The DR essential IT leaders can’t overlook

Several years ago, an earthquake struck a West Coast community and threw almost everyone’s data center offline. There were regional electrical outages and communications disruptions, and systems failed.

It’s a vivid memory because I was the CIO of an area financial institution at that time.

We went into disaster recovery failover mode, with everyone in IT focused on getting systems back up and running. Our battery backups, system backups, and contingencies were good, so we were confident that we would have everything back online as soon as the regional electrical and communications grids were restored — but we didn’t quite see the other side of the disaster.

That other side was public relations — the communications out to stakeholders and the public about what was going on and when we expected to have systems back.

And as any CIO who has dealt with a similar experience knows, the often-overlooked PR piece can put even the most bullet-proof of disaster recovery plans in peril.

Anatomy of a PR DR disaster

Here’s how a rather difficult PR and communications scenario unfolded in the wake of that disaster recovery scenario.