5 C-suite bridges every IT leader must build

IT leaders have known for years that having \u201ca seat at the table\u201d is essential to their success. Without insight into and influence over key organizational decisions and priorities, CIOs are disadvantaged when it comes to launching and supporting initiatives that will help the business thrive.\n\nBut these days, that seat at the table, where the CEO and other top executives define and map out business strategy, is no longer enough. Every business function is driven by technology today and most are asking for more of it. And because each business function has its own challenges and opportunities, a smart CIO needs to understand those differences \u2014 and to build individual relationships with the leaders of each of those functional areas, not just with the CEO or the C-suite as a group.\n\nThat\u2019s especially true when functional areas outside IT routinely buy their own technology and hire their own technology professionals, says Irving Tyler, distinguished VP analyst at Gartner, and former CIO of Quaker Chemical and IMS Health. A recent Gartner survey found that 41% of employees outside IT are \u201cbusiness technologists\u201d who spend at least part of their time working on technology.\n\nLeaders of an organization\u2019s various function areas tend to have differing needs and priorities. Marketing leaders may be eager to try out new technologies that make purchases easier for customers or help gather valuable data about them. Finance leaders may be most interested in automating processes to avoid hiring more people than needed. HR leaders may be mostly concerned with protecting employees\u2019 personal data and ensuring that can\u2019t-fail systems like payroll never go down.\n\n\u201cAcross the table, the relationships are all different for me, and how I work with them and approach them and engage them is very different,\u201d says Rose Chambers, CIO of Charlotte, N.C.-based fiber network company Segra. \u201cOne size does not fit all.\u201d\n\nTo better collaborate with her C-suite colleagues, Chambers makes a point of meeting one-on-one either every week or every other week with each functional leader even if there\u2019s no pressing issue or project to discuss.\n\n\u201cI make sure that I understand what\u2019s going on in their space, and that they understand what\u2019s going on in my space as well,\u201d she says. \u201cYou have to make sure you\u2019re building those relationships, even when you don\u2019t need them, because waiting to build them until you need them is not a great starting point.\u201d\n\nHere are some of the most important relationships for CIOs to build, how those relationships differ from one another, and what each of these functional leaders is likely to care about most.\n\nChief marketing officer\n\nKashif Naqshbandi, CMO at London-based tech talent recruitment and training company Tenth Revolution Group, meets about once a month with Tenth Revolution CIO Mark Hill. \u201cThere is a significant amount of crossover between our areas. Certainly, marketing is more technology-focused than it was,\u201d Naqshbandi says.\n\nThis close relationship helps Naqshbandi get buy-in from the rest of leadership for new technology initiatives, he says. \u201cAny sort of technology investment I\u2019m thinking about, from day one I bring Mark in because I need to have him on board first,\u201d he says. \u201cAnd then, basically, we get the other C-suite members to agree that this is a worthwhile investment.\u201d\n\nThat sort of joint sponsorship and common understanding of business goals is paramount, Naqshbandi adds. \u201cBeing CIO isn\u2019t just about making sure the emails work. It\u2019s working together on what the long-term picture is, and what the technology stack in the future looks like.\u201d\n\nIn Tenth Revolution\u2019s case, it also means upgrading systems to serve a new and more demanding market segment. The company once focused on small-to-midsize businesses. \u201cNow, we have quite a large footprint with enterprise customers,\u201d Naqshbandi says. \u201cWe have to align on the systems, processes, and go-to-market that gets us more of that type of customer. That requires agreement on vision, strategy, and needs, and how we\u2019re going to get there,\u201d he says. \u201cWe can\u2019t do that without having an IT partner who\u2019s fully bought into it.\u201d\n\nChief financial officer\n\nIn a recent survey by financial software company Coupa, 33% of CFOs said they felt more tension with CIOs than with any other leader at their company.\n\nWhat\u2019s the source of all that tension? One explanation could be recent changes in the economy, says Tony Tiscornia, Coupa\u2019s CFO.