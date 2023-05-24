3 powerful lessons of using data governance frameworks

The first published data governance framework was the work of Gwen Thomas, who founded the Data Governance Institute (DGI) and put her opus online in 2003. “Frameworks were already being used, but they weren’t publicly available,” she says. “I had been asked to help Coors Beer prepare for upcoming Sarbanes-Oxley audits. They already had a technical plan in place, and I helped them find the right size and structure of an accompanying data governance program. Throughout my time at Coors, I saw many examples of how they used the power of frameworks to keep everybody’s thoughts and actions in sync. That’s when I decided to write a more general framework that could be accessed by any organization and adapted to their needs.”

The DGI publication includes components it thinks should be included in a data governance program. And two decades after the first published data governance framework, a new version was put online. That first and only refresh was on May 3, 2023. In the meantime, organizations in different industries around the world have gained considerable experience using their own frameworks, which were often influenced by the one DGI originally shared with the world. It’s now clear that data governance is most successful when CIOs and CDOs do three things:

Involve all key stakeholders in the definition of a data governance framework. “You can’t assume data ownership is equivalent to the right to make decisions about the data,” says Thomas. Start out with a clear idea of the business outcomes you want to achieve. “Focus on value,” she says. “Everything you do to collect, manage, and analyze your data ought to be traced to value.” Use your framework to orchestrate execution. “Managing data and using data should be considered a portfolio of actions,” says Thomas. “When a good framework is defined, the CIO should be able to hand off tasks to different teams with full confidence not only that they’ll be performed accurately, but the outcome will contribute to achieving the overall goal.”

Who gets involved in defining frameworks?

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) is probably the biggest collector of data in the United States. They collect, archive, and analyze everything from weather and farming data to scientific and economic data.

According to Oliver Wise, CDO at the DOC, data collection is happening now for what is the most detailed collection of data on the state of American businesses. This survey is conducted every five years by the Census Bureau, just one of many agencies that make up the DOC.

“We ask detailed questions to find out what type of business they’re in, who their customers are and what their revenues are,” says Wise. “We find out about their employee base and whether they are contractors, part time, or anything else. These data provide a critical universal perspective on the state of the American economy that’s used by policy makers at all levels.”

Another important project currently underway at the DOC is the collection and analysis of data to inform supply-chain policy. The goal is to understand supply-chain choke points and predict them so the American economy can better react to shocks, such as those resulting from the recent pandemic.