EU’s AI Act challenge: balance innovation and consumer protection

Members of the EU Parliament have agreed on a first draft for regulating the use of AI. The AI ​​Act is now taking the next procedural step to be negotiated and worked out with individual member states. In the end, there should be an EU-wide body of law to regulate the use of AI technologies, such as ChatGPT.

Essentially, the AI ​​Act is about categorizing AI systems into specific risk classes ranging from minimal, to systems with high risks, and those that should be banned altogether. And when it comes to AI systems making consequential decisions for people, especially high standards should be applied, particularly to the transparency of data a particular AI was trained for its decision-making, and how the algorithms work to ultimately make decisions. In this way, EU politicians want to ensure that these AI applications function securely and reliably, and don’t violate fundamental human rights.

Until a final set of rules is in place, though, there will be an inevitable amount of discussion within the various EU bodies as there is no consensus. Italy, for instance, has recently taken a tougher stance and banned Open AI’s generative AI tool ChatGPT due to a lack of age controls for use and possible copyright infringement in the training data. In the meantime, however, Italian authorities have allowed ChatGPT use again under certain conditions.

Other EU countries followed the initiative of the Italian data protection authorities as well. Germany raised that ChatGPT should be banned if it can be proven the tool violates applicable data protection rules.

Too much regulation hampers innovation

While consumer advocates are calling for strict rules to protect citizen rights, business representatives warn that overly strict regulation of technology could lead to more innovation slow down. According to advocates of a less strict interpretation of the AI ​​Act, the EU could fall behind in an important future-oriented industry.

In an open letter, representatives of the Large Scale Artificial Intelligence Open Network (LAION eV) called on EU politicians to moderate AI regulation to proceed. The intention to introduce AI supervision is welcomed, it says, but such oversight must be carefully calibrated to protect research and development, and maintain Europe’s competitiveness in the field of AI. Signatories include Bernhard Schölkopf, director at the Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems in Tübingen, and Antonio Krüger, head of the German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence (DFKI).