\n\n\u201cI think CIOs, their charter is to arm the business with the best technology for running the business over the long term and creating growth,\u201d he says. \u201cI think, in the near term, CFOs are really cranking down on budgets. When interest rates were very, very low and money was almost free, things were all about growth. Now we\u2019re in a place where CFOs are often forcing the business and CIOs to make tradeoffs. If you want to bring in this new solution, you\u2019ve got to cut one other one.\u201d\n\nHowever, CFOs still want to invest in automation, he says. \u201cAutomation is going to be a lot less expensive than hiring new people, training them, having turnover, etc.,\u201d he says. \u201cMaybe potentially having a layoff because you end up having too many people.\u201d\n\nAnd, he says, despite the need to limit costs during these high-interest times, CFOs don\u2019t want to stifle innovation. \u201cI want CIOs to know it\u2019s not all about the bottom line,\u201d he says. \u201cCFOs care dearly about the top line as well.\u201d\n\nChief human resources officer\n\nWith marketing leaders, the biggest challenge may be to manage the ever-growing number of new tools that users want or have already obtained, Chambers says. \u201cConversely, with my HR leader, I\u2019m more actively going to her and saying, \u2018Hey, there are things I believe we can do for you.\u2019\u201d\n\nHR executives tend to be more cautious than other functional leaders when it comes to trying out new technologies, and for good reasons. First, they\u2019re dealing with employees\u2019 sensitive personal data that absolutely must be carefully protected. And second, they work with systems that must not go down, no matter what. Users might be very annoyed if, say, an important procurement fails to go through. But that\u2019s nothing compared to how they\u2019ll react if their paychecks don\u2019t arrive on time.\n\nDaragh Mahon, CIO at logistics company Werner Enterprises, was highly aware of both these issues when he joined the company about three years ago. One of his first projects was to carry out a planned migration from a mainframe-based system to Workday. \u201cI think there\u2019s a level of sensitivity about data in general in any organization, but it\u2019s amped up when you\u2019re talking about HR data,\u201d he says.\n\nThe second difference between HR and other areas is that there\u2019s a higher level of empathy for employees, he says. Of course, IT\u2019s job in general is to \u201cmake employees\u2019 life easier so they can focus on doing their jobs versus focusing on the technology,\u201d he says. \u201cBut when you work with an HR leader, there\u2019s a level of empathy for the employee that might not exist in other roles. I think an HR leader automatically brings that to the table. So it\u2019s really thinking about the employee experience, which can have a massive influence on employee satisfaction.\u201d\n\nChief operating officer\n\nWhile a COO is often simply the No. 2 executive after the CEO, he or she may also oversee a company\u2019s operations. And operations technology (OT) has evolved quite a lot in the past few years. Operations devices were once completely disconnected from the rest of the company\u2019s systems \u2014 and sometimes separated by an \u201cair gap.\u201d They were often antiquated as well.\n\nBut OT has changed significantly, blending quite often with IT. \u201cThat separation existed because when we bought operational technology, even though it generated information, it sat there on its own,\u201d Tyler says. \u201cNow that equipment has been replaced with increasingly smart things, and suddenly people have discovered that the data that piece of equipment produces can give us another source of insight. And so, the CIO gets involved, increasingly, in those kinds of things.\u201d\n\nAt internet infrastructure company Segra, \u201cOperations is not only doing our service delivery and provisioning our customers, they\u2019re also doing all our proactive monitoring of the network and responding to trouble tickets,\u201d Chambers says. \u201cThey are one of my biggest customers and they\u2019re managing that heartbeat of the business.\u201d\n\nWhere sales and marketing are eager to try the newest technology, operations teams can be a bit more skeptical when presented with new tools, she adds. \u201cThe change curve for them is pretty steep, and the scenarios they deal with are fairly complex. So they\u2019re a little more cautious when it comes to change.\u201d But once they decide to adopt a new technology, she says, they will put in the effort that change requires. \u201cThey are willing to go through that change journey with you because we\u2019re usually solving something that\u2019s a pain point for them.