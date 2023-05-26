Stepping up to the challenge of a global conglomerate CIO role

Dr. Urkude: My interactions in SPL were directly with the promoter. It was very easy to get budgetary approvals and decision-making was very fast. If the promoter took a decision, it was deemed final. In Reliance, there are a lot of approval processes. To get budgets for any new implementation, a lot of procedures and approvals are needed. As part of the budgetary approval process, the CIO must give the pros and cons of the solution, its cost, and ROI on the project.

The expectations of the top management in Reliance from the CIO are very high. There are a lot of requirements on the MIS [Management Information Systems] front, which is not the case with a small organization wherein the promoter knows the ins and outs of the company daily. To fulfil this requirement of MIS, I have to upscale the systems in SPL.

In SPL, systems were human-driven but in Reliance there is a clear-cut instruction to automate most things to reduce dependency on business users. The leadership in Reliance expects a CIO to work 24×7 as they don’t want any downtime in business. To ensure this, they also provide the requisite people, processes, and technology.

How are you managing the new expectations?

Dr Urkude: Besides handling IT at SPL, I was also heading the corporate HR function. This experience gave me the skills to balance people, processes, and technology. I knew how to engage with the leadership team. The Reliance leadership was very supportive of me. If they felt I wasn’t up to date on a particular skill, they would support me.

On my part, I told them that lots of change cannot happen overnight. They need to increase their expectations gradually because the two businesses were not familiar with each other’s working style, culture, reporting structure, and approvals processes. To fill these gaps, skill upgradation, motivation, and building of trust are required.

With respect to the budget, I will take a different approach. I will explain to the top management that if they expect something they have to spend something. I will tell them the previous management of SPL was not ready to invest in cutting-edge technologies and therefore couldn’t realize the business benefits accruing from them. We must match the business requirement as per the market trends.

If I still encounter any hurdles in convincing the leadership, then I will involve the IT leaders of Reliance because they know the advantages of the various technologies as they are already using in their premises.

From your experience, what would you recommend to a CIO who is looking to transition to a larger organization from a small company?

Dr Urkude: CIOs must be transparent. IT leaders from small organizations should acknowledge their limitations and capabilities. There is no point in hiding something because the new organization will find out sooner than later and then it will become difficult for the CIO to explain.

By being transparent and honest from day one, CIOs can hope to get better guidance and support as the larger enterprise will then share its knowledge with them.