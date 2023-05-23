Finding your way with Value Stream Management in 2023

There\u2019s no longer any debate that Value Stream Management (VSM) has emerged as the best solution for breaking through some of the toughest challenges in digital transformation. Despite years of effort, our research shows that more than two-thirds of organizations still struggle with organizational silos and friction between different roles and departments. Yet the vast majority also believe that VSM holds the key to resolving this through greater visibility, alignment, and efficiency.\n\nOur most recent survey revealed that an incredible 86% of companies will either adopt, pilot, or plan value streams in the next 12 months \u2013 up significantly from the 72% we noted last year. [1]\n\n\u00a0True North: Broadcom\u2019s 2023 VSM Summit\n\nAgainst this backdrop, we gathered a group of true VSM pioneers to share their stories and lessons learned for the benefit of others blazing this trail. In this standout group, we heard from:\n\nWith value stream management, \u201ceveryone's actually aligned now and it's an amazing feeling,\u201d said Garrett House. Echoing similar sentiments, Paul Lindo described how \u201cbusiness stakeholders recognize they can trust what we\u2019re doing.\u201d\n\nAt the team management level, Michael Gibson offered incredible insight with his observation that with the persistent teams that are part of the VSM methodology, \u201cpredictability is up for all of our value streams\u201d and that they are \u201calways focused on the most valuable things.\u201d\n\nGiven the enthusiasm of VSM practitioners, it\u2019s no wonder why our most recent VSM Trends Report showed that 92% of survey respondents believed that value stream management functionality would benefit their organizations.\n\nNext Steps\n\nAll of these presentations, along with other valuable sessions featuring Serge Lucio, General Manager of our Agile Operations Division, and Christina Wodtke, a renowned author and industry speaker on the practice of Objectives and Key Results (OKRs), are now available on-demand. Whether you take in a single 20-minute session, or immerse yourself in the entire event, you will hear from industry experts sharing some of the most important lessons from their trailblazing experiences with VSM.\n\nClick here to register now and watch.\n\n[1] Dimensional Research, sponsored by Broadcom, 2023 Trends in Value Stream Management, December 2022, https:\/\/enterprise-software.broadcom.com\/2023-predictions-for-value-stream-management