Making sense of SAP RISE: 4 key considerations

After two years on the market, SAP RISE is becoming increasingly positioned by SAP as a solution for customers looking to move to the cloud. With the 2027 deadline to move off SAP ECC looming, SAP customers need to understand what SAP\u2019s RISE offering is and have a comprehensive evaluation strategy for when SAP inevitably positions it at the negotiation table.\n\nDespite SAP pushing RISE as an ideal option for customers, it is still important to evaluate your options against your own goals and objectives. Here, we will discuss what SAP RISE is as it currently stands in the market, the levers SAP is using to sell it, how to properly evaluate it, and the key decisions you must make if you choose RISE for your transformation.\n\nUnderstanding SAP RISE\n\nSAP RISE is a bundled offering of SAP S\/4HANA cloud ERP software as well as SAP infrastructure\/cloud services to move your current ERP data to the cloud with less risk to your data. Unlike SAP\u2019s previous HEC (HANA Enterprise Cloud) offering for S\/4HANA, SAP RISE offers a bundled set of products meant to accelerate your move to the cloud that can be used on a hyperscaler of your choice, such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud Platform (GCP).\n\nSince it first hit the market in 2021, RISE\u2019s biggest selling point has been its single contract model that enables customers to negotiate software, services, and infrastructure in one deal. But with this new model came the need for customers to move away from the traditional, serial approach to cloud migrations. In addition to this change in approach, SAP has also increased the levers it is using to push customers to adopt RISE, regardless of whether it is the right fit for them.\n\nKey tactics SAP uses to drive RISE adoption\n\nSAP is pulling several levers to paint RISE as the best option for all customers. These levers include:\n\nHow to know whether SAP RISE is right for you\n\nWhether SAP RISE will be a good fit for your organization depends largely on the compleixity of your current SAP setup, how it fits into your greater IT strategy, and the involvement of any third-party partners.\n\nWhere RISE is a good fit\n\nSAP RISE is a good fit for companies in the following situations:\n\nWhere RISE is not a good fit\n\nCompanies in the following circumstances should be weary of SAP\u2019s claim that RISE is the most viable option:\n\nKey decisions and risks with SAP RISE\n\nDuring your evaluation, it will be critical for your company to make the right decisions early on in your evaluation process. RISE is notoriously complex to negotiate, so having a firm grasp on the key decisions and risks that need to be considered at the outset is crucial to securing a competitive deal.\n\nUtilizing an integrated sourcing strategy\n\nVendor go-to-market strategies and new support models have created a need for companies to shift the way they approach their vendor evaluation and negotiations. Forward-thinking IT leaders are taking a holistic and integrated approach to sourcing, evaluating, and negotiating SAP software, IaaS, SI, and managed services relationships.\n\nTaking this integrated approach to your evaluation and negotiations will help you build a comprehensive RISE strategy and establish these key decisions as part of your overall negotiation strategy. As a result, you\u2019ll be able to achieve a more competitive deal and meet your project goals and objectives.