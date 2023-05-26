Certifications are a great way for IT pros to pave a path to a specific career in tech. Whether in cybersecurity, software development, networking, or any other IT specialty, certifications can raise your career profile and help employers identify your areas of expertise and confirm that you have the right skills for the job.

The overall perceived value of IT certifications is shifting, according to the 2023 Tech Salary Trends report from Dice. Of those surveyed, only 9% of respondents said they felt certifications weren’t necessary for their role, down from 12% in 2021. Similarly, 12% of respondents said they were currently working toward earning a certification, up from 9% in 2021. For organizations interested in hiring certified IT pros, offering to pay for training and exam fees can go a long way, as 12% of respondents said they didn’t earn a certification because their company didn’t pay for the exam.

If you’re interested in earning a certification to help boost your resume, these are the 10 most popular IT certifications for 2023, according to data from Dice.

1. CompTIA A+

The CompTIA A+ certification is designed for support specialists, field service technicians, desktop support analysts, and help desk support professionals. It’s a solid choice as an entry-level certification that is well-regarded in the industry and will verify that you have the skills to troubleshoot and resolve problems around networking, operating systems, mobile devices, and security. To earn the certification, you’ll need to pass two exams. The first covers mobile devices, networking technology, hardware, virtualization and cloud computing, and network troubleshooting. The second exam covers everything you need to know about installing and configuring operating systems, expanding security, and troubleshooting software and operational procedures. Of those surveyed, 22% said they hold a CompTIA A+ certification, making it the most popular certification on this list. According to the data from Dice, that is a 1% increase from 2021.

2. CompTIA Security+

The CompTIA Security+ certification is best suited for network, system, and security administrators; security specialists; junior IT auditors; security consultants; and security engineers. Security is a priority for nearly every business, as technology becomes a top driver of business success. Businesses are looking for qualified IT pros who can help ensure that they are protected from potential threats and risks. The certification exam covers topics such as threats, attacks, vulnerabilities, risk management, architecture and design, technology and tools, cryptography and PKI, and identity and access management. According to Dice’s data, 16% of IT pros report holding this certification in 2022 — the same as in 2021.

3. CompTIA Network+

As an entry-level option, the CompTIA Network+ certification is a great fit for junior network administrators, network field technicians, junior system engineers, IS consultants, and network field engineers. It’s recommended to earn the CompTIA A+ certification first and to have at least 9 to 12 months of networking experience prior to taking the exam, but it’s not a requirement. The exam covers networking topics such as configuring, managing, maintaining, implementing, troubleshooting, and securing functional networks. The survey found that 14% of IT professionals report holding this certification in 2022, remaining consistent with data from 2021.