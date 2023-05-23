Solving 3 key IT challenges to unlock business innovation

CIOs live it every day. The pace of technological change is lightning-fast. Savvy CIOs navigate this by learning, deciding and taking action with incredible agility and speed. To do that, IT leaders must architect IT infrastructure that enables cloud-like agility and speed across diverse environments.\n\nBut they can\u2019t go it alone. That\u2019s because there are challenges that require an ecosystem of capabilities to solve\u2014for example, complexity at the edge, diverse legacy systems, resource requirements and ongoing concerns about security, governance and consistency.\n\nThat\u2019s why Dell Technologies and Microsoft are collaborating with customers to solve the most pressing issues CIOs are facing today. The goal is to unlock innovation and ladder up business outcomes, by combining Dell Technologies\u2019 leadership in infrastructure platforms and management with Microsoft\u2019s expertise in cloud services and enterprise software.\n\nTop CIO challenges by the numbers\n\nLet\u2019s look at three major IT priorities, tasked with driving improved business outcomes. \n\nCIOs are asked to provide new and innovative applications and services at an increasingly rapid pace. These new capabilities help businesses optimize their operations, remain competitive, and be more agile\/responsive to address and capitalize on change. They are adopting DevOps methodologies and containerized app architectures to deliver on this new mandate. According to Gartner, \u201c90% of global enterprises will run applications in containerized production by 2026.\u201d\n\nOrganizations are embracing the edge, moving data collection, analysis, and applications from data centers to edge locations. Flexera estimates that 50% of infrastructure will be deployed at the edge by 2025. CIOs have an opportunity to address how and where applications and data will be generated, analyzed and used everywhere throughout an organization including the edge, data center or cloud.\n\nWhen it comes to cloud locations, per IDC, 92% of organizations deploy a multi-cloud strategy. As a result, organizations need a way to flexibly and concurrently utilize the private cloud, public cloud and on-premises resources. This means putting the right workload where it belongs, optimizing performance and being able to manage the entire environment securely.\n\nAnswering pressing IT needs\n\nTogether, Dell Technologies and Microsoft collaborate to answer the most pressing IT needs. Increasingly, IT is the foundational lever to business innovation and CIOs need IT modernization to unlock that innovation. The Dell Technologies and Microsoft collaboration helps:\n\nOur collaboration is guided by capabilities in these three areas:\n\nBridging the cloud divide\n\nThe goals: \n\nUnleashing application value\n\nThe goals: \n\nHardening security and governance\n\nThe goals: \n\nMoving ahead\n\nIn the face of accelerating IT change, two technology leaders are bringing together their collective strengths to help customers around the world. The collective goal is to help organizations unlock innovation, modernize IT and optimize hybrid cloud operations \u2014 all within the lightning-fast pace of technological change. \n\nRead this\u00a0Enterprise Strategy Group showcase\u00a0that discusses hybrid cloud priorities and how Dell and Microsoft are collaborating to help customers on their cloud journey