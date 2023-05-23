Transition Troubles: Successfully Getting from Here to There

Compelling insights shared at CIO\u2019s roundtable events lead to excellent information sharing and learning among all attendees. During a recent program, attendees shared their collective challenges with visibility into critical issues that vendors often overlook, leaving IT professionals to resolve them. An excellent example is the transition process to new solutions or platforms. Many innovative technology products and services arrive on the scene every year, many making promises that are hard to resist, but as one CIO from Boston asked, \u201cHow do we get there from here?\u201d\n\nTechnology customers are justified in demanding a smooth transition plan that does not interrupt operations or create new problems that will delay using the new solution. An effective transition plan outlines how all potential problems will be resolved before deployment. It addresses the hard truth that even a successful proof-of-concept project or a working greenfield design can minimize or ignore the greater demands of a complete transition and a production environment.\n\nIdeally, vendors and customers will work together to ensure the transition to the new technology is successful and proceeds apace. Together, they must produce answers to how they will deal with key components of the transition process:\n\nThis is not a comprehensive list of factors to consider. Every project will have its own transitional issues and must be evaluated on its own merits. But it is always true that successful transitions are not the sole responsibility of the customer. However, all too often, the details and complexity of the transition process need to be fully accounted for.\n\nVendors need to play a supporting role, sharing the insights they have learned from experience with other customers and building frameworks to reduce negative outcomes. Only the newest greenfield company escapes the reality that new technology platforms either replace or build on what is already running. An effective plan that leads to a seamless changeover is the starting point for success.