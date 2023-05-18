Discount Tire tunes IT to reinvent customer experience

Cracking the code for fast, reliable automotive service requires vision — especially in an era in which customers expect flexible, convenient experiences delivered on their terms.

For US tire retail chain Discount Tire inspiration for reinventing its retail automotive experience would come from familiar territory: the less than 20 seconds it takes a NASCAR pit crew to complete a pit stop. Think, a race car pulls into its pit, a crew chief calls out the work to be done, and a team of technicians tune the car to re-enter the race in a fraction of a minute, complete with four new tires, a full tank of gas, and a clean windshield.

But executing such a vision at scale to serve the customers of 1,100-plus retail locations would mean overhauling Discount Tire’s IT operations to take full advantage of the latest digital technologies, including automation and IoT. For CIO Gary Desai, future-proofing a frictionless experience for the on-the-go driver would be the key to ushering Discount Tire’s reputation as a people-first business into the digital era.

The Pit Pass transformation

To operate efficiently in major urban areas, where real estate comes at a premium, Discount Tire would have to minimize both parking lot size and the number of SKUs it carries on any given day. Adopting a just-in-time delivery system could help accomplish that goal, but it would require a way to better anticipate customers’ needs.

Chief Experience Officer Tom Williams, who has spent nearly four decades with Discount Tire helping to improve the employee and the customer experience, understood that the efficiency of NASCAR mechanics is largely due to preparation. When a race car pits, crew members know exactly what they must do and step up to the car with the exact right tools in hand. In contrast, tire-change stores can take up to 30 minutes discerning the scope of work, checking inventory, and securing resources. And that’s when the right tires are in stock. Often, customers must return days later, after the store has procured those tires.

Discount Tire’s solution? The Pit Pass concept, which would alleviate guesswork by incorporating a customer journey in which customer data could be collected ahead of their appointment with the goal of having them in and out in 20 minutes. The project was recently awarded a CIO US 100 Award for innovation and IT leadership.