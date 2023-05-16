AFL launches Just Walk Out technology to tackle queues at Marvel Stadium

The pain of long lines for food and drinks is about to be eased at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium with the introduction of Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology, a first for the southern hemisphere.

Rob Pickering, general manager for technology at The Australian Football League (AFL), which owns and operates the stadium, says the initiative is set to go live in the next fortnight in time for the early rounds of the AFL Premiership Season.

“It provides a frictionless shopping experience where a person walks up to the gates, taps their credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, walks in, retrieves the things they want, and just walks out. So that means there’s no queuing. There’s no lines. There’s no worries. You go from your seat to your seat as quickly as possible.”

More than two million people attend events at the stadium each year, according to the AFL. While best known for Aussie rules games, Marvel Stadium has also hosted some of the biggest international sporting events such as UFC, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and international rugby union tests. It has also staged concerts for some of the world’s biggest stars including U2, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift.

The technology will initially be available at two of the stadium’s 20-plus food and beverage stands. It forms part of Pickering’s vision for Marvel to be “the most technologically advanced stadium in the southern hemisphere.”

While Amazon is doing the heavy lifting on the cameras and AI to enable Just Walk Out, the AFL’s technology team has been looking after the foundations.