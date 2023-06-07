A guide to hybrid cloud deployment for innovation without disruption

Contact center platform vendors are bringing more cloud offerings to market, but not every organization is ready to transform with a move completely off-premises:\n\nThe question is: how do organizations balance these preferences and requisites with the crucial need to innovate? Cloud-powered tech \u2013 like artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and machine learning (ML) \u2013 is required for bringing deliberate, scalable solutions to market that deliver new value, retain loyal customers, and reach new audiences. You don\u2019t have to move your contact center completely off-premises, but you do need what the cloud provides to competitively grow.\n\nAs contact center transformation explodes\u2013 from virtual agents to biometrics to conversational AI \u2013 hybrid cloud enables organizations to chart a clear-cut path toward innovation without the disruption of throwing away what works. \n\nHybrid cloud creates a single environment in which companies can operate both private, on-premises resources and public cloud resources like those offered by AWS, Microsoft, and Google. Certain functions can be kept on premises and others can be moved to the cloud at a pace that works for each business\u2019 unique needs. Larger enterprises in particular benefit from an innovation model that safeguards existing operations while overlaying innovation by tapping into cloud-powered tech like AI, automation, and ML. \n\nThere are advantages and disadvantages to hybrid cloud, like with any deployment model, but the pros clearly outweigh the cons. Aggregated research shows hybrid cloud generates 2.5 times greater business value than a single cloud platform approach, 15% faster time to market, and 40% total cost of ownership savings. Overall, IBM expects hybrid and multi-cloud spend to increase by up to 17% in 2023 across all industries.\n\nIs your curiosity piqued? Here\u2019s what to do next\u2026\n\nAvaya just published its latest sponsored report with Ventana Research on hybrid cloud migration for contact center innovation. It\u2019s a crucial asset for organizations motivated to cut through the noise of cloud debate, understand clearly what a hybrid approach offers, and build an effective migration strategy:\n\nHybrid cloud proves digital doesn\u2019t have to be disruptive. Start doing things differently and delivering new value without \u2018ripping and replacing\u2019 what\u2019s already in place \u2013 our new research report with Ventana shows you how.