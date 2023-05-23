Accelerating VMware’s growth

By Hock Tan, Broadcom President & CEO

Innovation comes in many forms. In Broadcom’s case, it has been through a combination of organic growth and growth through acquisition, which has created Broadcom today – a company built from a heritage of American technology pioneers such as AT&T Bell Labs and Hewlett Packard, among others.

Broadcom has grown by building on the innovations of businesses with critical products, a strong track record, and significant long-term growth potential. And this is our shared goal and vision together with VMware.

VMware has an amazing opportunity to further grow and scale its pioneering virtualization technology, and Broadcom is committed to innovation and building VMware’s professional services capabilities. That’s why we plan to invest an incremental $2 billion a year to better unlock customer value – with half focused on R&D and the other half focused on helping to accelerate the deployment of VMware solutions through VMware and partner professional services.

Investing in VMware’s R&D

With the right combination of compute, storage, and network virtualization technology, enterprises can build next-generation software-defined data centers of their own, on their premises (on-prem) or in private clouds, instead of being largely or exclusively dependent on a mixed cloud environment, as we see today. Virtualization of all these functions gives enterprises the ability to manage parts of the data center more easily in on-prem, private cloud environments similar to the productivity, efficiency, ease of use, resiliency, and elasticity that enterprises enjoy with public clouds. The core technology to do this already exists at VMware. Broadcom will make additional investments to help this technology work together seamlessly and much easier to use; and resources to help more customers adopt and deploy this great technology.

These new investments are part of our plan to significantly increase R&D investment in Vmware products. If companies can run Vmware as a private cloud on-prem, they should be able to take their same application workloads to the public cloud without needing to re-engineer that application or worry about being locked into the public cloud providers that they choose.

By extending our multi-cloud strategy, we will invest in extending Vmware’s software stack to run and manage workloads across private and public clouds, which means any enterprise can run application workloads easily, securely, and seamlessly on-prem, or in any cloud platform they prefer.

Our goal will be to achieve this multi-cloud strategy in a way that is cost-neutral to customers, while allowing them to choose where they want to run applications or workloads. That’s what this is all about – ensuring customer choice and flexibility in managing their data and workloads.

Investing to revitalize and grow VMware and partner professional services capabilities. In addition to more investment in R&D, we plan to build capabilities for enterprises to deploy private clouds through a significant investment in professional services. This means an investment in professional services support and in external partners.

As a part of Broadcom, VMware will have more resources and scale to support the number of customers that want its technology and services, and help customers deploy it more than it was able to as a standalone company. Together with Broadcom, VMware will be able to partner with global system integrators and double the investment in professional services at VMware to help customers configure, use, and benefit from this technology, unlocking even more value. We expect that investment as well as deploying private and multi-cloud solutions in a scaled manner to many enterprises will take some time. VMware needs more partners to grow, and we will help it succeed in doing so.

Unlocking VMware’s potential

Broadcom’s business model and its decades of focus on R&D combined with VMware’s core technology and superb talent will be the catalysts that will enable VMware to capture the growth opportunity in front of it. Broadcom has 22 independently run product divisions, and strong technology that is critical for customers around the world.

My philosophy is that if you do what you do well and keep focusing on doing these things better – as a market leader, a product leader, or a technology leader – you will become the best in your space. Broadcom’s business model is based on the thesis that the technology we develop is a roadmap, is evolutionary, and gets better with time.

The wider technology industry, as well as customers, will only stand to benefit from Broadcom unlocking VMware’s potential by helping it build on its strengths and ambitions.

About Hock Tan:

Broadcom Software

Hock Tan is Broadcom President, Chief Executive Officer and Director. He has held this position since March 2006. From September 2005 to January 2008, he served as chairman of the board of Integrated Device Technology. Prior to becoming chairman of IDT, Mr. Tan was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Circuit Systems from June 1999 to September 2005. Prior to ICS, Mr. Tan was Vice President of Finance with Commodore International from 1992 to 1994, and previously held senior management positions with PepsiCo and General Motors. Mr. Tan served as managing director of Pacven Investment, a venture capital fund in Singapore from 1988 to 1992, and served as managing director for Hume Industries in Malaysia from 1983 to 1988.

