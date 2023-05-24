Register now: GenAI, risk & the future of security

Africa

by Beth Kormanik

News
May 24, 20234 mins
CareersIT LeadershipSecurity Practices

CSO’s Future of Cybersecurity Summit on June 8 will look at the security angles of emerging technologies, the state of cyberinsurance, and how to best manage the ever-changing regulations around data privacy, governance and more.

Ann Marie Sastry, president and CEO, Amesite; Ron Culler, Vice President for Cyber Development Programs, CompTIA; Lena Smart, CISO, MongoDB
Credit: Photos courtesy of speakers. Clockwise from left: Ann Marie Sastry, president and CEO, Amesite; Ron Culler, Vice President for Cyber Development Programs, CompTIA; Lena Smart, CISO, MongoDB.

The promise of generative AI means we are on the cusp of a rethinking of how businesses handle cybersecurity. Along with the promise is the peril of AI being used to cause harm by launching more efficient malware, creating sophisticated deepfakes, or by unintentionally disclosing code or trade secrets.

Learn more about AI, security, and other pressing infosec issues at CSO’s Future of Cybersecurity Summit, a virtual event taking place June 8. Under the theme of smart choices in a fast-changing world, the event will help security leaders tackle vital topics essential to reduce risk and build resilience.

Kicking off the event is tech CEO and investor Ann Marie Sastry, CEO of Amesite. Sastry will discuss AI implementation and the careful considerations leaders need to make around infrastructures and adaptations to security and privacy practices when leveraging data and AI.

Sastry will answer audience questions about AI and the future of security in a discussion following her presentation.

Regulation is almost certainly coming for AI. But it’s already here for corporate board governance. With new SEC guidelines that will require, among other things, cybersecurity expertise on boards of public companies, the relationship between CISOs and board members will be changing. Dr. Keri Pearlson, executive director of Cybersecurity at MIT Sloan: The Interdisciplinary Consortium for Improving Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity, will explore new board dynamics with Greg Barnes, CISO of Highmark Healthcare. They will discuss building a culture of security and how to focus board members to have the right conversations.

For an on-the-ground look at how one major company is navigating state, federal, industry and international data privacy laws, JCPenney Global Privacy Officer Shaina Varia will share the company’s winning strategy. The retailer has an integrated team of attorneys and technologists who are developing a modular security platform that spans jurisdictions.

As companies mature in their cloud adoption, security leaders have to figure out how to achieve observability in the cloud from a networking perspective. Chris Hughes, CISO and co-founder of Aquia Inc., will explore this issue, as well as share tips on building good relationships with procurement.

Cloud is just one example of how IT environments are growing more complex and facing numerous potential risk exposures. Michelle Abraham, Research Director, Security and Trust Group at IDC, will share how to develop a holistic proactive cybersecurity management platform that brings all cyber-risk exposures to one place.

Another fast-changing area is cyberinsurance. In a lively discussion, MongoDB CISO Lena Smart, Assured co-founder Ed Ventham, and Omdia principal analyst Andrew Braunberg will explore how to get the most value out of policies that are becoming more diverse and complex – and where the sector still needs to evolve.

A persistent problem in cybersecurity has been filling open jobs. Ron Culler, Vice President for Cyber Development Programs at CompTIA will give an overview of the jobs landscape and offer solutions for organizations that are looking to attract and retain employees.

Throughout the event, sponsors will offer thought leadership and solutions, including a discussion with Jason Mical, field chief technology officer – Americas, at Rapid7 on how automation and data analytics augmented by AI and machine learning can help remediate risk.

Check out the full summit agenda here. The event is free to attend for qualified attendees.

Don’t miss out – register today.

by Beth Kormanik

