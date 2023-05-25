United Airlines CISO Deneen DeFiore on elevating cyber’s value to the business

Deneen DeFiore is a Hall of Fame technology executive who currently serves as vice president and chief information security officer at United Airlines, where she leads the cybersecurity and digital risk organization to ensure the company is prepared to prevent, detect, and respond to evolving cyber threats. She also leads initiatives on commercial aviation cyber safety risk and improving cyber resilience across the global aviation ecosystem.

When we spoke for a recent episode of the Tech Whisperers podcast, DeFiore covered a lot of ground, delving into the complexities of the CISO role, the tricky balancing act required to manage the day-to-day, and the leadership skills it takes to be successful in this profession. Afterwards, we spent some more time focused specifically on her communication playbook and how she shapes the narrative around cyber and its value to the business. What follows is that conversation, edited for length and clarity.



Dan Roberts: Why is it important for CISOs to be intentional about ‘telling the story’? If two cyber organizations are delivering the same value to their companies, but one is good at telling the story and the other is not, what difference does it make?

Deneen DeFiore: There’s definitely value in having the ability to tell the story that’s connected to the business outcomes around what you’re trying to do to manage risk. If you have two organizations that are protecting the company and doing what they need to do, the one that’s not able to tell the story is operating at almost a technical level. They’re doing good things and driving good outcomes, but if they’re not able to connect the dots with the business outcomes, they’re going to stay at that level of entitlement. It’s going to be harder for them to say, ‘We need to do XYZ,’ because it’s going to be linked to ‘what cyber security needs to do.’

On the other hand, if you’re creating a value story, such as, ‘We need to go to a more seamless experience for our customers to access our systems,’ then you can talk about a new customer identity platform and moving to a password list and how that’s going to create great customer experiences. You’re going to start adding value at a different level and expanding your scope, as well as moving up the value chain for that organization.

You can be the best technologist with the best execution to the standards that you’ve set, but if no one understands them or understands the importance and why it matters, you’re going to stay there, as opposed to that storytelling organization, which is going to continue to grow and evolve at a much different rate and level.

In the podcast we talked about the plethora of stakeholders you serve both inside and outside the company. Some might have shared interests but different ideas of how to get there. Others might have competing interests. How do you deal with this when it comes to communicating and messaging?