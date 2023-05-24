Register now: GenAI, risk & the future of security

The promise of generative AI means we are on the cusp of a rethinking of how businesses handle cybersecurity. Along with the promise is the peril of AI being used to cause harm by launching more efficient malware, creating sophisticated deepfakes, or by unintentionally disclosing code or trade secrets.

Kicking off the event is tech CEO and investor Ann Marie Sastry, CEO of Amesite. Sastry will discuss AI implementation and the careful considerations leaders need to make around infrastructures and adaptations to security and privacy practices when leveraging data and AI.

Sastry will answer audience questions about AI and the future of security in a discussion following her presentation.

Regulation is almost certainly coming for AI. But it’s already here for corporate board governance. With new SEC guidelines that will require, among other things, cybersecurity expertise on boards of public companies, the relationship between CISOs and board members will be changing. Dr. Keri Pearlson, executive director of Cybersecurity at MIT Sloan: The Interdisciplinary Consortium for Improving Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity, will explore new board dynamics with Greg Barnes, CISO of Highmark Healthcare. They will discuss building a culture of security and how to focus board members to have the right conversations.

For an on-the-ground look at how one major company is navigating state, federal, industry and international data privacy laws, JCPenney Global Privacy Officer Shaina Varia will share the company’s winning strategy. The retailer has an integrated team of attorneys and technologists who are developing a modular security platform that spans jurisdictions.