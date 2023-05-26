Certifications are a great way for IT pros to pave a path to a specific career in tech. Whether in cybersecurity, software development, networking, or any other IT specialty, certifications can raise your career profile and help employers identify your areas of expertise and confirm that you have the right skills for the job.\n\nThe overall perceived value of IT certifications is shifting, according to the 2023 Tech Salary Trends report from Dice. Of those surveyed, only 9% of respondents said they felt certifications weren\u2019t necessary for their role, down from 12% in 2021. Similarly, 12% of respondents said they were currently working toward earning a certification, up from 9% in 2021. For organizations interested in hiring certified IT pros, offering to pay for training and exam fees can go a long way, as 12% of respondents said they didn\u2019t earn a certification because their company didn\u2019t pay for the exam.\n\nIf you\u2019re interested in earning a certification to help boost your resume, these are the 10 most popular IT certifications for 2023, according to data from Dice. \n\n1. CompTIA A+\n\nThe CompTIA A+ certification is designed for support specialists, field service technicians, desktop support analysts, and help desk support professionals. It\u2019s a solid choice as an entry-level certification that is well-regarded in the industry and will verify that you have the skills to troubleshoot and resolve problems around networking, operating systems, mobile devices, and security. To earn the certification, you\u2019ll need to pass two exams. The first covers mobile devices, networking technology, hardware, virtualization and cloud computing, and network troubleshooting. The second exam covers everything you need to know about installing and configuring operating systems, expanding security, and troubleshooting software and operational procedures. Of those surveyed, 22% said they hold a CompTIA A+ certification, making it the most popular certification on this list. According to the data from Dice, that is a 1% increase from 2021.\n\n2. CompTIA Security+\n\nThe CompTIA Security+ certification is best suited for network, system, and security administrators; security specialists; junior IT auditors; security consultants; and security engineers. Security is a priority for nearly every business, as technology becomes a top driver of business success. Businesses are looking for qualified IT pros who can help ensure that they are protected from potential threats and risks. The certification exam covers topics such as threats, attacks, vulnerabilities, risk management, architecture and design, technology and tools, cryptography and PKI, and identity and access management. According to Dice\u2019s data, 16% of IT pros report holding this certification in 2022 \u2014 the same as in 2021.\n\n3. CompTIA Network+\n\nAs an entry-level option, the CompTIA Network+ certification is a great fit for junior network administrators, network field technicians, junior system engineers, IS consultants, and network field engineers. It\u2019s recommended to earn the CompTIA A+ certification first and to have at least 9 to 12 months of networking experience prior to taking the exam, but it\u2019s not a requirement. The exam covers networking topics such as configuring, managing, maintaining, implementing, troubleshooting, and securing functional networks. The survey found that 14% of IT professionals report holding this certification in 2022, remaining consistent with data from 2021.\n\n4. Project Management Professional (PMP)\n\nOffered by the Project Management Institute, the Project Management Professional (PMP) certification is designed for advanced project management professionals. The certification validates that you have the skills and knowledge as a project manager, with a focus on the five main stages of a project\u2019s lifecycle: initiating, planning, executing, monitoring, and controlling and closing a project. To qualify for the exam, you\u2019ll need to hold a four-year degree and have three years of experience in project management, with 4,500 hours leading and directing projects and 35 hours of project management education. For those with a secondary degree, you\u2019ll need five years of experience, 7,500 hours leading and directing projects, and 35 hours of project management education. According to Dice, 13% of IT professionals report holding a PMP certification, which is a 2% increase from 2021. For more information, see \u201cPMP certification: How to ace the Project Management Professional exam.\u201d\n\n5. IT Infrastructure Library (ITIL)\n\nThe IT Infrastructure Library (ITIL) certification offered by Axelos is a popular certification for IT service management, especially for anyone working at an organization that subscribes to the ITIL methodology. The certification is best suited for IT managers because it has a heavy focus on implementing effective management strategies to improve team efficiency and organizational processes. You can get certified at several levels of expertise, demonstrating your competency in ITIL best practices. According to Dice, 11% of IT pros report holding an ITIL certification, which is a 1% decrease from 2021.\n\n6. Certified ScrumMaster\n\nOffered by the Scrum Alliance, the Certified ScrumMaster certification validates your knowledge of the Scrum framework and your expertise and ability to apply it in the workplace. The certification is designed for project managers, technical project managers, Scrum masters, program managers, project leads, and product developers. Upon passing the certification, you\u2019ll receive a two-year membership with the Scrum Alliance, giving you access to local and online networking events with others in the industry. According to Dice, 11% of IT pros report having a Certified ScrumMaster certification, which is a 1% decrease from 2021.\n\n7. Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA)\n\nThe Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) certification is best suited for entry-level network engineers, help desk technicians, network administrators, and network support technicians. The certification covers various areas of specialization, including security, wireless, routing and switching, industrial, IoT, data center, cyber operations, collaboration, and cloud. To qualify for the exam, you\u2019ll need at least one year of experience working with Cisco products and services, basic knowledge of IP addressing, and a strong understanding of network fundamentals. According to Dice, 9% of IT pros report having earned a CCNA certification, which is a 2% decrease from 2021.\n\n8. AWS Certified Solutions Architect\n\nThe AWS Certified Solutions Architect offered by Amazon is a popular cloud computing certification for anyone planning to work in a cloud-related IT job. AWS is a widely adopted platform at companies both large and small, making it a smart choice for your resume. The certification covers your knowledge of and ability to design and deploy scalable systems on AWS, with a focus on remaining cost-effective without sacrificing security, reliability, and quality. According to Dice, 8% of IT pros report holding this certification, which is a 1% increase from 2021. \n\n9. Certified Information Systems Security Professional\n\nThe Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certification offered by the ISC demonstrates your knowledge and abilities around IT security and information assurance. Security is one of the top priorities for businesses these days, and the CISSP certification shows that you understand how to help a company ensure their information systems aren\u2019t at risk. The exam covers topics such as organizational structure, budgeting, managing risk, monitoring and assigning deliverables, communicating with remote teams and executives, and managing complex large-scope projects. According to Dice, 6% of IT pros report holding a CISSP certification, which is a 1% decrease from 2021.\n\n10. AWS Certified Developer\n\nThe AWS Certified Developer certification offered by Amazon is designed for those working in development roles with one or more years of hands-on experience developing and maintaining AWS-based applications. The certification exam covers topics such as programming languages, AWS core services, AWS architecture best practices, and application lifecycle management. It also covers subjects such as how to develop, deploy, and debug cloud-based applications using AWS and writing code for serverless applications. There are no requirements for the exam, but it\u2019s recommended that you know at least one programming language, have an understanding of AWS services, as well as the ability to use or interact with AWS services and proficiency writing code for serverless applications. According to Dice, 4% of IT professionals report holding an AWS certified developer certification in 2022, which is consistent with data from 2021.