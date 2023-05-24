Making sense of SAP RISE: 4 key considerations

After two years on the market, SAP RISE is becoming increasingly positioned by SAP as a solution for customers looking to move to the cloud. With the 2027 deadline to move off SAP ECC looming, SAP customers need to understand what SAP’s RISE offering is and have a comprehensive evaluation strategy for when SAP inevitably positions it at the negotiation table.

Despite SAP pushing RISE as an ideal option for customers, it is still important to evaluate your options against your own goals and objectives. Here, we will discuss what SAP RISE is as it currently stands in the market, the levers SAP is using to sell it, how to properly evaluate it, and the key decisions you must make if you choose RISE for your transformation.

Understanding SAP RISE

SAP RISE is a bundled offering of SAP S/4HANA cloud ERP software as well as SAP infrastructure/cloud services to move your current ERP data to the cloud with less risk to your data. Unlike SAP’s previous HEC (HANA Enterprise Cloud) offering for S/4HANA, SAP RISE offers a bundled set of products meant to accelerate your move to the cloud that can be used on a hyperscaler of your choice, such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

Since it first hit the market in 2021, RISE’s biggest selling point has been its single contract model that enables customers to negotiate software, services, and infrastructure in one deal. But with this new model came the need for customers to move away from the traditional, serial approach to cloud migrations. In addition to this change in approach, SAP has also increased the levers it is using to push customers to adopt RISE, regardless of whether it is the right fit for them.

Key tactics SAP uses to drive RISE adoption

SAP is pulling several levers to paint RISE as the best option for all customers. These levers include:

Non-competitive perpetual license proposals: SAP has started to leave perpetual models off the table, opting only to give RISE proposals to customers. This is especially the case for net-new customers. In the cases where SAP does present a perpetual proposal, they often provide less favorable discounting or reduced commercial term flexibility to drive customers towards RISE.

SAP has started to leave perpetual models off the table, opting only to give RISE proposals to customers. This is especially the case for net-new customers. In the cases where SAP does present a perpetual proposal, they often provide less favorable discounting or reduced commercial term flexibility to drive customers towards RISE. Top-down commitments and audits: Knowing high-level executives are focused on moving to the cloud, SAP will target your CIOs, chief transformation officers, and any other executives who may find RISE to be an attractive way to accelerate their goals. Additionally, SAP has used audit findings or the threat of audits to position RISE as an easy way to solve these matters.

Knowing high-level executives are focused on moving to the cloud, SAP will target your CIOs, chief transformation officers, and any other executives who may find RISE to be an attractive way to accelerate their goals. Additionally, SAP has used audit findings or the threat of audits to position RISE as an easy way to solve these matters. Leveraging hyperscalers and SIs: SAP is strategically partnering with prominent hyperscaler cloud service providers and systems integrators (SIs) to further drive customers towards RISE. Behind the scenes in certain client programs, it is evident that the hyperscalers and SIs are in talks with SAP and echo recommendations for RISE.

How to know whether SAP RISE is right for you

Whether SAP RISE will be a good fit for your organization depends largely on the compleixity of your current SAP setup, how it fits into your greater IT strategy, and the involvement of any third-party partners.