\u201d\n\nAt this writing, Chambers and her team are about to launch a ServiceNow deployment to replace Segra\u2019s trouble ticketing and workflow platforms. Both the software and the integrator who will help with the deployment were selected in a joint process involving both operations and IT. Some 20 users from different functions within operations were invited to view the demos and give their input, Chambers says. At the demos, vendors were required to simulate several specific processes that Segra employees must actually go through as part of their jobs.\n\n\u201cThe fact that we asked everybody to follow the same blueprint really helped them sort through the noise and look at the platform,\u201d she says.\n\nIt also created a lot of buy-in. \u201cThe users never had been brought into a process like that,\u201d she says. \u201cThat was really well received and contributed to strengthening that partnership.\u201d\n\nOperations users have a lot of pressures and responsibilities, she adds, and switching to a new system will inevitably add to that workload, at least initially. But because they participated in the selection process, most seem to be enthusiastic about it. \u201cWe kick off officially with the integrator next week, and there\u2019s a lot of buzz and excitement,\u201d she says.\n\nChief risk officer, chief information security officer, general counsel\n\nDepending on your organization, overseeing cybersecurity, compliance, and risk may fall to a different functional leader. But whoever it is, it\u2019s always great to have an ally when it comes to safeguarding data and protecting your network from intruders. That\u2019s especially important in these days of cloud-first systems and software, when departments outside IT often buy cloud-based products directly from vendors, and don\u2019t always understand the security issues that might arise as a result.\n\nSometimes, they\u2019re not even aware that they are making a technology purchase, says Bryan Lewis, CIO of the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia. \u201cIf I\u2019m buying a technology system, I know I need to fill out the correct cybersecurity information,\u201d he says. \u201cIf I\u2019m buying services from a consultant, then it gets a lot more cloudy because there\u2019s no real visibility at procurement as to what\u2019s under the covers.\u201d\n\nThat can be dangerous because third-party consultants may gain access to the university\u2019s data on its 21,000 students. \u201cThe data agreements are really, really cloudy,\u201d Lewis says. \u201cSo if they\u2019re parsing or collecting data on potential students or current students, it doesn\u2019t matter that they\u2019re collecting the data. We are still liable for that because it\u2019s our data.\u201d\n\nNavigating these issues requires finesse. \u201cI\u2019ve seen it happen where basically we\u2019re unable to sign contracts for six months because there\u2019s so much vetting of what\u2019s going to be done where, and it slows down the whole process, and no work gets done,\u201d Lewis says. \u201cOn the other side of it, I\u2019ve seen departments basically circumvent the vetting process completely. And then there\u2019s this tacit acknowledgement that there is no agreement in place with Vendor X, and they\u2019re processing student data, and somebody\u2019s got to deal with that at some point.\u201d\n\nHappily for him, he says, Lewis has no hand in establishing cybersecurity policies. That\u2019s done by the CISO for the university as a whole, who reports to the university\u2019s CIO. Lewis works closely with the CISO, though, both because of his role as McIntire\u2019s CIO, and because he\u2019s also a faculty member who teaches cybersecurity. \u201cI talk to the CISO virtually every week, a lot of it on practical matters or class matters,\u201d he says. \u201cBut every month, he coordinates all of us across the university to talk about policy and any new federal and state requirements that we\u2019re going to be responsible for implementing.\u201d\n\nWhen it comes to hardening security, \u201cit\u2019s very important for someone like me to try to dialogue about the bigger picture,\u201d he says. What keeps him up at night, though, is that without strong relationships, those conversations might never happen.\n\n\u201cWe collect data on the lifecycle of our students from when they\u2019re in high school to when they\u2019re a 90-year-old alum,\u201d he says. \u201cThat actually crosses five, six, seven different departments. And so it\u2019s necessary to keep the dialogue at a higher level, to make sure we\u2019re not just seeing the tree, but the forest of how we\u2019re using this data.\u201d