Managing IT right starts with rightsizing IT for value

If you want to hear a big number that sums up a key conundrum IT leaders face today, it’s this: The Consortium for Information and Software Quality estimates that the annual cost of poor software quality in the US has grown to at least $2.41 trillion, or 9.4% of total GDP.

The big picture implication is that, if CIOs were to ‘do IT right,’ we could save on a macro basis trillions of dollars. But here’s the rub: Despite the CIO title having existed for 42 years, what CIOs should be doing continues to be the subject of heated debate. Can we — living in the digital age, working in an information economy — say unambiguously, “Company X is managing IT right and Organization Z is managing IT wrong?” Is there a spectrum of measurable “IT rightness/IT wrongness”?

The reality is that, in an economy where every task, process, and outcome hinges on the proper functioning of some combination of technology components, the responsibility set for the CIO is potentially infinite. As such, so much of what constitutes good IT leadership today is determining where IT’s effort should be directed given the limitless possibilities.

Winnowing the IT estate

Bowing to the pressure of the contemporary zeitgeist I could not resist asking ChatGPT, “Where should CIOs be spending their time?”

ChatGPT surfaced 10 areas where IT leaders should focus their efforts:

Strategy and alignment

Innovation and emerging technologies

Digital transformation

Cybersecurity and risk management

Vendor management and partnerships

Talent management and leadership

Stakeholder engagement

Continuous learning

IT governance and performance management

Industry and regulatory compliance

That’s a pretty good, touching-most-key-bases list. But as you might expect from our generative AI friend, it lacks urgency and the human juices of organizational politics. It lacks soul.