

To learn from historic leaders

Bill Bragg, CIO at SymphonyAI, recommends Inspiring Leadership: Learning From Great Leaders(THO, 2002) by John Adair, which breaks down the lessons learned by great leaders from history — Alexander the Great, Attila, Churchill, de Gaulle, Einstein, Gandhi, Sir Edmund Hillary, Ho Chih Min, Hsun-Tzu, Kennedy, Lao Tzu, and many more — so that today’s leaders can learn from them.

“It showed me the human physics we need to account for, and to value, when we decide how to focus our time,” says Bragg.

To inspire bold action

Bragg also enjoyed Do/Disrupt: Change the Status Quo. Or Become It (Chronicle Books, 2018) by Mark Shayler.

This advice book offers tips — as well as quotes from some of history’s most famous innovators — on how to be strategic and bold as you take your own path toward transforming your ideas into reality. “It is a fun and straight to the point guide or sketchbook,” he says. “It’s suitable for all seeking a brave new way.”

As a playbook for success

Barr Moses, CEO and co-founder at Monte Carlo, recommends Amp It Up: Leading for Hypergrowth by Raising Expectations, Increasing Urgency, and Elevating Intensity (Wiley, 2022) by Frank Slootman.

“Frank Slootman, serial entrepreneur and CEO of Snowflake, shares his playbook for building a successful company,” says Moses, “having led Snowflake to the biggest software IPO ever. In his first book, he pulls no punches about the importance of speed and focus when leading a hypergrowth organization, as well as setting a high bar for the rest of your team. As co-founder and CEO of my own category-creating company in the data space, I found Slootman’s tactical advice and insightful perspective on what it takes to reach unprecedented scale to be a goldmine. 10/10; would — and often do — read again.”

For learning the power of lean software and DevOps

Rajesh Jethwa, CTO of Digiterre, suggests Accelerate: The Science of Lean Software and DevOps: Building and Scaling High Performing Technology Organizations (IT Revolution Press, 2018) by Dr. Nicole Forsgren, PhD, Gene Kim, and Jez Humble.

This book examines, through extensive research, ways that technology can drive business value.

“Backed by considerable research,” says Jethwa, “the book provides data-driven insights and practical guidance on how to improve technology delivery capabilities and foster a culture of continuous improvement to build high-performing teams.”

Practical, indeed.